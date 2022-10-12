ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Prada Launches First Fine Jewelry Line

By Luisa Zargani
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

MILAN — Prada will unveil on Wednesday its first fine jewelry line, which is breaking ground as the first one made with 100 percent certified recycled gold by a global luxury brand, said Lorenzo Bertelli, group head of corporate social responsibility.

“This was not a simple objective, and we are very happy we’ve succeeded because it allows us to set a new standard in the industry,” said Bertelli. “Right from the start we wanted to do jewelry in a different and more radical way with a strong message and offering full traceability, shifting outdated industry standards to mirror societal change.”

More from WWD

To mark the launch Prada is rolling out a campaign photographed by David Sims and fronted by award-winning American poet and activist Amanda Gorman; American actor, model and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke, and Dutch-Korean-Canadian musician Somi Jeon.

Classic portraits are juxtaposed with gold-gilded reflections for a “visually strong and immediate campaign, recognizably different from others in the category,” said Bertelli.

Prada has also assembled a team on the jewelry industrial division that is working on the line, which is called Eternal Gold, and helmed by Timothy Iwata as Prada jewelry director. Prior to joining Prada, Iwata was global innovation officer at Cartier.

Clearly, Miuccia Prada’s longtime passion for jewelry has been instrumental in the launch. “Timothy was surprised to see how involved and knowledgeable in the history of jewelry my mother is,” said Bertelli.

“She has fun freeing her creativity on the jewels,” he said with a knowing smile.

At the core of the collection is Prada’s signature triangle motif, which harks back to the brand’s founder Mario Prada and a focus on 18-karat gold.

The triangle appears as a clasp closure on earrings and pendants or on ribbon chokers, while its angles shape chain links and hearts or the head of a snaked bracelet. Proportions are reconsidered, with pendants supersized, for example.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bBFvy_0iVLZXcb00
A bracelet from Prada’s new fine jewelry collection.

Asked about the increasing relevance of the triangle at Prada, Bertelli said his mother started with co-creative director Raf Simons working on the logo on the fashion collections a few seasons ago, but observed that “now they are working on the abstraction of the logo and more on the shape, there’s been an evolution.”

Prices range from four figures to $60,000. The debut collection features 48 pieces, of which 10 designs are available on a made-to-order basis, which Bertelli said will be further expanded in the future.

Bertelli said 100 percent of the gold used in Prada’s fine jewelry collection is Certified Recycled Gold, meeting “Chain of Custody” standards set by the Responsible Jewelry Council.

Every step of Prada’s responsible gold and diamond production chain is verifiable and traceable —something offered by no other fine jewelry or luxury fashion house in the world, contended Bertelli.

“Prada’s recycled gold is drawn only from eligible recycled material sources, in compliance with due diligence — including industrial gold, from electronic components and postconsumer precious objects,” explained the executive. “Prada partners exclusively with those suppliers of precious metal and stones who meet the highest industry standards concerning human rights, labor safety, environmental impact and business ethics.”

A chain from Prada’s new fine jewelry collection.

Also new for fine jewelry, records of this verification have been logged on the Aura Consortium Blockchain ́s platform and can be accessed by the collection’s customers, who will be able to verify the authenticity and trace the provenance of their pieces.

Prada, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Compagnie Financière Richemont joined forces to establish the Aura Blockchain Consortium in April 2021, with the aim of promoting the use of a single blockchain solution open to all luxury brands worldwide to help consumers trace the provenance and authenticity of luxury goods. They were joined as founding members by the OTB Group and Mercedes-Benz.

Bertelli observed that the reduction of mining of new gold benefits the environment and human rights, and while traceability of diamond origins is conventionally only possible with stones of 0.5 carat or larger, Prada expands the concept, for the first time, to stones of all sizes.

The collection is the latest step in Prada’s commitment to sustainability and responsible practices, such as the shift to its recycled Re-Nylon production.

The prototypes are created internally but the jewelry is all made in Italy, almost entirely in the Valenza goldsmith hub. Hand stone-setting, cutting and polishing are combined with laser engraving and 3D print prototyping.

Prada started on this project around two years ago, revealing it at the group’s Capital Markets Day in November 2021, and Bertelli said in that time he has learned “very different dynamics” compared to the fashion industry. For example, he is now aware of clusters of “customers that are not really interested in fashion but who buy only jewelry.” This was reflected in a strategy mapped out for the launch to avoid the mistake of targeting the same customer, he observed.

The next step for the brand is a high jewelry collection.

The collection will be distributed in Prada stores only from Wednesday in Europe, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, the U.S., China, Japan and Korea in cities ranging from Milan, Rome and Paris to London, Dubai, Beverly Hills, New York, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai and Beijing, among others.

