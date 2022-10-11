Read full article on original website
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
Would you watch 13 Stephen King movies for a chance to win $1,300?
Horror fans have been presented with the chance to win $1,300 in a movie marathon. Could you survive?. USDish.com is searching for one unlucky horror fan to watch 13 movies based on books written by legendary author Stephen King. For putting you through hell or heaven if you're a horror...
Popculture
'Halloween Ends': The Truth Behind the Horror Franchise
For the past four decades, Michael Myers has haunted viewers both on and off the screen. A mysterious shape lurking in the dark, he has wreaked havoc on the fictitious Haddonfield, Illinois, his body count numbering in the dozens, making him one of the most notorious serial killers on the screen, but what is the true story behind the Halloween horror movie franchise?
msn.com
17 Stephen King movies you need to see
Slide 1 of 18: For some forty years, Stephen King’s unique brand of terror has caused sleepless nights the world over – and not just on the page. The cinematic rights to the author's novels have been snapped up left and right by hungry studios, eager to turn his tales of horror into blockbuster hits. This isn't a complete list because the author has inspired so many greats, but there’s plenty to choose from among these fantastic Stephen King movies.
Scream With Laughter at the 26 Funniest (and Scariest!) Horror Comedy Movies
There are many genres of horror, ranging from supernatural, slasher or even thriller. One often overlooked subgenre, however, is horror comedy. That's a shame, because scary movies often mesh well with funny ones. These horror comedy movies are perfect for people that want to celebrate the Halloween season, but don't like actually being scared ... at least not that much.
20 details you probably missed in 'Hocus Pocus'
Disney's iconic 1990s Halloween film is filled with hidden gems and fun background details that even the most loyal fans probably never noticed.
Time Out Global
The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories
In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
CNET
Stephen King Names the Best Miniseries He's Seen This Year
It's an all too familiar question: What should I watch tonight?. Legendary author Stephen King has a suggestion. "FIVE DAYS AT MEMORIAL (Apple+) is the best limited series I've seen this year," King tweeted last week. "Heartbreaking. All episodes are now streaming." Five Days at Memorial is an eight-episode drama...
Stephen King’s New Novel ‘Fairy Tale’ Will Be Coming to a Theater Near You
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Normally we need to wait years to see a new movie in theaters inspired by a Stephen King novel, but it seems like that will not be the case here. According to Syfy, during the COVID-19 pandemic, King wrote his newest novel Fairy Tale. Readers were finally able to get their hands on a copy of this 600-page coming-of-age novel last month (September 6, 2022) but moviegoers will not have to wait that long to see this novel on the big screen.
The Stephen King Book That Hasn't Been Adapted But Would Make 'A Great Movie,' According To King Himself
Stephen King thinks there is some untapped cinematic potential in one of his books that has gone basically untouched by Hollywood.
Stephen King reveals which of his books he'd like to see made into a movie
The author would like to see Rose Madder on the big screen
Collider
‘The Exorcist’ Reboot Starts Filming After Halloween
What better time is there to begin rolling the cameras on the highly-anticipated reboot of the iconic Exorcist franchise, than the hallowed spooky season? It is indeed the time that the celebrated director, David Gordon Green has chosen to start production on the first film of the planned trilogy that will resurrect the franchise that has laid quiet for nearly two decades since the release of the 2005 prequel, Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist.
Halloween: 5 scary movies that will send chills down your spine
Halloween is around the corner and who doesn’t like a good scare?. It’s a good time to settle down in front of the television set and watch some scary movies to help get in the “spirit” of Halloween. Here are some of the scarier ones, although...
msn.com
The 90 worst Westerns of the last 90 years
Slide 1 of 91: Western films have long been a Hollywood staple. In fact, the first full-length feature film ever made, "The Great Train Robbery'' (1903), was a Western. For almost the entirety of Hollywood's first 60 years, Westerns, or movies set in the "Old West" during the second half of the 19th century, were its most popular genre of film. Fans flocked to them for their unrelenting action, thrilling plots, and their cut-and-dried nature. Nearly all Westerns have a recognizable hero and villain, and crimes are always avenged by the end of the run time, a formula which makes them perfect for the big screen. That being said, not all Westerns are good—in fact, many aren't. After all, the genre has a tendency to be too predictable, poorly acted, occasionally racist, and incredibly low-budget. To that end, Stacker rounded up the worst Westerns of each year from 1930 through 2019 using data from IMDb. For films released between 1930 and 1949, only those with 250 or more ratings were considered, and for those released between 1950–2019, only those with 500 or more ratings were considered (except in years that required a lowering of the threshold due to so few Western releases). Ties were broken by the number of overall ratings. To qualify for this list, films had to be in the English language with a U.S. release. From genre crossovers (like horror Westerns and sci-fi Westerns) to B-movies and those starring '90s boy band members, read on to find out which Westerns viewers consider the worst of the worst. You might be surprised to see which genre big wigs have had a flop or two along the way. You may also like: 71 years of Emmy history.
Digital Trends
Why Halloween H20: 20 Years Later is the most underrated horror sequel ever
By the late 1990s, the Halloween franchise was looking about as dead as one of Michael Myers’ victims. It had been a while since the glory days of the original or the sequel, which were released at a time when slasher movies reigned supreme at the box office. Halloween III: Season of the Witch was notable for not following Michael Myers at all, with the filmmakers hoping to turn the Halloween franchise into an anthology series. But critics and audiences weren’t interested in other stories carrying the Halloween name and the movie received negative reviews and low box office returns.
wegotthiscovered.com
An atrocious excuse for a sci-fi adventure stinks up the ancient tombs of streaming
A 2008 made for television movie that features a raft of low-rent and no-name stars getting themselves involved in a ridiculous hybrid of Indiana Jones-style adventure and horror-tinged sci-fi shouldn’t really be held to any sort of high standards, but even then, The Lost Treasure of the Grand Canyon managed to be worse than anyone imagined.
Collider
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
John Carpenter’s Response To Being Asked About A24 Movies Should Amuse Horror Fans
John Carpenter has a funny response to interviewers' questions regarding A24 and elevated horror.
Halloween Ends review: "A fascinating if flawed finale"
“And thank goodness for that,” you might say on reading the title, especially after suffering through 2018’s Halloween Kills. That sorry effort – the second instalment in David Gordon Green’s legacy trilogy, and the 12th in the overall franchise – was for many a low-action, scare-free, Laurie-lite dud, a stain on the boiler suit of John Carpenter’s original streamlined suspenser that helped Shape the slasher genre.Thankfully, this third/13th...
Digital Trends
The best cult classic horror movies
Cult classics can be quite strange, not only when you consider the typically off-the-beaten path narratives, characters, or settings they present, but also when you think about the fact that most of these little artistic masterpieces were either ignored or completely despised when they were first released. And in the world of horror cinema, there are hundreds of cult classic flicks to absorb, often because these unique films are made on such small budgets, receiving minimal promotion and only hanging out in theaters for a small window of time (or going straight to home video).
