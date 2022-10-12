Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT: 'The St. Joe Special'
SOUTH BEND — In 'The Holy War' between Marian and SB Saint Joseph, Indians QB Alex Ortiz hands off to Hayden Miller, but Miller throws to Ortiz wide open to tie the game at 14. St. Joe would win 'The Holy War' in overtime. It's the first time the...
22 WSBT
High School Spotlight: Penn's Nolan McCullough
MISHAWAKA — In his first year as the starting quarterback at Penn, Nolan McCullough has quickly shown he belongs. He's taking the lessons he learned during his time on JV and finding ways to apply it at the next level. "Last year, I didn't get a ton of experience...
22 WSBT
Notre Dame captain Bo Bauer out for season with knee injury
NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame senior linebacker and captain Bo Bauer will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Head coach Marcus Freeman confirmed the news Thursday afternoon. ""Bo will be out for the year. (He) sustained a knee injury in practice on Tuesday, " Freeman...
22 WSBT
"Grace Guarantee" offers $12,000 scholarship to Kosciusko County students at Grace College
WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WSBT) — Tens of thousands of dollars a year just to attend college minimum. That doesn't even include the cost of books and the debt after. College isn't for everyone and that's okay. But for many, the price of just going is too much of a deterrent.
22 WSBT
Mural dedication ceremony held for Buchanan Olympic medalist
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — An Olympian and Buchanan native is being celebrated in her hometown. Tonight, a ribbon cutting, and mural dedication ceremony was held for Hannah Roberts. Roberts is a 3-time BMX Cycling World Champion and Olympic silver medalist. To commemorate her accomplishments, the city of Buchanan hired...
22 WSBT
Lakeshore school board campaigns get controversial
Stevensville, Mich. — Businesses in Stevensville are saying school board campaigning is getting quote “dirty.”. One bakery says after putting up a sign for one candidate, someone called, threatening to cancel their order. The co-owner of the Flour Shop Bakery & Pizza didn’t want to go on camera....
22 WSBT
Four Winds Casino South Bend shows off expansion progress
Four Winds Casinos are showcasing progress on the South Bend property's latest expansion. First announced in August, the latest addition is already spanning more than 98,000 square feet. Plans include 1,900 new slot machines, 27 table games and a 23-story hotel among other amenities, including a spa. New conference and...
22 WSBT
YMCA O'Brien Center holds ribbon cutting ceremony
The YMCA O'Brien Center in South Bend celebrated its newly renovated facilities tonight by inviting the public to an official ribbon cutting ceremony. The renovations were needed after a membership more than doubled, following the partnership between YMCA and South Bend O'Brien Fitness Center. The renovations include updated and expanded...
22 WSBT
Update: Cleveland Road reopens, boil advisory remains in place
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Update:. Cleveland Road just north of South Bend, reopened Friday afternoon after crews repaired a broken water main. The heavily traveled east-west artery had been closed since the leak began Wednesday night. A boil water advisory remains in place for about 1,500 city...
22 WSBT
Update: Cleveland Road Closed due to Water Main Break spurs boil order
A traffic alert for drivers in St. Joseph County. Cleveland road is closed right now from Juniper to Ironwood Roads. Dispatch tells WSBT 22 there was a water main break under Cleveland Road and Twyckenham. The city of South Bend issued a water boil advisory for northeast South Bend. The...
22 WSBT
La Porte County seeking vendors for Holiday Artisan Fair
The La Porte County Historical Society Museum will be hosting its second Holiday Artisan Fair on Saturday, December 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. If you would like to sell your wares at this event, email Museum Director Danielle Adams at director@laportecountyhistory.org for more information or to save your spot.
22 WSBT
Judge denies Temporary Restraining Order in Election Lawsuit
Plymouth, Ind. — A Marshall County Judge has denied a temporary restraining order against St. Joseph County Democratic election officials. It’s the latest development following the Indiana Republican Party’s lawsuit. GOP leaders filed a motion asking for an injunction against a Resolution passed by the Election Board...
22 WSBT
Future of "Tent City" in Elkhart unknown, developers interested in property
A homeless encampment in Elkhart, known as Tent City, could soon be a thing of the past. The city has long been aware of it, but a stabbing there Thursday is bringing focused attention to it. Elkhart leaders say the Tent City poses a safety concern for the people living...
22 WSBT
Ring camera footage catches boat theft attempt
Ring cameras have proven to be great at catching criminals in the act and sometimes preventing thefts from occurring. Dozens of boats are still at the Washington Park Marina in Michigan City waiting to be removed for the season. But two people thought that was the right time to see what was left on board.
22 WSBT
Woman dies after Monday night crash involving car and house
Mishawaka, Ind. — A woman involved in Monday night's crash has died. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office says Ashley Nicole Stevens, 31, was transported in critical condition to a local hospital on Monday but died today (October 12th). The Prosecutor’s office says a 16-year-old driver was driving...
22 WSBT
Man stabbed in Elkhart homeless encampment, residents worry about being removed
Elkhart, Ind. — Police are on the lookout for a suspect involved in a stabbing at an Elkhart homeless encampment. The victim had stab wounds to his shoulder and arm and was shot in the back of the head with a pellet gun. A woman who lives in the...
