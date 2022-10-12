Read full article on original website
Beto O’Rourke catches Gov. Greg Abbott in cash on hand as race hits homestretch
The Democratic challenger ended the latest fundraising period, July 1 through Sept. 29, with slightly more cash on hand than the governor.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz Manages to Keep Law License After Public Demands
Efforts to strip Ted Cruz's law license over the 2020 election fight have failed.RK/Unsplash. The State Bar of Texas is allowing Ted Cruz to keep his law license after a complaint was filed against Senator Ted Cruz over his role in Donald Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 loss. Cruz said the dismissal proved the allegation was baseless. Dallas News reports that, the bar found that it had no jurisdiction because Cruz, trying to help Trump, was not acting as his lawyer. The original complaint was filed in May by the 65 Project. This watchdog group demanded Cruz be stripped of his law license.
Poll results for Texas governor vary widely among Hispanic voters
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O'Rourke campaign across Texas, they have focused a lot of effort on the Latino community.Jason Villalba, CEO and board chair of the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation, a non-partisan, non-profit group whose mission is to better understand the Latino population in Texas, said his organization expects 27% of the vote next month in Texas will be cast by Hispanics. "Hispanics all across Texas share some level of history and understanding, cultural affinity, but their politics are quite different all around the state," Villalba said.You can see that in recent polls...
Texas oil billionaires invest big in Lina Hidalgo's challenger
Oil magnates Tim Dunn and Farris Wilks have Alexandra del Moral Mealer's biggest funders.
Mother's Against Greg Abbott Make a Viral Video Attacking Governor Abbott
A new ad surfaces on Twitter and attacks Texas Governor Greg Abbott who is seeking his third re-election as governor. The election is on November 8 as he faces Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.
How to vote by mail in Texas
With elections just around the corner, some are considering other options of voting as opposed to heading to the polls.
KSAT 12
Beto O’Rourke championed bipartisanship in Congress. It wouldn’t be that easy as governor.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Beating Gov. Greg Abbott would be only the beginning of Beto O’Rourke’s challenges. In a state where Republicans will likely maintain control of the Legislature and all, or a majority, of statewide offices, the proud Democrat would face an avalanche of resistance from across the aisle while trying to deliver on campaign promises.
Dallas Observer
Watchdog Still Fighting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and AG Ken Paxton in Public Records Lawsuit
The Washington, D.C.-based watchdog organization American Oversight is still locked in a court battle with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over a lawsuit requesting that they release certain public records, including communications with gun advocacy groups and others related to the U.S. Capitol riot. American...
Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke endorses Jrmar Jefferson in East Texas congressional race
TYLER, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke has endorsed Jrmar Jefferson, the Democratic candidate running to represent East Texas in U.S. Congress. Jefferson is running against Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran to replace U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, in the Texas Congressional District 1 seat. The election will be held Nov. 8.
Former President Donald Trump endorses Nathaniel Moran in East Texas congressional race
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above not related to story, aired in 2021. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran in his race to represent East Texas in U.S. Congress. “As the judge of Smith County, Nathaniel is a proven conservative who knows how...
houstoniannews.com
Beto O’Rourke’s Rally at SHSU
Texas Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a campaign stop at Sam Houston State University as a part of his Texas College Tour on Oct. 7, 2022. On his Texas College Tour, he visits different Texas universities to outline his unifying vision of his beliefs. This event was held...
CBS Austin
Hemp industry booming, Texas official educates Honduran elected officials
It's no surprise Texas has a problem with a migrants crossing the border, to the point Texas' Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller met with Honduran elected officials to educate them on a growing industry. Miller says, "Texas is kind of looked to as the leader in hemp production now, even though...
news4sanantonio.com
News 4 San Antonio Exclusive: Gov. Greg Abbott talks migrants, abortion, Uvalde, and more
Governor Greg Abbott made a visit to San Antonio on Thursday. The Governor was in town giving the keynote address at the luncheon for the Asian-American Alliance. The event was held at NU-STAR Energy headquarters where Abbott touted economic growth in the Lone Star State. News 4 San Antonio sat...
Texas moms team up with Texas filmmaker Richard Linklater for anti-Greg Abbott ad campaign
The Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC released a new series of videos disparaging the Republican leader in the form of an advent calendar.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Voter Registration Outpacing 2018 Midterms
It was down to the wire for people wanting to register to vote. Election workers in Dallas County stayed up late to help people complete the task. At the Dallas County Elections office, a drive-thru registration event remained open until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. Laura Varela said people appreciated the...
KSAT 12
Dan Patrick targets rural Texas in media-shy bus tour
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On one weekday morning in late August, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign had an announcement to make: After laying low throughout the summer, he was ramping up his reelection effort with a statewide bus tour, with plans to make 131 stops.
Beto says, "Abbott is blocking $10 billion a year of our own tax dollars from coming back to Texas."
"Greg Abbott is blocking $10 billion a year of our own tax dollars from coming back to Texas. I will expand Medicaid so we help more people see a doctor, create 300,000 jobs a year, keep hospitals open, and reduce our property taxes." Beto O'Rourke.
New Texas election law brings changes for voters and elections officials
DALLAS — Tuesday is the deadline for Texans to register to vote in the 2022 midterm election with Election Day just weeks away. “We believe the turnout for this election is going to be robust, so we are planning accordingly,” said Dallas County Election Administrator Michael Scarpello. Since...
Gizmodo
Complaint from Prominent Election Denier, Gregg Phillips, Led to Arrest of Election Tech CEO, Eugene Yu
True the Vote, the Texas-based non-profit that’s dedicated itself to denying the validity of the 2020 election and spreading conspiracy theories about voter fraud, was directly involved in the arrest of the CEO of a small election software company earlier this month. A complaint from Gregg Phillips, a True the Vote board member, first spurred the LA County District Attorney’s office to investigate the company, Konnech.
