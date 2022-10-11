ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore, CA

berkeleyside.org

A treasure hunter shares her stash in Solano shop

Umami Home + Gift on lower Solano Avenue is a beautifully curated mix of new and vintage, and a feast of colors, textures and styles. Fair trade baskets woven by women artisans from all across Africa are displayed alongside unique vintage baskets from Bay Area estate sales or flea markets. Ditto for the glassware: three vintage pitcher-and-glass sets — one pink, one green, one blue — came from auctions, while the colorful Moroccan tea glasses displayed nearby are brand new.
SMALL BUSINESS
piedmontexedra.com

Considering a new puppy? This sweetheart may be the one

A Piedmont resident and dog foster parent submitted the following:. If you are looking to adopt a second dog that is a true treasure, Poppy is the puppy for you. Poppy’s foster mom in Piedmont has twenty years of experience and believes this girl is a rare gem. She is a total sweetheart that is smart, affectionate, playful, great with kids, responsive to commands, low maintenance, loves all dogs, and has an impeccable temperament.
PIEDMONT, CA
calmatters.network

Gallery's Photo Night offers a snapshot of how artists work

Ever wonder what goes on behind a photographer’s lens? Gallery House in Palo Alto is offering a chance to find out with its Photo Night on Oct. 14, 5 to 8 p.m.. The evening features presentations from four of the gallery’s resident photographers, Chris Stevens-Yu, Dan McLean, Azita Gandjei and Aliona Kuznetsova.
PALO ALTO, CA
sonomasun.com

Five years After the Fire, national recognition for Sonoma’s Thompson

Jennifer Gray Thompson, CEO of the Sonoma-based nonprofit After The Fire, is on Forbes ‘50 over 50: Impact’ list of national changemakers. The publication called Thompson a leader in the recent field of megafire disasters across the American West. Thompson’s path to leadership took several turns, Forbes noted....
SONOMA, CA
diablomag.com

Habitat: Accessory Dwelling Units

When Kevin Casey bought a house that came with an in-law unit, he decided to rent it out. “It paid the entire mortgage for a couple years when I was starting my business,” he says. “Then around the beginning of the pandemic, I started using it as my office because I’ve got two kids in a smaller house and I work from home.”
HOME & GARDEN
Eater

This Historic Bay Area Restaurant Is Hosting Its Third Annual Ube Baking Competition

Bay Area ube fanatics and Halloween enthusiasts rejoice: an annual baking competition returns to one of the Bay’s oldest restaurants this weekend. That’s thanks to 7 Mile House’s owner Vanessa Garcia, the eighth owner of the Brisbane shop and restaurant that was built way back in 1889 (before that, it was a toll gate). Garcia is proud of her Filipino heritage, so when she started the Ube BakeOff in 2019, it was as a way to celebrate October’s Filipino Heritage Month. Now the contest is in its third year, running from October 12 to 17, with customers flocking to the historic restaurant to sample ube treats. “Even before the ube craze we decided to hold a contest where we ask home bakers to compete,” Garcia says, “We’re just really happy we can help people with the 7 Mile audience. And the bakers are really good.”
BRISBANE, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Modesto, CA

Located in California's Stanislaus County, Modesto offers plenty of fun activities for every kind of traveler. Whether you’re a car enthusiast, wine connoisseur, art junkie, or history buff, you can find various things to do in Modesto. Foodies will be happy to know that this city is home to...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Invasive yellow fever mosquito species found in Manteca for first time

MANTECA — Eggs of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, commonly known as the "yellow fever" mosquito, have been discovered in Manteca for the first time. The pesky bloodsucker continues to grow in population across San Joaquin County, first detected in West Stockton, Ripon, Escalon, and South Stockton.They aren't your average mosquito, and the San Joaquin district says you should call them right away if one bites you. "This is a very fearless mosquito, and they are very aggressive biters," said Omar Khweiss, General Manager for San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District. The "yellow fever" mosquito is an adaptive species....
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
Food & Wine

There's an Epic Taco Trail Hiding in Northern California

If all you dream about is tacos, then it's time to head to … Concord, California?. Yes, you read that correctly. Tucked just northeast of San Francisco sits the small city of about 130,000 residents, which also happens to be one of the world's greatest taco hot spots. Concord doesn't shy away from its love of tacos. Instead, it leans all the way in, and even created the Concord Taco Trail so you can savor the nearly 40 unique taquerias in its town boundary.
CONCORD, CA
kuic.com

The Grand Opening Of Play-4-All Park’s Phase One Is October 29th In Vacaville!

Please join us for the Grand Opening of “Phase One” of the amazing Play-4-All Park on October 29th! Read about the NINE year journey in getting this Northern California “one of a kind” park for people of all abilities and disabilities built in Vacaville (ENTIRLEY with donations and sponsorships). Please read about our long road filled with many road blocks but even more endurance and determination. We are featured in this issue of the Vacaville Magazine (www.vacamag.com), pgs 26-29. We are finally ready to open PHASE ONE!! The park is located at 815 Elmira Road in Vacaville. Parking will be limited; try and carpool if you can 🙂
VACAVILLE, CA

