Farfetch Expands on Fashion Concierge Service

By Evan Clark
 3 days ago
Farfetch private clients can ask the company's Fashion Concierge service for hard-to-find items.

Farfetch is making it easier to go exotic.

The luxury fashion platform has expanded its Fashion Concierge service, helping the company’s best shoppers acquire the rare, the unique and the “incredibly hard to find” with the click of a button.

Farfetch’s stylists started offering the concierge service in 2017 to a select group of its private clients — the top tier of the company’s loyalty program, where shoppers spend at least $12,000 annually on the platform.

But now any of Farfetch’s private clients can submit requests to the “proprietary sourcing service” through the company’s app, receiving results via email and push notification.

And the sky seems to be the limit on just what big spenders can ask for.

In the past the service has procured clients a $2.4 million Richard Mille Watch, a $500,000 Rolex, a $40,000 Ashi Studio wedding dress, a $60,000 Louis Vuitton Courrier Lozine Trunk, a $360,000 8.01-carat oval diamond and a $75,000 Hermès Bluetooth Boom Box.

Betty Huang, vice president of Fashion Concierge at Farfetch, said the service has outposts in the U.K., U.S., Hong Kong and France that specialize in getting to the hard-to-find (and sometimes leveraging the platform’s special relationship with brands to do so).

“We source essentially anything,” Huang said, noting the service is often asked to find hard luxury goods, especially watches and jewelry.

“During the pandemic we actually noticed people are asking more for art and homeware, so we’ve expanded our categories to include more lifestyle categories as well,” Huang said. “They have one place to shop and we can get them access to essentially anything they want.”

Huang said the people who use the concierge service haven’t shown any real reticence given the economy — with inflation, war and the threat of recession all bearing down. But the categories that have been showing strong growth, jewelry and watches, are also often seen as investments.

