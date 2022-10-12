Read full article on original website
Woman accused of stealing mail in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - A woman in Fayette County has been arrested for allegedly stealing pounds of mail containing identifying information. 43-year-old Michelle Phillips of West Point has been charged with fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of methamphetamine. The Fayette...
Law enforcement apprehend eight subjects following vehicle pursuit in Pierce, Texas
PIERCE, Texas – Wharton County officials apprehend eight subjects who entered the United States illegally following a vehicle pursuit. On Thursday, Oct. 13, at approximately 3:07 a.m., a member of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit attempted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Pickup on US 59 near CR 465 in Pierce, Texas. The vehicle displayed a license...
Victoria County Jail assault investigation
VICTORIA, Texas – On Oct. 5, at approximately 10:50 p.m., two inmates reported a physical assault to on-duty detention staff. The two inmates are identified as a 22-year-old male and a 21-year-old male. The two inmates were transported to a hospital and then transferred to hospitals outside of Victoria for additional tests and treatment. Both inmates returned to the Victoria...
kwhi.com
HUNG JURY IN BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL
After four and a half hours of deliberation on Wednesday, a jury in the Burton State Bank robbery trial of Shawn Patrick Childers of La Grange could not reach a unanimous verdict. Seven of the 12 jurors voted that Childers was not guilty of three counts of aggravated robbery of...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
Three arrested in drug investigation
Photos released by VCSO in drug investigation VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force and members of the Crossroads HIDTA Task Force located and arrested Trace Britton Adams of Victoria, and Lisa Brzozowske of Victoria in the 100 block of Perth. Adams had a Violation of Parole Warrant. Authorities...
schulenburgsticker.com
OVERPASS OR UNDERPASS FOR HIGHWAY 77?
The Schulenburg City Council discussed both options for Kessler Avenue (Highway 77) at last week’s meeting but delayed action to get citizens’ input before the next get-together on Monday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. The Texas Department of Transportation project wouldn’t start for some five years but direction from the City is needed so the process to secure state funding can begin. IMAGE #1 – an…
25 News Now one-on-one with Dr. Li of Victoria Eye Center
VICTORIA, Texas — 25 News Now had the opportunity to talk with a local optometrist from the Victoria Eye Center on the importance of eye exams for children and adults, too. As parents worked feverishly to get children back-to-school, there is one back-to-school preparation that is commonly overlooked — and that’s an eye exam. Dr. Li, a glaucoma specialist from...
2 local residents arrested on multiple charges, including abandoning and endangering four children
VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday, Oct. 10, at approximately 2:50 p.m., a Victoria Police Department officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Stayton Avenue and Brownson Street. Law enforcement identified the driver as 34-year-old Jamel Galindo and the passenger as 37-year-old Maricella Siller. While speaking to the occupants, the officer detected the smell of marijuana...
Click2Houston.com
3 students arrested after stabbing during brawl at Wharton HS, officials say
WHARTON, Texas – Police say two Wharton ISD students are being treated at the hospital, and three others were arrested after a stabbing at Wharton High School on Wednesday. Terry David Lynch, the chief of police at Wharton Police Department, said there was a fight between multiple students, and two students ended up stabbed during the altercation.
2-car collision leaves two injured
VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the corner of Mockingbird Lane and Main Street. One of the vehicles failed to yield when turning left. The second vehicle then collided head on. As of now, only minor injuries are being reported. Traffic was slow at the intersection as...
Phys.org
Researchers find 'significant rates' of sinking ground in Houston suburbs
An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
Cypress man gets life in prison for 2016 deadly restaurant robbery in Houston
HOUSTON — A Cypress man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole for killing a good Samaritan on a New Year’s Day at a Chinatown restaurant in Harris County, District Attorney Kim Ogg said Thursday. “He was a ringleader who sent masked gunmen into a family...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE ARREST FOUR FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION
Three Brenham traffic stops over the weekend led to the arrest of four people for marijuana possession. Just after midnight Saturday, Brenham Police Officer Crystal Bucker stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of Highway 290 East for defective equipment. Police detected the odor of burnt marijuana from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. Marijuana was found in the center console between the driver and passenger, as well as paraphernalia found in a bag belonging to the driver. 18-year-old Kevon Dewayne Provo of Rosenberg was arrested for Possession of Marijuana under 2 oz and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, while 18-year-old Ayomide Joseph Oladeinde of Richmond was charged with Possession of Marijuana under 2 oz. Both were transported to the Washington County Jail.
lavacacountytoday.com
Saturday afternoon fire call
Members of the Hallettsville Police and Volunteer Fire Department were called to assist another department as they rushed to put out a burning shed in the 1600-block of FM 318 at 2:32 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Thanks to fast acting volunteers wasting no time getting there, and those firemen going...
Opening Date Revealed for Marcos Pizza in Victoria
Another restaurant is about to open in Victoria! The general manager at Marcos has just confirmed that Marcos will open to the public on Monday, October 17! The new Marcos will be located at 6502 North Navarro at the corner of King Authur at the Castle Hills west entrance. The transformation has really picked up in the past two weeks. We are still waiting for the big reveal of the new Mr. Gatties location that is coming to Victoria. Keep tuned to our Townsquare Media radio stations for those details as they become available to us.
Click2Houston.com
Execution date set for former Missouri City police officer convicted in wife’s 1994 murder-for-hire death
HOUSTON – An execution date has been set for a former Missouri City police officer who has been behind bars for more than 25 years after orchestrating his wife’s death. Robert Alan Fratta, 65, is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. on January 10, 2023. He shall remain in custody at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Institution in Huntsville until then, according to his execution order.
Supreme Court hears death row inmate Rodney Reed’s case
Reed has sat on death row for 24 years but has maintained his innocence since he was convicted. He argues that the DNA testing of certain items related to Stites’ murder, including the belt used to strangle her, would exonerate him.
43-year-old man dies from fatal gunshot wound
UPDATE: Two suspects were taken into custody by the Victoria Police Department officers and detectives. U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force assisted police. VICTORIA, Texas – A 43-year-old man died from a fatal gunshot wound after being found by officers Tuesday evening. Victoria Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in...
