Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly talesRoger MarshChicago, IL
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
CBS Sports
Draymond Green's lenient punishment for punching Jordan Poole serves as Rorschach test for NBA fans
SAN FRANCISCO -- When Dante wrote of the Nine Circles of Hell in the 14th century, there's no way he could have envisioned that by 2022 they'd all be conflated into one heaving, oozing, cesspool of horror: Facebook comments. If you've mustered the courage to take that fearful scroll through...
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Another preseason double-double
Reid tallied 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot over 27 minutes in Wednesday's exhibition victory versus the Lakers. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert were both rested for the contest, allowing Reid the opportunity to be the focal point of the offense. He led Minnesota in scoring, field-goal attempts and boards while logging his second consecutive preseason double-double. Reid has been excellent through four games, averaging 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks over 21.8 minutes. He's capable of putting up strong per-minute numbers, but his fantasy stock is limited due to playing behind Towns and Gobert.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Dishes eight dimes Wednesday
Russell posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot over 24 minutes Wednesday in a preseason win over the Lakers. Minnesota rested both Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert for the game but started Russell and Anthony Edwards. Russell was solid in 24 minutes, knocking down three triples and recording a game-high eight assists against the team that drafted him second overall in 2015. The point guard is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.3 boards, 1.7 three-pointers and 2.0 steals across three preseason contests. His shooting percentage can be a downer, but Russell figures to offer strong contributions as a passer and three-point threat again this season.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable for Friday
Murray (hamstring) is listed as questionable for the Nuggets' final preseason game against the Warriors on Friday, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports. Murray missed the Nuggets' last two preseason games with a hamstring injury and could potentially miss Denver's preseason finale. Expect Ish Smith and Bruce Brown to see increased workloads if Murray can't play.
CBS Sports
Kentucky basketball recruiting: Five-star center Aaron Bradshaw commits to Wildcats over Louisville, UCLA
Kentucky's Big Blue Madness tipoff event for the upcoming basketball season got started with a bang Friday when the Wildcats received a commitment from five-star center Aaron Bradshaw. Ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect and top center in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports, Bradshaw picked Kentucky over Louisville, Texas, UCLA, USC and an opportunity to play for the G League Ignite.
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis willing to play center for Lakers, but states positional preference: 'A.D. wants to play the 4'
Anthony Davis is a center in the minds of pretty much everybody except Anthony Davis. He stated his preference for the power forward position as soon as he arrived in Los Angeles, and while the Lakers have given him minutes at center in high-leverage situations, they have largely preferred to play him along with a traditional big man.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Will not return Friday
Brogdon exited Friday's exhibtion game against the Raptors due to a sore right leg. Brogdon's injury is not considered serious and he would likely still be available if this were a regular season game, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. When healthy, he is expected to provide depth in the Celtics' backcourt, as well as a spark off the bench as their sixth-man.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Doesn't travel with team
Davis (back) won't play during Friday's preseason matchup against the Kings as a precautionary measure, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports. Davis dealt with minor back tightness earlier in the preseason, and he didn't travel with the Lakers to Sacramento ahead of the team's final exhibition matchup. Since the 28-year-old's absence is labeled as precautionary, it wouldn't be surprising to see him available for the Lakers' regular-season opener against the Warriors on Oct. 18, but it's not yet clear whether the back issue will be a lingering concern early in the year.
Five NBA players we can't wait to see back on the court this season
Denver's Jamal Murray and New Orleans' Zion Williamson are among five players whose returns could change the trajectory of their teams.
NBA・
CBS Sports
Bears' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Targeted once in defeat
Smith-Marsette lost one yard on one rushing attempt and failed to catch his only target in the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday. Smith-Marsette was targeted on a key fourth down while the Bears were trying to drive for a go-ahead score, but the pass went through his hands. He was on the field for 35 percent of the snaps, so his role in the offense is growing, but unless his targets increase significantly, he'll be a non-factor in fantasy.
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Won't play Wednesday
Paul won't play in Wednesday's preseason contest against Sacramento, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Paul will take a breather and rest during the team's last preseason matchup. Paul and the Suns open the regular season next Wednesday versus Dallas.
CBS Sports
Braves' Charlie Morton: Starting Game 4 on Saturday
Morton will draw the start in Saturday's Game 4 matchup in the NLDS with the Phillies. Morton will have his next expected start pushed back a day after Spencer Strider was confirmed as Friday's Game 3 starter. The 38-year-old has yet to pitch in the postseason after having posted a 6.23 ERA in his final five outings of the regular season. Morton will look to produce a better performance in Saturday's contest, which could be an elimination game for Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Braves' Orlando Arcia: Sitting Game 3
Arcia is not in the starting lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS versus the Phillies on Friday. Arcia will take a seat after he went 0-for-5 with two walks and a strikeout while starting the first two games of the NLDS. Vaughn Grissom will draw the start at second base and bat eighth against the Phillies on Friday.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Unavailable against New Jersey
Atkinson (upper body) remains day-to-day and won't be available against the Devils on Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Atkinson will have to set his sights on making his season debut Saturday versus Vancouver. With Atkinson still on the mend, look for Wade Allison to draw into the lineup against New Jersey on Thursday.
CBS Sports
Saints' Michael Thomas: Out for a third straight game
Thomas (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Thomas will miss a third straight game, and perhaps a fourth with the Saints on a short schedule ahead of their Thursday matchup with Arizona in Week 7. With Chris Olave (concussion), Jarvis Landry (knee) and Deonte Harty (foot) also in danger of missing Sunday's game, the Saints may be down to Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith as the only healthy wide receivers out of the six they carry on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: No injury designation
Benford doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs. Benford will return to action in Week 6 after missing the previous two games due to a hand injury. The rookie sixth-round pick had to battle for a roster spot, but he's been thrust into an expanded role for Buffalo's injury-depleted secondary.
How a reset and some Thai boxing got Jakub Lauko’s career back on track
Jakub Lauko went from “hockey rock bottom” to making the Boston Bruins’ opening night roster in one offseason. How? By hitting the reset button and taking up an intense training regime that included Thai boxing.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Draws Game 4 start
Syndergaard will start Game 4 of the NLDS on Saturday against Atlanta, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. After their win in Game 3 on Friday, Syndergaard will have the chance to send the Phillies to the NLCS with a strong performance. He entered Game 2 of the NLDS as a reliever and threw one inning -- his only appearance of the postseason. Bailey Falter was another option to draw the start in Game 4, and he could still serve in a multi-inning relief role if Syndergaard has a short outing.
CBS Sports
Bears' Justin Fields: Hurts left shoulder
Fields said after Thursday's 12-7 loss to the Commanders that he re-aggravated an injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports. As the quarterback pointed out Thursday, the Bears' next game isn't until Oct. 24 against the Patriots, which will afford him some added healing time in Week 7. In any case, the signal-caller's status will be worth monitoring in the coming days, and he seems likely to be included on the Bears' injury report when the team resumes practicing next Thursday. Fields finished the Week 6 loss with 14 completions on 27 attempts for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception while carrying 12 times for 88 yards.
CBS Sports
Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark discusses league's hot start, expansion plans after first months on job
Midway through his first year on the job, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is riding high. Five conference schools are ranked in the AP Top 25. One of Saturday's best games takes place between undefeated No. 8 Oklahoma State and No. 13 TCU. A pair of future Big 12 programs are also doing well as Cincinnati sits at No. 21 and BYU is just four spots out of the rankings.
