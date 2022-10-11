Read full article on original website
Related
Now’s the time to get your van-life ride ready for winter
With winter looming, van-lifers have one of two choices: park the rig for a few months and end the road trip season, or continue cruising through the cold. No matter which category you fall into, you’re here because you’re looking for information on how to winterize your camper.
insideevs.com
Take A Look At The 2023 Trek Allant+ 8S Electric Commuter Bike
Assuming you’re gifted with a sunny day and nice, breezy conditions, chances are you’ve considered riding your bicycle to school or work instead of taking your car out of your garage. Indeed, this is exactly what most e-bike manufacturers dream of you doing, so they can continue selling e-bikes geared towards the rapidly growing e-mobility generation.
High Valley Transit breaks ground on new home
The new headquarters, located near US-40 and Home Depot, includes a bus barn, maintenance center, and administrative offices. It’s expected to be up and running for the 2023 winter season. High Valley Transit Board Chair Kim Carson said breaking ground on the new home was the culmination of over...
The REI Co-op Wonderland X is a car camper’s dream tent
Looking for the ultimate car camping tent? Here’s a super-durable and totally customizable tent and shelter that’s perfect for groups.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MotorTrend Magazine
Ford Transit Van Overland Build
A Ford Transit van isn't exactly the poster child for overlanding. However, when the pictures and specs of Lance Blair's Quadvan-converted 2019 Ford Transit 4x4 crossed our desks, we were intrigued and impressed. Lance was hoping to be one of the invitees for the 2021 Four Wheeler Overland Adventure. As it turned out, those snapshots and notes grabbed our attention and netted Lance an invitation.
VW ID Buzz’s First Vanlife-Ready Camping Rig Is Here
The Ququq Bus Box 4 is fit for the ID Buzz, even if it's not fit for the U.S.
RideApart
Watch Pre-1954 Classic Bikes Battle Their Way Around The Track At Goodwood
The Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy races at the Goodwood Revival are extremely special events. Where else can you see the combination of pre-1954 racing motorcycles, piloted by teams comprised of pairings of professional and amateur riders, as well as the majority of attendees in period costumes? If you enjoy motorcycles of this vintage, it’s hard not to appreciate what the organizers have assembled for this event.
"Don't rely on anything with a battery" officials warn hikers as winter approaches
Officials from New Hampshire Fish and Game have warned hikers of the importance of proper preparation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Road & Track
Ford's Transit Trail Will Be for Van Lifers
If you want to build a VanLife rig, the Ford Transit is a pretty great starting platform. It's cheap, durable, and proven in the field, with a giant cargo area and an array of configurations to make custom builds easy. Now that it offers all-wheel drive, too, you can get a bit off the beaten path. But that model lacks the rugged appearance and tires offered on the Mercedes Sprinter 4x4, which Ford looks to be fixing with the upcoming Transit Trail.
Comments / 0