ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Pistons PF/C Marvin Bagley III injures knee in preseason game

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MuGAf_0iVLbw4G00

Pistons forward/center Marvin Bagley III had to be helped to the locker room after injuring his knee during Detroit’s preseason game against the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

Yahoo Sports reported that Bagley would undergo an MRI exam on Wednesday.

Bagley was attempting to prevent Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl from driving down the lane when he slipped near the restricted area and immediately grabbed at his right knee with 11:14 left in the first quarter. He couldn’t put any pressure on his right leg, and teammates Buddy Boeheim and Isaiah Stewart helped him off the floor.

Bagley, 23, is set to enter his first full season with the Pistons. He appeared in 18 games (eight starts) during the 2021-22 campaign after Detroit acquired him in a trade with the Sacramento Kings, where Bagley spent the first three-plus seasons of his career.

In 166 career games (77 starts), Bagley is averaging 13.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists while shooting 50.1 percent from the field.

He is slated to an important bench piece for the Pistons down low after Detroit traded forward/center Kelly Olynyk and guard Saben Lee to the Utah Jazz in exchange for veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic in September.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'

Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
ANN ARBOR, MI
hotnewhiphop.com

Steve Nash Offers Sobering Ben Simmons Truth

Ben Simmons has been awful in the preseason. Ben Simmons has not been particularly good so far in the preseason. He has a ton of rust following a year’s absence from the sport, and some fans are feeling a bit concerned about his place on the team. For Steve Nash, however, these are just growing pains. As he told Nick Friedell of ESPN, the expectations need to be tempered.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvin Bagley Iii
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Kelly Olynyk
Person
Saben Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistons#Yahoo Sports#The Sacramento Kings#The Utah Jazz#Field Level Media#Draymond Green#Nba Power Rankings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Yardbarker

The Brooklyn Nets Announce New Signing

Following their pre-season victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, a game in which Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons all looked solid, the Brooklyn Nets announced a new signing. With one more pre-season game remaining, the team announced that they have signed un-drafted forward Donovan Williams to a contract. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

80K+
Followers
61K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy