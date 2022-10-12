ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thebrag.com

Kim Kardashian allegedly called Whitney Houston an ‘old hag’ in voicemail

Kim Kardashian allegedly called the one and only Whitney Houston an “old hag” in a leaked voicemail. As per PopCrush, controversial conservative commentator Candace Owens – recently spotted with Kanye West at Paris Fashion Week – played the voicemail on her podcast earlier this week. It just supposedly “landed on her lap.”
Floor8

Madonna comes out as 'Gay' in viral TikTok aged 64

In a TikTok video Madonna posted Sunday, the 64-year-old megastar is seen holding hot-pink underwear, with the on-screen caption, “If I miss, I’m Gay!” She then throws the panties toward a nearby wastebasket and comes up short — by a lot. It was, perhaps not coincidentally,...
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
HollywoodLife

George Clooney & Julia Roberts Reveal Why They Never Dated Over Their Years-Long Friendship

George Clooney, 61, and Julia Roberts, 54, gave fans an understandable reason why they never considered dating each other after knowing and working together for many years, in a new interview. The actor and actress admitted that it never crossed their minds because they were both in relationships during the times they were filming something together and they always considered each other friends. “To not date each other? I don’t think we needed to state it,” Julia told Accessonline.com when asked if she and George ever had a “no dating policy.”
murphysmultiverse.com

Paddy Considine Reveals What Killed King Viserys

With the conclusion of the eighth episode of House of the Dragon came the conclusion of a season-long journey toward death for one of the series’ main characters. After a long and gradual decline in health over the first season, King Viserys I Targaryen died in his sleep in the final moments of Sunday’s latest episode. In an interview, actor Paddy Considine gave some insight into the cause of the suffering and death for the now-deceased King of Westeros.
Kerrang

WILLOW smashes it (literally) with heavy SNL performance

Following the release of her new, 4/5-rated album <COPINGMECHANISM>, WILLOW hit Saturday Night Live for an epic performance. The musician and her band tore through curious/furious and ur a stranger from that record, complete with an incredible roar and a smashed guitar right at the end of the latter. In...
The FADER

Sade is back in the studio

A new Sade album is reportedly in the works for the first time in over a decade. The news broke Monday (October 10), not via the Nigerian-born, Essex-bred soul superstar or her band, but in a Billboard cover interview with Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard on their reopening and renovation of the historic Miraval Studios. Sade had already been announced as a slated future resident of the room, but Pitt and Quintard have now confirmed that — less than a year after the rebuild was announced — recording is already underway, and that Sade and her backing band are the space’s first official guests.
realitytitbit.com

Pete Davidson found out he is 48 percent Jewish after 2017 DNA test

Pete Davidson had no idea he had any Jewish heritage until he took a DNA test in 2017 and discovered his ancestral roots. His mom never told him, but he is actually 48 percent Jewish, while his mom is Irish. The comedian’s late father, who worked as a firefighter, passed...
Popculture

Who Is Robo Girl on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8, Episode 4

The Masked Singer Season 8 already has one frontrunner in Harp, but there could be another big challenger. Episode 4 introduced Robo Girl, who beat out two great performers and got to continue wearing her mask on the show. She belted out an impressive rendition of the title song from Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Bad Cinderella, with the songwriter in the studio. Although Robo Girl kept to keep her mask on, the show may have dropped enough clues to help us figure out who she is. Scroll through for all the clues, performances, and judge guesses for Robo Girl on The Masked Singer Season 8 (if you haven't already been watching via FuboTV or another live service).
TheDailyBeast

‘Sr.’ Is Robert Downey Jr.’s Heartbreakingly Sweet Tribute to His Father

Robert Downey Jr. has been a star for so long—and been one of the industry’s premier marquee draws since 2008, when he assumed the foundational Marvel Cinematic Universe role of Tony Stark in Iron Man—that it’s easy to forget that he’s the son of movie royalty. Sr. aims to correct that potential oversight, serving as a loving tribute to Downey’s dad Robert Downey Sr., an iconoclastic filmmaker whose work in the late ’60s and ’70s was at the forefront of the independent cine-counterculture movement. Directed by Chris Smith (American Movie), it’s a non-fiction biopic that’s infused with the unique humor...
TMZ.com

Kanye West and Ray J Attend Candace Owens' Premiere in Bizarre Reunion

A bizarre reunion just happened in Nashville, as Kanye West and Ray J came face-to-face at Candace Owens' film premiere. Both men were in attendance Wednesday night for the premiere of "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM." The event was held at the Woolworth Theater, and while arrivals were supposed to start around 6:30 PM local time, Ye didn't show for more than 2 hours after the scheduled slot ... posing for pics on the carpet with Ray and Kid Rock.
Collider

'House of the Dragon' Director on If Alicent Really Misinterpreted Viserys' Final Words

With another six-year-long time jump House of the Dragon has entered its Dance of the Dragons era. Episode 8, “Lord of the Tides,” had its tender moments as well as controversial ones (RIP Lord Vaemond) though the tides have changed, we see the older generation at least being sincere while toasting each other during the supper, it’s the younger generation that has inherited their conflict. In a new interview with Hollywood Reporter director, Geeta Patel talks about Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) intentions and the former's misunderstanding of Viserys’ final words.
The Ringer

Kanye West

Logan Murdock’s take on Van Lathan’s viral moment with Kanye West. Hosts: Charles Holmes, Logan Murdock, Tyler Parker, and Van Lathan.
