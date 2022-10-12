ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

NJ.com

Salem over Buena - Field hockey recap

Morgan VanDover scored one goal and added an assist as Salem earned a 3-0 shutout victory over Buena in Salem. Autumn Foote and Marissa Bower added goals for Salem (8-5), who scored once in each of the first three quarters. Manya Karpiak made 17 saves for Buena (0-11) against an...
SALEM, NJ
NJ.com

Sterling over Haddon Township - Girls soccer recap

Montgomery Draham scored two goals to help Sterling remain unbeaten with a 3-1 victory over Haddon Township in Somerdale. Antonia Troilo added a goal for Sterling (11-0-2) while Bridget Dickson was credited with as assist. Sara Wiedeman found the back of the net for Haddon Township (8-5-1) while Jamie Kozarski...
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Burlington City shutsout Pennsauken - Girls soccer recap

Tarynn Lloyd posted a hat-trick to lead Burlington City past Pennsauken 6-0 in Pennsauken. Emily Almeida also added two goals with Mckenna Balas scoring one. Savannah Weaver had three saves in goal. Burlington City (10-2) held a 3-0 lead over Pennsauken (1-11) at the half and outshot it 20-3 in...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Gloucester over Paulsboro - Girls soccer recap

Meghan Gorman scored two goals as Gloucester used some insurance in the second half to secure a 3-0 victory over Paulsboro in Paulsboro. Gloucester (7-6-1) led 1-0 at halftime but pulled away in the second half. Alexis Nelson dished out two assists. Arianna Moore made 15 saves for Paulsboro (0-9).
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Manville defeats Plainfield - Girls soccer recap

Caitlin Brennan posted four saves to get the shutout as Manville defeated Plainfield 3-0. Angie Paiz, Sarah Alfaro and Jessica Calderon scored goals with Vanessa Thompson also adding a save. Manville (3-10) held a 2-0 lead over Plainfield (3-8) at the half and outshot it 25-5 in the game. Thank...
MANVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro

Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Red Bank Regional defeats Monmouth - Boys soccer recap

Carlos Guerra and Brady Walsh had a goal and an assist as Red Bank Regional defeated Monmouth 3-1 in Tinton Falls. Red Bank Regional (2-11) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Danny Dougan also scored a goal. Monmouth fell to 6-7-1.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
NJ.com

Hart leads Hunterdon Central football past Franklin through the air, on the ground

RJ Hart threw three first half touchdown passes to Joseph Valentino and also ran for a score as Hunterdon Central rolled to a 45-13 victory over Franklin in Flemington. The two seniors put Hunterdon Central (3-5) on the scoreboard first with a 3-yard TD pass in the opening quarter, then later connected for a 56-yard scoring play to make it 21-0. Hart opened the second quarter with a 12-yard TD run, then found Valentino again for a TD, this time a 46-yard strike.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Roselle’s rushing overpowers Bound Brook

Samir Rivel and Nafee Finney each scored two rushing touchdowns in Roselle’s 47-6 win over Bound Brook, in Roselle. Finney led Roselle (3-4) with 108 yards on seven rushes, while Rivel racked up 69 yards on six carries. Emmanuel Lyles finished with 93 yards and one touchdown on eight rushes and William Peay had 64 yards and one touchdown on four carries for Roselle (3-4).
BOUND BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

Southern over Howell - Football recap

Andy Falletta threw two scoring strikes to Max Di Pietro as Southern won on the road, 16-7, over Howell. Falletta threw 46 yards to DePietro to open the scoring in the first quarter for Southern (4-3) and completed a 17-yard scoring strike in the fourth quarter for the final points.
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

St. Joseph (Hamm.) gets late kicking heroics, stuns Lenape with improbable comeback

St. Joseph (Hamm.) football coach Paul Sacco is in his 41st and final season as the head coach of one of the state’s most historic high school football programs. After Friday’s wild, improbable 29-28 victory over Lenape, he told his over-looked, under-sized and inexperienced squad he had never seen a game like it. St. Joseph improved to 5-1, while Lenape saw a four-game winning streak end and fell to 4-3.
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Johnson blanks Spotswood to end two-game skid

Robert Gallagher ran for two touchdowns and Matt Jean-Lous ran back a pick for 99 yards as Johnson overpowered Spotswood 44-0 in Clark. Gallagher opened up the scoring in the first quarter with a nine-yard run before Emilio Menicucci expanded the lead in the second quarter with a six-yard run. Jean-Louis returned the interception to give Johnson (5-2) a 21-0 lead at the half.
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

