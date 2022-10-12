Smith-Marsette lost one yard on one rushing attempt and failed to catch his only target in the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday. Smith-Marsette was targeted on a key fourth down while the Bears were trying to drive for a go-ahead score, but the pass went through his hands. He was on the field for 35 percent of the snaps, so his role in the offense is growing, but unless his targets increase significantly, he'll be a non-factor in fantasy.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO