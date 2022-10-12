Read full article on original website
No. 6 Moorestown over Burlington Township - Field hockey recap
Sydney Kowalczyk completed a hat trick while Adelae Chierici added a goal and two assists as Moorestown, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 4-0, over Burlington Township. Soph Mazza received the shutout with four saves for Moorestown (11-4), which led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint.
Salem over Buena - Field hockey recap
Morgan VanDover scored one goal and added an assist as Salem earned a 3-0 shutout victory over Buena in Salem. Autumn Foote and Marissa Bower added goals for Salem (8-5), who scored once in each of the first three quarters. Manya Karpiak made 17 saves for Buena (0-11) against an...
Sterling over Haddon Township - Girls soccer recap
Montgomery Draham scored two goals to help Sterling remain unbeaten with a 3-1 victory over Haddon Township in Somerdale. Antonia Troilo added a goal for Sterling (11-0-2) while Bridget Dickson was credited with as assist. Sara Wiedeman found the back of the net for Haddon Township (8-5-1) while Jamie Kozarski...
Burlington City shutsout Pennsauken - Girls soccer recap
Tarynn Lloyd posted a hat-trick to lead Burlington City past Pennsauken 6-0 in Pennsauken. Emily Almeida also added two goals with Mckenna Balas scoring one. Savannah Weaver had three saves in goal. Burlington City (10-2) held a 3-0 lead over Pennsauken (1-11) at the half and outshot it 20-3 in...
East Brunswick defeats South Brunswick - Field hockey recap
Yana Popova scored twice to help lift East Brunswick past South Brunswick 3-1 in East Brunswick. Popova tallied the first two goals for East Brunswick (11-3) before Grace Smutko gave her team a 3-0 lead in the third quarter. Kayla Balsamo also made seven saves. Ella Squaires scored the lone...
Gloucester over Paulsboro - Girls soccer recap
Meghan Gorman scored two goals as Gloucester used some insurance in the second half to secure a 3-0 victory over Paulsboro in Paulsboro. Gloucester (7-6-1) led 1-0 at halftime but pulled away in the second half. Alexis Nelson dished out two assists. Arianna Moore made 15 saves for Paulsboro (0-9).
Manville defeats Plainfield - Girls soccer recap
Caitlin Brennan posted four saves to get the shutout as Manville defeated Plainfield 3-0. Angie Paiz, Sarah Alfaro and Jessica Calderon scored goals with Vanessa Thompson also adding a save. Manville (3-10) held a 2-0 lead over Plainfield (3-8) at the half and outshot it 25-5 in the game. Thank...
Football: Elijah Jennings has big day as No. 19 Pennsauken defeats Camden Catholic
Elijah Jennings had a pair of touchdown runs as Pennsauken, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled past Camden Catholic 39-6 in Cherry Hill to move to 7-0. Ka’Ron Ali got the scoring going for Pennsauken with an 82-yard kickoff return in the first quarter before Jennings punched one in from one yard out.
Football: James Hill scores three times as Woodstown shuts down Haddonfield
James Hill had a trio of scores to lead Woodstown past Haddonfield 19-0 in Woodstown to move to 6-1. Hill got the scoring going in the first quarter with a 61-yard run before punching in another touchdown from four yards out to give his team a 13-0 advantage. Hill closed...
Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro
Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
Red Bank Regional defeats Monmouth - Boys soccer recap
Carlos Guerra and Brady Walsh had a goal and an assist as Red Bank Regional defeated Monmouth 3-1 in Tinton Falls. Red Bank Regional (2-11) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Danny Dougan also scored a goal. Monmouth fell to 6-7-1.
Hart leads Hunterdon Central football past Franklin through the air, on the ground
RJ Hart threw three first half touchdown passes to Joseph Valentino and also ran for a score as Hunterdon Central rolled to a 45-13 victory over Franklin in Flemington. The two seniors put Hunterdon Central (3-5) on the scoreboard first with a 3-yard TD pass in the opening quarter, then later connected for a 56-yard scoring play to make it 21-0. Hart opened the second quarter with a 12-yard TD run, then found Valentino again for a TD, this time a 46-yard strike.
Williamstown boys cross-country wins Gloucester County 1st time since 1996 (PHOTOS)
Sounding like a town crier, Nicholas Krol proclaimed that this day would come. “This is a goal I have had personally for four years,” the senior on the Williamstown High boys’ cross-country team said. “Everybody knew it. I have been very vocal about it. We did not come out here to lose today. We refused to do it.”
Football: Roselle’s rushing overpowers Bound Brook
Samir Rivel and Nafee Finney each scored two rushing touchdowns in Roselle’s 47-6 win over Bound Brook, in Roselle. Finney led Roselle (3-4) with 108 yards on seven rushes, while Rivel racked up 69 yards on six carries. Emmanuel Lyles finished with 93 yards and one touchdown on eight rushes and William Peay had 64 yards and one touchdown on four carries for Roselle (3-4).
Growing pains continue to fade as Piscataway rallies to beat Sayreville
As sweet as a victory was, and always is against longtime rival Sayreville, Piscataway seemed more pleased with the steps taken to reach that result than with the happy outcome itself. That’s because the Chiefs understand those smart, confident, purposeful steps might also help them win a tough game next...
Southern over Howell - Football recap
Andy Falletta threw two scoring strikes to Max Di Pietro as Southern won on the road, 16-7, over Howell. Falletta threw 46 yards to DePietro to open the scoring in the first quarter for Southern (4-3) and completed a 17-yard scoring strike in the fourth quarter for the final points.
Football: Surtz scores 4 TDs to lead Robbinsville past Ewing
Matthew Surtz ran in four touchdowns to lead Robbinsville in a 26-6 win over Ewing, in Ewing. Surtz’s longest scoring rush was a 24-yard run in the opening quarter. Robbinsville improve to 4-4, while Ewing fell to 2-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Football: Rubin’s last-second field goal lifts Marlboro over Manalapan
Luke Rubin hit an 18-yard field goal as time expired to end a thrilling 17-14 victory for Marlboro over rival Manalapan in Manalapan. This marks the first time that the Mustangs have defeated Manalapan since 1994. Marlboro (4-3) began its final drive at the Manalapan 42-yard line and was able...
St. Joseph (Hamm.) gets late kicking heroics, stuns Lenape with improbable comeback
St. Joseph (Hamm.) football coach Paul Sacco is in his 41st and final season as the head coach of one of the state’s most historic high school football programs. After Friday’s wild, improbable 29-28 victory over Lenape, he told his over-looked, under-sized and inexperienced squad he had never seen a game like it. St. Joseph improved to 5-1, while Lenape saw a four-game winning streak end and fell to 4-3.
Football: Johnson blanks Spotswood to end two-game skid
Robert Gallagher ran for two touchdowns and Matt Jean-Lous ran back a pick for 99 yards as Johnson overpowered Spotswood 44-0 in Clark. Gallagher opened up the scoring in the first quarter with a nine-yard run before Emilio Menicucci expanded the lead in the second quarter with a six-yard run. Jean-Louis returned the interception to give Johnson (5-2) a 21-0 lead at the half.
