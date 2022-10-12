ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

22 WSBT

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT: 'The St. Joe Special'

SOUTH BEND — In 'The Holy War' between Marian and SB Saint Joseph, Indians QB Alex Ortiz hands off to Hayden Miller, but Miller throws to Ortiz wide open to tie the game at 14. St. Joe would win 'The Holy War' in overtime. It's the first time the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

High School Spotlight: Penn's Nolan McCullough

MISHAWAKA — In his first year as the starting quarterback at Penn, Nolan McCullough has quickly shown he belongs. He's taking the lessons he learned during his time on JV and finding ways to apply it at the next level. "Last year, I didn't get a ton of experience...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Notre Dame captain Bo Bauer out for season with knee injury

NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame senior linebacker and captain Bo Bauer will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Head coach Marcus Freeman confirmed the news Thursday afternoon. ""Bo will be out for the year. (He) sustained a knee injury in practice on Tuesday, " Freeman...
NOTRE DAME, IN
22 WSBT

Mural dedication ceremony held for Buchanan Olympic medalist

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — An Olympian and Buchanan native is being celebrated in her hometown. Tonight, a ribbon cutting, and mural dedication ceremony was held for Hannah Roberts. Roberts is a 3-time BMX Cycling World Champion and Olympic silver medalist. To commemorate her accomplishments, the city of Buchanan hired...
BUCHANAN, MI
22 WSBT

Lakeshore school board campaigns get controversial

Stevensville, Mich. — Businesses in Stevensville are saying school board campaigning is getting quote “dirty.”. One bakery says after putting up a sign for one candidate, someone called, threatening to cancel their order. The co-owner of the Flour Shop Bakery & Pizza didn’t want to go on camera....
STEVENSVILLE, MI
22 WSBT

Four Winds Casino South Bend shows off expansion progress

Four Winds Casinos are showcasing progress on the South Bend property's latest expansion. First announced in August, the latest addition is already spanning more than 98,000 square feet. Plans include 1,900 new slot machines, 27 table games and a 23-story hotel among other amenities, including a spa. New conference and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

YMCA O'Brien Center holds ribbon cutting ceremony

The YMCA O'Brien Center in South Bend celebrated its newly renovated facilities tonight by inviting the public to an official ribbon cutting ceremony. The renovations were needed after a membership more than doubled, following the partnership between YMCA and South Bend O'Brien Fitness Center. The renovations include updated and expanded...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Person
Niele Ivey
22 WSBT

Update: Cleveland Road reopens, boil advisory remains in place

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Update:. Cleveland Road just north of South Bend, reopened Friday afternoon after crews repaired a broken water main. The heavily traveled east-west artery had been closed since the leak began Wednesday night. A boil water advisory remains in place for about 1,500 city...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

La Porte County seeking vendors for Holiday Artisan Fair

The La Porte County Historical Society Museum will be hosting its second Holiday Artisan Fair on Saturday, December 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. If you would like to sell your wares at this event, email Museum Director Danielle Adams at director@laportecountyhistory.org for more information or to save your spot.
LA PORTE, IN
22 WSBT

Judge denies Temporary Restraining Order in Election Lawsuit

Plymouth, Ind. — A Marshall County Judge has denied a temporary restraining order against St. Joseph County Democratic election officials. It’s the latest development following the Indiana Republican Party’s lawsuit. GOP leaders filed a motion asking for an injunction against a Resolution passed by the Election Board...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Ring camera footage catches boat theft attempt

Ring cameras have proven to be great at catching criminals in the act and sometimes preventing thefts from occurring. Dozens of boats are still at the Washington Park Marina in Michigan City waiting to be removed for the season. But two people thought that was the right time to see what was left on board.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
22 WSBT

Woman dies after Monday night crash involving car and house

Mishawaka, Ind. — A woman involved in Monday night's crash has died. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office says Ashley Nicole Stevens, 31, was transported in critical condition to a local hospital on Monday but died today (October 12th). The Prosecutor’s office says a 16-year-old driver was driving...
MISHAWAKA, IN

