Warhol-Prince Supreme Court Case May Transform Sports Marketing

By Michael McCann
Sportico
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UtY11_0iVLYiH500

A case before the U.S. Supreme Court about a restyled image of Prince could have profound consequences for photographs of athletes and teams. The justices on Wednesday will hear oral arguments for Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. v. Goldsmith , one of the most celebrated intellectual property law cases in years.

In 1981, Newsweek hired prominent rock-and-roll photographer Lynn Goldsmith to photograph Prince. One photo was a portrait, which Newsweek did not run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ACLlo_0iVLYiH500
Goldsmith portrait of Prince, from page 13 of April 7, 2017, complaint filed by Andy Warhol Foundation in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

When Prince’s popularity surged in 1984, Vanity Fair paid Goldsmith $400 for the right to use the unpublished portrait as an “artist reference” for Andy Warhol. Although Goldsmith had only agreed to one silkscreen portrait, Warhol made 16. Vanity Fair published one of Prince having purple skin (a play on his best-selling album Purple Rain ) for its story, “ Purple Fame .” The magazine credited Goldsmith as providing the source photograph. Warhol, meanwhile, died in 1987 and ownership of his works passed to the foundation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yM9fL_0iVLYiH500
Warhol image of Prince published in Life , from page 20 of April 7, 2017, complaint filed by Andy Warhol Foundation in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Fast forward to 2016. After Prince’s death, Vanity Fair ’s parent company, Condé Nast, learned about the 15 other images and paid the foundation approximately $10,000 for the right to run Warhol’s illustration of Prince having orange skin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TG2a7_0iVLYiH500
Warhol image of Prince in Conde Nast, from page 16 of Aug. 8, 2022, brief for respondents Lynn Goldsmith and Lynn Goldsmith Ltd., to U.S Supreme Court.

One problem: Goldsmith wasn’t paid or credited.

Goldsmith warned the foundation of potential copyright infringement, which prompted the foundation to sue Goldsmith in the Southern District of New York for a declaration of non-infringement. Goldsmith countersued, arguing copyright infringement. The foundation insisted Warhol’s work was protected by “fair use.” Under copyright law, the fair use doctrine allows copying of others’ works for criticism, comment, reporting, education and other purposes. Courts apply a four-factor balancing test that weighs (among other factors) the purpose and amount of copying and how much the copying would hurt sales of the original work.

In 2019, Judge John Koeltl sided with the foundation, stressing that Warhol’s work transformed Goldsmith’s photograph into a new and creative expression. Warhol’s image had removed Prince’s torso and made him appear as a flat, two-dimensional figure. Warhol also utilized unnatural colors to communicate an “aesthetic and character different from the original.”

Two years later, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit reversed the decision. Judge Gerard Lynch explained that Warhol’s work was not transformative since both images were “of the same famous musician with an overlapping customer base.” Warhol “created the series chiefly by removing certain elements from the Goldsmith Photograph, such as depth and contrast,” but nonetheless retained “the essential elements” of that photograph and “the overarching purpose and function of the two works at issue here is identical.”

The Second Circuit’s ruling sent shock waves through the IP world. It conflicted with a long-held understanding that a work is transformative when it communicates a different meaning from the original, such as the altered “aesthetic and character” cited in the original judgment. Critics argued the Second Circuit had “collapsed whether two works are substantially similar—a related question before any consideration of fair use is required—into a rejection of fair use.” The Supreme Court agreed to take the case, and scores of interested parties have filed amici briefs.

A brief by a group of copyright law professors led by Harvard Law School’s Rebecca Tushnet highlights the sports implications. The brief references Bouchat v. Baltimore Ravens , which centered on the Ravens’ “Flying B logo” in the mid 1990s. A man who previously developed a very similar logo sued for infringement after seeing the logo appear in (among other things) a photographic display in the stadium and videos on the NFL Network and NFL.com. In one video, “Top Ten: Draft Classes,” the Flying B logo briefly appears in a segment on the Ravens’ 1996 draft class. In another, “Top Ten: Draft Busts,” the logo appears momentarily.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit found the Ravens’ use transformative. The display and videos, the court noted, “used the Flying B as part of the historical record to tell stories of past drafts, major events in Ravens history, and player careers.”

Tushnet’s brief seizes on that ruling, stressing that transformative use includes “the recognizable use of images of a sports team logo in contexts that historicized them.” They worry the Second Circuit’s “new focus on recognizability—that is visual similarity” could “distort fair use doctrine.” The Ravens might have been in trouble if the applicable test was not whether there was a new meaning but instead whether the images look too much alike.

The professors also call attention to litigation over an iconic image of Michael Jordan in Life magazine. In the 1980s, Life hired photographer Jacobus Rentmeester to photograph Jordan, and he captured an iconic shot that ran in the magazine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R8F2I_0iVLYiH500
Jacobus Rentmeester photo of Michael Jordan, from page 25 of Feb. 27, 2018, opinion by U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in Rentmeester v. Nike .

Nike later used a photo that seemed to be inspired by Rentmeester in a marketing campaign:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b1Y80_0iVLYiH500
Nike photo of Michael Jordan, from page 25 of Feb. 27, 2018, opinion by U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in Rentmeester v. Nike .

Rentmeester sued Nike for copyright infringement but lost. The Ninth Circuit reasoned that “a photographer who produces a photo using a highly original lighting technique or a novel camera angle cannot prevent other photographers from using those same techniques to produce new images of their own.”

That’s how the law has ordinarily worked and makes sense to most people, but if the Court sides with  the Warhol foundation, it’s possible “no one else could take a photograph of Michael Jordan leaping without Jacob Rentmeester’s permission,” according to the copyright professors’ brief.

Not everyone agrees. An opposing group contends that strong copyright protection is needed to protect those who create original works.

