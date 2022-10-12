Read full article on original website
Hawthorne Christian over Eastern Christian - Boys soccer recap
Joel Walker scored the only goal of the contest for Hawthorne Christian during a 1-0 victory over Eastern Christian in North Haledon. Walker’s goal came in the first half to give Hawthorne Christian (7-4-2) the lead and it would end up being the game-winner. Jonathan Dykman made nine saves...
Boys soccer: Bergen County Cup semifinals preview
This matchup features two Big North Conference teams that have overcome slow starts to their respective season. Paramus started off the season 1-4 before going 4-2-1 in its last six games, while Bergen Tech started off the season at 1-3 before going 7-3 in its next 10 games. Paramus has...
Madison over Mount Olive - Boys soccer recap
Luke Aromando and Mariano Lopez each scored to lead Madison in a 2-0 win over Mount Olive, in Madison. Ruari Callaghan made 17 saves to earn the shutout for the Dodgers (7-4-1). Kristian Dobbek recorded eight saves for Mount Olive (7-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Butler and Eastern Christian play to tie - Girls soccer recap
Butler and Eastern Christian scored in regulation but could not find the back of the net in overtime as the game ended in a 1-1 tie in North Haledon. Callie Havrilla got Butler (6-7-1) on the board first. Hallie Rapoport was credited with the assist. This was the score at halftime.
Pascack Hills over Ridgefield Park - Girls soccer recap
Gillian Barcus and Reece Benisatto finished with one goal and one assist each as Pascack Hills cruised to a 6-0 victory over Ridgefield Park in Montvale. Pascack Hills (9-3) had six different players find the back of the net. Brooke Bonanno and Madeleine Bell dished out assists as well. Ridgefield...
South Jersey Coaches Tournament girls soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 14
Kennedy Garcia knocked in the game-winner as second-seeded Rancocas Valley, No. 13 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 3-1, over 15th-seeded Paul VI in the first round of the South Jersey Coaches Association Tournament in Mount Holly. Rancocas Valley (13-1-1) will host the winner of seventh-seeded Holy Cross Prep and...
Manville defeats Plainfield - Girls soccer recap
Caitlin Brennan posted four saves to get the shutout as Manville defeated Plainfield 3-0. Angie Paiz, Sarah Alfaro and Jessica Calderon scored goals with Vanessa Thompson also adding a save. Manville (3-10) held a 2-0 lead over Plainfield (3-8) at the half and outshot it 25-5 in the game. Thank...
Kittatinny edges out Wallkill Valley - Boys soccer recap
Kyle Theobald scored a goal to go along with an assist as Kittatinny defeated Wallkill Valley 3-1 in Hamburg. The game was scoreless at the half, with Kittatinny (7-6) scoring all of its goals in the second. Owen McGill and Nathan Kraft also had goals with Dylan Zupkay tallying an...
No. 4 Ridgewood over Demarest - Girls soccer recap
Isabella Winn starred for Ridgewood, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 4-1 win over Demarest in Demarest. Kat Slott added one goal for Ridgewood, which broke the game open in the second half following a scoreless first half. Katie Bisgrove made six saves in the victory. The...
Emmet Goldberg leads Tenafly over Newark Collegiate - Football recap
Emmet Goldberg scored three rushing touchdowns as Tenafly won on the road, 33-6, over Newark Collegiate. Will Zinna opened the scoring with a 15-yard run for Tenafly (3-3) while Goldberg scored on a 1-yard keeper in the second quarter for a 13-0 lead at halftime. Asher Zorn returned a fumble...
Union City over St. Peter’s Prep - Boys soccer- Hudson County Tournament semifinals
Christopher Castro scored two goals just 1:37 apart, giving second-seeded Union City a 2-1 victory over third-seeded St. Peter’s Prep in the Hudson County Tournament semifinals at the Midtown Athletic Complex in Union City. Walter Lopez assisted on both goals, which came in the fifth and seventh minutes, giving...
Red Bank Regional defeats Monmouth - Boys soccer recap
Carlos Guerra and Brady Walsh had a goal and an assist as Red Bank Regional defeated Monmouth 3-1 in Tinton Falls. Red Bank Regional (2-11) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Danny Dougan also scored a goal. Monmouth fell to 6-7-1.
Football: Elijah Jennings has big day as No. 19 Pennsauken defeats Camden Catholic
Elijah Jennings had a pair of touchdown runs as Pennsauken, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled past Camden Catholic 39-6 in Cherry Hill to move to 7-0. Ka’Ron Ali got the scoring going for Pennsauken with an 82-yard kickoff return in the first quarter before Jennings punched one in from one yard out.
Delsea tops Williamstown in first round of SJCA Tournament - Girls soccer recap
Cadence Serrano scored a goal as ninth-seeded Delsea defeated eighth-seeded Williamstown 2-1 in the first round of the South Jersey Coaches Association Tournament in Willamstown. Jenna Master also scored a goal with Arianna Myers posting five saves. The game was tied 0-0 at the half until Williamstown (10-4) started the...
Sussex Tech over Morris Tech - Boys soccer recap
Blake Chastain scored a goal as Sussex Tech defeated Morris Tech 3-2 in Sparta. Timothy Kopf and Max Mashi also had goals with Winston Hennings, Shane Tully and Mohamed Fofanah tallying an assist. Sussex Tech (7-6-1) held a 2-1 lead over Morris Tech (3-8) at the half despite being outshot...
Morris Knolls over Morris Hills - Field hockey recap
Samantha VanDine scored two goals as Morris Knolls defeated Morris Hills 3-1 at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway. Megan McGavin also had a goal with Sarah Epstein, Carolina Hunchak and Gabriella Eades tallying an assist each. Nicole Genoble had three saves with Gretchen King adding one. Morris Knolls (7-5)...
Football: West Essex wins big against Belleville
Jack Massotto and co. led West Essex to a 44-6 win over Belleville in Belleville. Massotto threw two touchdown passes -- a 52-yarder to Dante Sellari, and a 10-yarder to Vin Raniero -- to help West Essex to a 28-point first quarter and a 44-0 halftime lead. Luke Struss and...
Cranford shuts down Linden for third straight shutout - Football recap
Ryan Lynskey ran for two touchdowns as Cranford won it’s third straight shutout in defeating Linden, 31-0, in Linden. Linden (3-4) has not scored less than 13 points this season nor has it allowed more than 28 points in a game. Lynskey gained 91 yards on 15 carries while...
Football: Demikoff and passing attack lead Wayne Hills past Passaic Valley
Tyler Demikoff threw for 245 yards and one touchdown as Wayne Hills took down Passaic Valley 21-7 in Wayne Hills. Demikoff was on from the opening minutes, completing 14-of-21 passes. Makai Gray was his favorite target finishing with eight catches for 88 yards. Emmanuel Dankwa added 78 receiving yards and a touchdown.
East Brunswick defeats South Brunswick - Field hockey recap
Yana Popova scored twice to help lift East Brunswick past South Brunswick 3-1 in East Brunswick. Popova tallied the first two goals for East Brunswick (11-3) before Grace Smutko gave her team a 3-0 lead in the third quarter. Kayla Balsamo also made seven saves. Ella Squaires scored the lone...
