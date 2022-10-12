ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helping the liver regenerate itself could give patients with end-stage liver disease a treatment option besides waiting for a transplant￼

However, there is a dearth of organs available for transplantation. Patients may have to wait from 30 days to over five years to receive a liver for transplant in the U.S. Of the over 11,600 patients on the waiting list to receive a liver transplant in 2021, only a little over 9,200 received one.
