Cars

msn.com

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 Review: The SUV That Redefined Luxury Still Leads the Pack

Just about everyone wants a luxury SUV nowadays. After all, what’s not to love? A high-up seating position, plush ride, swanky interior, and a big, flashy hood ornament to tell everyone at the school pick-up line that you’ve got the cash to treat your family to a nice whip. In 2022, every automaker from Cadillac to Porsche has at least one player in this segment, but only the successor to the turning point in luxury SUVs—the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE450—can say that it’s been there from day one.
Keep Dry With the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield

Recent trends in golf footwear have witnessed brands exploring silhouettes traditionally associated with skateboarding, basketball, running and tennis, but one path less traveled is hiking and outdoor wear. This is where the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield comes in, which has been updated for 2022 in shades of black, gunmetal, neon orange and electric blue.⁠
Best Truck Engines Ever Made

We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months

U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...
Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes

Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
The 8 Best Portable Generators of 2022 to Power Your Home and Important Devices in a Blackout

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to severe weather, it’s always good to be prepared in the event of a blackout. Having one of the best portable generators can ensure that you and your family are still able to power all your essential devices while you’re waiting for the electricity to come back.
Hyundai Recalls, Stops Sale of Six Dual-Clutch Transmission Models

Despite Hyundai's strides in electrification, quality, and performance, no company is immune to mistakes, and it seems Hyundai has stumbled into a big one. A recall notice posted online said a faulty oil pump in specific 8-speed dual-clutch transmission cars was resulting in a total loss of propulsion, and Hyundai confirms this recall is affecting six late models.
Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy

It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
Do New Cars Still Require a Break-In Period?

It used to be that a new car required a detailed break-in period to protect the engine and extend its longevity. But has modern technology made cars more robust and break-in periods obsolete?. “I reached out to a manufacturer, in this case, Volvo, and they said there is no prescribed...
2023 Toyota Corolla Sees Predictable Price Increases—But One Surprise Cut

While the big news in Corolla world for 2023 is the bonkers 300-hp turbocharged, stick-shift, all-wheel-drive GR Corolla hot hatch, the rest of the lineup receives minor revisions. Given how many, many more regular ol' Corolla sedans and hatchbacks will be sold than will niche GR Corollas, Toyota's changes to the 2023 models are, technically, of much wider consequence. And now we know how much those updated Corollas will cost.
Jackery’s popular portable power stations and solar panels on sale from $126 in New Green Deals

Fall weather and portable power stations practically go hand in hand, whether its for tagging along on camping trips to power your tent or bringing some added juice to the tailgate. Now Jackery, one of the most popular brands on the market, has its lineup of power stations and solar panels on sale starting at $126 as part of Amazon’s fall Prime Day savings event. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Nike Dunk “Panda” To Restock In Low & High Models: Details

These classic Nike Dunk models are coming back. The Nike Dunk Low and Nike Dunk High are two incredibly iconic sneakers. Both of these silhouettes have been having a bit of a moment as of late, with numerous colorways making their way to the market. Some colorways have been better than others, and if you’ve been paying attention, then you would know that the “Panda” offering has risen above the rest.
Best windshield wipers in 2022

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Windshield wiper blades are almost always the last thing on your mind, but they can become a big problem if they’re not working properly. Keeping your windshield clear and dry is a vital job, though, so it’s best not to ignore worn or broken wiper blades. The good news is that they’re super easy to source and install, and you won’t need fancy tools. We’ve selected our favorite wiper blade replacements to help get your easy DIY project started on the right foot. Let’s get rolling.
Best Amazon Prime Day October 2022 whole house and portable generator deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is finally here and it's offering tons of great savings! If you missed out on a new generator during the first Prime Day back in July, now is a great opportunity to pick one up at a discount. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the event, so check back often! If you're interested in automotive accessories in general, check out our official best early automotive accessory deals post right here.