For example, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, whose state includes many Nashville artists and musicians, argues in her amicus brief that the Copyright Act should be “interpreted in keeping with Congress’s intent—which in turn reflects the vision of the Founders—to preserve the economic incentive for creators to make original works of artistic genius. Strong copyright protections have provided the legal environment under which American musicians, authors, artists, photographers, and other content creators have flourished for centuries.”

Meanwhile, a group of law professors that includes Columbia Law School’s Jane Ginsburg (daughter of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg), contends that Congress never intended for “courts to reduce fair use to an inquiry into transformativeness. Ginsburg urges the Court to remember that “transformativeness of a use should be balanced against the commercial purpose of such use.”

The Court will issue a decision sometime this term, which ends next summer.

Tushnet told Sportico the Court could go in one of several directions, including a “narrow decision that focused on appropriation of art” or “a much broader decision that would affect many creative reuses.” She added that if the Court sides with the Warhol, it might “try to distinguish the kinds of historical/biographical uses that constituted fair use” in cases such as the Ravens litigation.

Sportico

DAZN’s Eleven Acquisition Centers on Reach, Revenue and Soccer Rights

Industry observers have touted DAZN’s recent acquisition of Eleven Group’s global sports media business, which includes Eleven Sports and Team Whistle, as an inflection point in the streaming revolution. They see the large number of OTT services in the market, the abundance of content choices available to consumers, and the difficulty distributors are having making the business’ economics work, and suggest the deal is evidence that a widely anticipated consolidation trend is underway. But the Eleven acquisition was not a consolidation play. Consolidation occurs when two players in the same market merge to form a more powerful value proposition that cuts...
NFL
Sportico

Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run Ball, Bat, Jersey Worth $3 Million Total

Aaron Judge is now atop the record books, having hit his 62nd homer Tuesday night in the second game of a double header to give him the all-time record in the American League and for the New York Yankees. The shot that flew past Roger Maris and into the left field seats at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, off Rangers right-hander Jesus Tinoco, could net as much a $3 million total for the ball, bat and jersey, a noted sports memorabilia appraiser told Sportico. The ball could be worth $1.25 million, the bat $1 million and the No. 99 jersey $750,000,...
MLB
Sportico

Sen. Wicker Wary of NCAA Power in Path for Post-Midterm NIL Deal

After punting on federal NIL legislation in June 2021, Congress left state governments and the NCAA to govern college athletes’ pursuit of payment in exchange for endorsing, influencing and sponsoring. Since then, neither the NCAA nor any state government has acted against a school or its boosters for disguising pay-for-play as NIL. The NIL market, overseen by a patchwork of divergent state laws and an NCAA fearful of litigation, has become a modern-day Wild West. Is it time for Congress to step in? Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), the ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee, insists the answer is “yes.” He has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sportico

Favre Faces Civil Liability in Welfare Fraud Case Amid Corruption Probe

Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre is embroiled in a controversy about the misuse of public funding in his home state that could tarnish his reputation and lead to legal problems. Favre and other noteworthy Mississippians allegedly collaborated to direct funds intended for needy families to a volleyball stadium project at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi, where his daughter played on the volleyball team. Favre has not been charged with a crime. His attorneys insist the Hall-of-Fame QB broke no law and lacked knowledge of any scheme to wrongfully funnel money. But Favre is a defendant in a civil lawsuit...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Sportico

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for September 30

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry. Personnel PGA Tour Superstore Elevates Two Execs PGA Tour Superstore owner and chairman Arthur Blank has promoted Dick Sullivan from president and chief executive officer to executive chairman and CEO and elevated Jill Spiegel from chief merchandising officer to president, making her one of the highest-ranking women in the golf industry and across Blank’s portfolio of businesses. Sullivan’s work with Blank’s businesses dates back to The Home Depot in the 1990s, where Sullivan held various senior roles culminating as the home improvement retailer’s chief marketing officer. When Blank...
NFL
Sportico

Manchester United Revenue Hits $776M, Up 18%

Manchester United reported an 18% increase for its 2021-22 full-year revenue to £583 million, or $776 million, based on average exchange rates during the 12 months. The increase was fueled by fans’ return to Old Trafford following a pair of COVID-19-impacted seasons. The financial results come on the heels of continued fan protests over the Glazer family’s team ownership and potential buyers circling the iconic franchise. “Our club’s core mission is to win football matches and entertain our fans,” Richard Arnold, Manchester United CEO, said in a statement announcing the financial results. “Ultimately, we know that the strength of Manchester United rests...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportico

Fabric Raises $4 Million to Augment Reality at Sporting Events

Fabric, a platform to help organizers augment sports experiences, announced Thursday that it has raised $4 million, including a $1.9 million seed round. The company recently rolled out some of its tech at NBA Summer League, and it will also be used during next week’s NBA exhibition games between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks in Abu Dhabi.  Perhaps counterintuitively, Fabric’s founders believe that while cell phones create a constant distraction for fans in seats and at home, they could also connect people in-person. Fabric CEO Saul Garlick laid out some potential use cases in an interview. Rather than looking down to...
ECONOMY
Sportico

Yates’ NWSL Abuse Report Hits U.S. Soccer for Systemic Failure

An investigative report on abuses in women’s professional soccer castigates the National Women’s Soccer League, several of its teams and the U.S. Soccer Federation, citing a system-wide failure to respond to player allegations of sexual misconduct, verbal harassment and retaliation by prominent coaches. The report, commissioned by U.S. Soccer and authored by former Deputy U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates, not only casts a harsh spotlight on the women’s professional league, it points to systemic problems involving coaching abuse down to the youth levels. “Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in women’s soccer, beginning in youth leagues,...
NFL
Sportico

