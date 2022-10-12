ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loro Piana Ups the Ante in Leisurewear With New ‘Cocooning’ Collection

By Sandra Salibian
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34YJoU_0iVLZOvI00
Loro Piana's "Cocooning" collection. Inez & Vinoodh/Courtesy of Loro Piana

COZIED UP: Loro Piana is giving leisurewear a luxe treatment.

The LVMH-controlled brand is launching a new collection dubbed “Cocooning” and intended to be used within the household — and beyond — as it puts a heightened focus on comfort, cozy silhouettes and soft, natural fibers.

The brand’s women’s product director Alessandra Varianini defined it as “the most intimate and personal dimension of Loro Piana, featuring products that gently envelop the body.”

“It has been designed both for time spent in one’s own privacy and to be worn in all everyday life’s activities,” she said, as the pieces are seen as ideal for moments of meditation and relaxation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTbKC_0iVLZOvI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a636V_0iVLZOvI00

Crafted from cashmere, baby cashmere as well as blends of cashmere with silk or jersey, the collection includes slipdresses, pants and shorts along with crop tops, camisoles, ribbed long cardigans, hoodies and turtlenecks. Thigh-high socks, home boots and even soft cashmere slippers also appear in the lineup, which is rendered in neutral shades ranging from white to nougat, with subdued powder pink accents here and there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3snAl1_0iVLZOvI00
Loro Piana ’s “Cocooning” collection.

According to Varianini, the range and color palette “enhances Loro Piana’s natural beauty of fibers” and aims to “celebrate the feminine attitude of a self-conscious, contemporary woman at ease with her mind and body.”

Retailing at prices ranging from $300 to $3,350, the collection will launch in a selection of Loro Piana stores worldwide, the brand’s e-commerce as well as on Mytheresa — which is the exclusive e-commerce partner for this project — starting Thursday.

A series of pop-ups and pop-ins dedicated to the range and evoking its mood, colors and fiber references will also bow this week and run through Nov. 10. These include one on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles, which will be celebrated with an event Wednesday night with author Fariha Róisín, among others. On Thursday, an event in New York that Loro Piana will stage in partnership with Mytheresa will feature a workshop by ceramist Jane Yang D’Haene and see model Kirsty Hume in attendance.

Hume appears along with Imaan Hammam in the campaign dedicated to the Cocooning line. Photographed by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, the models are portrayed in the intimacy of a home in relaxed poses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEQGE_0iVLZOvI00
Loro Piana’s “Cocooning” collection.

As part of the LVMH Group, this week Loro Piana will also take part in the fifth edition of Les Journées Particulières, the initiative the parent company introduced in 2011 to offer the public the opportunity to discover the craftsmanship and artisanal heritage behind its brands.

Running Friday to Sunday, this year’s edition of the project will involve 96 places in 15 different countries across museums, wineries, residences, boutiques and ateliers. Loro Piana’s headquarters in Milan’s Palazzo Cortile della Seta will be one of the 19 locations involved in Italy.

Through an hourglass-shaped installation, Loro Piana will guide visitors into its history, dating back to 1924, with pictures, videos, archival documents, iconic garments, fabrics and rare raw materials featured in the tour.