It will also be available online from Oct. 17 in selected countries in Europe, the United Arab Emirates, the U.S., China, Japan and Korea.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

KraveBeauty Launches ‘Waste Me Not’ Campaign

KraveBeauty is turning a recent production blunder into a happy accident.  After production on a reformulated version of the brand’s Matcha Hemp Hydrating Cleanser resulted in a 1,200 gallon — or $1.5 million — botched batch, the brand decided to tweak the batch to create a limited-edition body wash, rather than discard the product. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW The impetus for the brand’s newly launched “Waste Me Not” campaign, the Matcha Hemp Body Wash sells for $8, which is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Disney and Virgil Abloh Securities Link, Veronica Beard Shows in London, a Studio at Printemps

VIRGIL AND MICKEY: The Walt Disney Co. is jumping onto the Virgil Abloh bandwagon. Starting Thursday, Disney and Virgil Abloh Securities, the late designer’s creative company, have teamed up to offer never-before-seen artwork of Mickey Mouse as reimagined by Abloh.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. PremiereBrooklyn Museum Celebrates Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech OpeningLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening Event Abloh’s artwork features the designer’s unique interpretation of the famous rodent printed in various colorways on a select assortment of products including sweatshirts and tees for both adults and children. Prices range from $30 to $120 and...
BUSINESS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE First Look: Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition Reaches Its Final Stop in New York

NEW YORK — Louis Vuitton’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” exhibition has reached its final stop, touching down in Manhattan and transforming the former Madison Avenue home of legendary retailer Barneys New York. First unveiled in December in Asnières-sur-Seine, France, at Vuitton’s historic residence northwest of Paris, the traveling showcase headed to Marina Bay in Singapore last April and Los Angeles in September, before culminating in New York City.More from WWDLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCSaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023Louis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, China The production marks house founder Louis Vuitton’s bicentennial birthday. He was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Spiritual Gangster, Kerri Rosenthal Partner on Limited-edition Collection

Kerri Rosenthal and Spiritual Gangster have teamed up to collaborate on a limited-edition collection. Centered around wearable, everyday pieces in bright color combinations, the collection features soft cashmere blend knits, performance-driven activewear, and vibrant hand-drawn graphics designed to inspire joy. Retail prices range from $48 to $348.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July Show Spiritual Gangster, a yoga-inspired brand, creates collections to encourage living in gratitude, giving back and choosing kindness. Kerri Rosenthal’s designs also foster positivity with designs that ignite a sense of individuality, warmth and personality. According to Rosenthal,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miuccia Prada
WWD

Brooke Shields on Celebrating Your Full Self

New beginnings are to Brooke Shields what impossible things are to Alice in Wonderland — on any given day, she’s dreamt up to six of them before breakfast. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW OK, not literally, but such is the premise behind the actress-turned-entrepreneur’s lifestyle platform, Beginning is Now, which promotes the idea of opportunity and positivity among women ages 40 and up, who are often met with the very opposite messaging.   “The minute I hit 40, I was...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week

Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BET

Lil' Kim Models In The New Fall '22 Mackage Campaign—See The Iconic Photos!

Lil' Kim is booked and busy. Besides her epic 2022 Hip Hop Awards performance, the Queen Bee is now starring in the Fall/Winter 2022 Mackage campaign. "Lil' Kim being a strong, independent woman who embraces bodycon fashion and is not afraid to stand out was the parallel we needed to introduce Mackage's first ever monogram collection," confirmed Tanya Golesic, CEO. "Her iconic looks have influenced so many throughout the '90s and continue to do so today."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion#Jewelry#Milan#Wwd Prada#American#Dutch Korean#Eternal Gold
POPSUGAR

Cardi B Pairs Her Butt-Baring Dress With a Deep French Manicure

Cardi B recently bared (almost) all in an extreme backless dress that showed off some of her best assets, including her colorful butt tattoo. But although her outfit brought the shock factor, she kept her nails simple and trendy with a deep french manicure. The look is a slightly more modern take on classic french tips, involving thicker smile lines that typically start closer to the middle of the nail rather than the edge. In Cardi B's case, she opted for length, rocking long square acrylics, which she displayed on her husband Offset's chest. The final look didn't pull any attention away from her black nylon dress (not that it would stand much of a chance) yet still looked glamorous.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
HollywoodLife

Rihanna’s Hair Looks Longer Than Ever As She Rocks Oversized Yellow Jersey & Dior Bag In NYC

Rihanna, 34, was spotted on the way to a recording studio in New York City on Sept. 21. That night, the Fenty Beauty founder’s jet-black tresses were also looking longer than ever as they draped down her body during the outing. Her extra-long locks were parted down the middle and accessorized with her black sunglasses on top of her head. The beauty opted with placing one-half of her tresses in front of her shoulder while the other half flowed behind her.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sneakernews.com

Mulberry Accents Touch On The Nike Air More Uptempo

As a fan-favorite of Nike Basketball’s “golden era,” the Air More Uptempo continues to be an important part of the brand’s lineup of products even 26 years after its debut. Recently, the Wilson Smith-designed silhouette emerged in a predominantly two-tone white and black ensemble. Pop art-inspired...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Bella Hadid Wore a Pair of Shorts So Tiny, They Look Like Underwear

Bella Hadid once again proved she is the queen of microtrends, this time in a true “micro” sense. When stepping out for a slice of pizza in New York City, the supermodel rocked a statement motorcycle jacket, her sister’s go-to boots, and a pair of shorts so short we’re not quite sure they can be classified as such. While others are embracing the microskirt trend, Bella is on to bigger and better things, putting her own spin on one of the year’s most popular styles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sneakernews.com

Markers Come Packaged With The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past”

With their pre-distressed and vintage-inspired offerings, Nike takes on the brunt of the work. But every so often, the brand’s design team will put the onus on the wearer, trusting them to decorate pairs like 2019’s LeBron x Air Force 1 “More Than.” Fast forward three years later and the Swoosh is effectively recreating said release with the Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past,” once again packaging markers alongside an iconic silhouette.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Rolling Stone

Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show

Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

40K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy