After searching for more than two months, Selma and Fresno County law enforcement said Tuesday the body of Jolissa Fuentes has been found in rural Fresno County. Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz in an update Tuesday said Fuentes’ car left the road northeast of Pine Flat Lake, where her body was found down a cliff, near Trimmer Springs and Maxon roads.

SELMA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO