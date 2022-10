The five candidates vying to fill the three open seats on the San Fernando City Council are campaigning for support for next month's election. On November 8, residents of the City of San Fernando will vote to elect current Mayor Mary Mendoza, Councilwoman Sylvia Ballin, former Mayor Joel Fajardo, Attorney Victoria Garcia, or Educator/Counselor Mary Solorio to the City Council.

SAN FERNANDO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO