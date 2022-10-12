ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Ban Brings Career Angle to ‘Bling Empire’

By Miles Socha
 3 days ago
The first teaser clip for “Bling Empire: New York” suggests the latest spinoff of the popular Netflix series will involve the usual stew of luxury excess, romantic shenanigans and social squabbling.

But there will also be doses of business reality thanks to cast member Lynn Ban, who let camera crews trail her as she mulled relaunching her eponymous fine jewelry brand post-pandemic, and designed a new resort collection for the Como hotel chain .

“I have been fortunate enough to be able to start my own businesses, but let’s be real — there are no shortcuts for anyone in building a career,” Ban says in an interview, highlighting some challenges unique to Asian Americans.

“Just below the surface, there are pressures we all face in unique ways,” she explains. “We continue to reconcile cultural differences, family expectations, assimilation in America as an Asian woman — and seek old-fashioned approval.”

While storylines are closely guarded, Ban says the reality series should help counter the “stereotype of ‘Crazy Rich Asians'” — and show that, while fun and glamorous, theirs is “not only a life of private jets, shopping sprees and parties.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21j9aZ_0iVLZk9A00
Lynn Ban in Elie Saab.

“Bling Empire: New York” also stars stylist and influencer Tina Leung, couture-week regulars Stephen Hung and his wife Deborah, plus a cameo by Michael Kors, the trailer shows.

The original “Bling Empire,” produced by Jeff Jenkins and set in Los Angeles, California, launched in 2021 and the third series recently started streaming. The release date for the New York spin-off has yet to be announced.

Ban says she was approached by Jenkins, the American television producer behind “The Simple Life” and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” via a mutual friend — and she was initially skeptical.

But the chance to “represent Asian career women” and reach as many as 80 million viewers ultimately won her over.

“I wanted to share my story of how I immigrated here, worked my way up and navigated being an Asian mother, wife and designer in the fashion industry, balancing work and my home life,” says Ban, who was born in Singapore and came to America when she was four years old.

But trust Ban — one of fashion’s fiercest fashion plates and a keen archivist of designer fashions — to dazzle with her outfits, not a single one borrowed.

“My wardrobe is 100 percent mine,” she says, describing a mix of vintage Alaïa, Thierry Mugler, Chanel, Versace, Alexander McQueen and John Galliano-era Dior along with the latest runway looks from Rick Owens , Balenciaga, Halpern, Noir Kei Ninomiya, Junya Watanabe, Gucci and Maison Margiela.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M6OLl_0iVLZk9A00
Lynn Ban wearing Noir Kei Ninomiya.

“While the fashion industry can be perceived as glamorous or frivolous, I see it more about fantasy and escapism,” she says. “Fashion brings me joy.

“We weren’t given any memos on how to dress so I showed up just as I would normally,” she adds, while hinting that “in certain situations, my fashion was definitely my costar.”

Ban first came to prominence in the early Aughts with her knowledge and cache of vintage couture and accessories, curating specialty departments within Barneys New York, Harvey Nichols in London and Celux, the Louis Vuitton private club in Tokyo.

In 2011, she stepped away from retailing vintage couture to launch her own fine jewelry collection, having already made numerous custom items for herself. Her designs are striking and unconventional, featuring such motifs as thorns, bullets, sickle blades, ancient armor, smoking lips and guitars.

Her first collection was picked up by the likes of Barneys, Maxfield, Dover Street Market, Net-a-porter and Matchesfashion.com — and was worn by celebrities including Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj.

During the pandemic, Ban scaled back her distribution, only offering custom commissions for private clients.

The Netflix series will precede the planned relaunch of her jewelry brand, but she wears some of it on the show.

In the interview, she also hints at further extensions of her fashion business as she meets with potential partners in accessories, fashion and objects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IIjt7_0iVLZk9A00
Lynn Ban in vintage Alexander McQueen .

The Lynn Ban Resort Collection will debut early next year at 12 Como resort shops, including ones in Bali, The Maldives, Phuket and Parrot Cay.

Asked if the New York edition of “Bling Empire” might set fashion trends, Ban retorts: “I feel the most important fashion trend is to be yourself — it’s not all about labels and logos.”

While admitting that she’s hardly impartial to labels — she is known for wearing the most daring looks from the likes of Comme des Garçons and Tomo Koizumi — Ban says her mantra is “to always make a statement, be bold and be your authentic self. When you’re wearing a look that puts a smile on someone’s face and where you feel powerful and strong, it hits all the right notes. Fashion is an extension of who I am.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCNIL_0iVLZk9A00
Lynn Ban wearing Rick Owens .
