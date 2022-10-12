Fired police officer released from jail after shooting teenagers in McDonald's parking lot

Read full article on original website
KTSA
SAPD: Man found with zip tied wrists, two teens arrested after chase
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two teens are now under arrest after a man at a west side motel was found with zip ties around his wrists. Officers went to a San Antonio Econo Lodge on Friday morning after an employee told them a man speaking only Spanish had walked into the front office saying he had been robbed. The victim told staff the two men who had robbed him had left in a white SUV.
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested after shooting ex-girlfriend's mother
SAN ANTONIO - A man is behind bars after shooting the mother of his ex-girlfriend and holding the brother hostage in a backyard shed. Cody Sweetman went to the house of his ex-girlfriend and was greeted by her mother and brother at the door on Tuesday, October 4th. He arrived upset because his girlfriend had just broken up with him and police say he had been in hiding.
850wftl.com
Woman who called police while being chased, found shot in the head
(SAN ANTONIO, TX)– The San Antonio Police department is reporting that a woman who called them because someone was chasing her, was later found with a gunshot wound to the head. The call came in around 3:34 a.m. on Monday. While authorities were searching for the woman and her...
KSAT 12
83-year-old man arrested for indecency with a child; incident caught on surveillance camera, police say
SAN ANTONIO – An 83-year-old man has been arrested on a charge of indecency with a child with contact following an incident that occurred earlier this month at a San Antonio business park, according to police. Richard Flores Murray inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl while she was walking to...
Four teens detained after man found with ziptied wrists at San Antonio motel
SAN ANTONIO — A man was found with his wrists ziptied at a San Antonio motel and four people have been detained, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident was reported around 10 a.m. on Friday at a motel in the 2200 block of Southwest Loop 410. Police...
KSAT 12
Man found dead in pool of blood after being shot near downtown, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead, lying in a pool of his own blood after being shot near downtown and San Antonio police are working to find the suspect responsible. Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. Friday to E. Fredericksburg and La Harpe Street for someone lying on the ground.
foxsanantonio.com
COLD CASE: Police searching for person who beat man to death 6 years ago on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help to find the person who beat a man to death six years ago on the South Side. The body was found by a homeless person around 11 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2016 behind an out of business tattoo parlor near the intersection Green Street and South Flores Street.
KSAT 12
Man charged in smoke shop robbery forced employee to tie up 2 other workers, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A serial robber is behind bars after confessing to several robberies during questioning, SAPD officials said. The case stems from a robbery that happened at a smoke shop in the 4400 block of West Avenue on Oct. 7. Police said Marcos Ojeda went into the smoke...
KSAT 12
San Antonio driver arrested after trying to bring meth into Kerr County, deputies say
KERRVILLE, Texas – A San Antonio man was pulled over as he was driving into Kerr County with meth and two firearms in his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Raphael Michael Sifuentes, 27, was arrested on Oct. 10 on Highway 27, near Center Point, by Kerr County deputies after they were alerted about drugs coming into the county to be sold.
KSAT 12
SA man charged with murder after shooting coworker outside of Florida hotel, deputies say
A shooting outside of a Florida hotel left one San Antonio man dead and another in custody and charged with murder, according to authorities. Deputies in Hendry County, Fla., were called for the shooting around 7 a.m. Thursday to the parking lot of the Port LaBelle Inn, a hotel in LaBelle.
KSAT 12
Man stabbed multiple times during fight outside South Side bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed multiple times outside a bar early Thursday morning. The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. outside the Splach Bar & Grill, located in the 900 block of Nogalitos Street, not far from South Flores Street and Interstate 10.
KSAT 12
Former SAPD officer who shot teen in McDonald’s parking lot released from jail, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A former San Antonio police officer who shot 17-year-old Erik Cantu in the parking lot of a San Antonio McDonald’s on Oct. 2 bonded out of jail after turning himself in on Tuesday evening, according to jail records and Police Chief William McManus. James Brennand,...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Man threatens Target employee with pepper spray as he walks out with mountain bike
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for suspect who threatened someone at a Target store with pepper spray. The robbery took place around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Target off Northwest Loop 410 near Blanco Road on the North Side. Police said the man stole some merchandise, including...
KSAT 12
SAPD officer suspended after following through with threat to pull over tow truck company vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Police Department officer was suspended 20 days this summer after making good on a threat to pull over a tow truck driver who worked for a specific company, records obtained by KSAT Investigates show. The suspension of Officer Matthew Quintanilla was detailed in...
KSAT 12
Driver sideswipes SAPD vehicle on I-35, may have been involved in human smuggling, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A driver who sideswiped a San Antonio Police Department SUV Wednesday morning may have been smuggling a truck full of migrants, investigators say. The collision happened just before 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Fischer Road. An off-duty SAPD SWAT officer was...
KSAT 12
Police searching for people who ran from crashed truck, possibly tied to human smuggling
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they plan to keep searching the area where a group of people disappeared after running from a pickup involved in a minor crash. They say it appears the truck and the man who was driving it may have been tied to human smuggling.
KSAT 12
‘Video was horrific’: SAPD Chief says officer’s shooting of teen was not justified
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: San Antonio Police Chief William McManus will provide an update after two charges of aggravated assault by a public servant were filed against former officer James Brennand. Read the latest update here. (Original Story) San Antonio Police Chief William McManus has spoken out against the...
Family of teen shot by ex-San Antonio police officer launches GoFundMe for medical expenses
The family hopes to raise $100,000 to cover mounting medical expenses.
KSAT 12
Teen shot by SAPD officer outside San Antonio McDonald’s is on life support, family’s lawyer says
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu is on life support and “literally fighting for his life every minute” after being shot by a San Antonio Police Officer in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Oct. 2, according to the Cantu family’s lawyer. Attorney Brian Powers...
