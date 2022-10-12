Read full article on original website
Independent Thought
2d ago
Condolences 🙏 it doesn't surprise me it took 2 months. Back in early 90s my sister's handbrake failed in Topanga Canyon and she went over a cliff side! Very luckily her camper van got stuck halfway down on a tree, and her very smart huskie saw what happened and went and got help by alerting neighbors.
JeriTellsTheTruth
2d ago
wow... that is terrible. no guardrails anywhere I mean wow I just hope that poor girl didn't suffer down there ... hope she went on impact and not hours or days later ...
Forhealth
2d ago
God Bless her and her loved ones, I am so sorry for your loss. May you find peace in knowing she is with loved ones in heaven. 💕🙏🙏🙏💕
