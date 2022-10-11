If you want to build a VanLife rig, the Ford Transit is a pretty great starting platform. It's cheap, durable, and proven in the field, with a giant cargo area and an array of configurations to make custom builds easy. Now that it offers all-wheel drive, too, you can get a bit off the beaten path. But that model lacks the rugged appearance and tires offered on the Mercedes Sprinter 4x4, which Ford looks to be fixing with the upcoming Transit Trail.

