Grand Rapids, MI

SFGate

Arizona's CD2 could decide congressional delegation makeup

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Cowboy caviar is more expensive to make. Tractor parts are in short supply. And employees are hard to find. One voter, Hallie Overman-Jackman, sees a path to improving the economy, and that's to vote the Republican ticket in next month's general election. “I can say...
ARIZONA STATE
The Tuscaloosa News

What is happening to conservatism? | GARY COSBY JR.

Midterm elections are right on the horizon. It will take only five seats changing hands to give the Republican Party a majority in the House. In the Senate, only a single seat needs to change hands to bring about a Republican majority. This is very likely to happen in both houses. Given...
POLITICS
SFGate

Racist remarks could spell trouble for LA political maps

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort by three Latino politicians to maximize their influence in Los Angeles backfired after a leaked recording of their meeting exposed crude and, at times, racist banter that has already led to one city councilmember's resignation and could have broader legal and political consequences.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Los Angeles leader in racism scandal resigns Council seat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former president of the Los Angeles City Council resigned from public office Wednesday, three days after a recording surfaced of her making racist remarks in a meeting that is now the subject of a state investigation. Nury Martinez, the first Latina to hold the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

