Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
World Famous Pet Comedy Show is Coming to MA!Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis lawsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Author of ‘Neighborhood Lines' Discusses Unlikely Friendship In His Bold, Honest Novel About Boston
If you need something to listen to on your commute, put this on your list. Local author Michael Patrick Murphy just came out with an audio version of his novel, Neighborhood Lines. It’s a story based on his friendship with Cornell Mills, who was Murphy’s classmate at BC High School...
Family of 91-Year-Old Civil Rights Leader Stabbed in Franklin Park Issues Statement
The family of 91-year-old Boston civil rights leader and education pioneer Jean McGuire issued a statement Friday in the wake of her stabbing in Franklin Park earlier this week. "The family of Jean McGuire would like to thank all of the doctors and dedicated health care workers who are assisting...
Calls for Change After Violence Rocks Boston Community
Members of the Roxbury community are calling for action after recent violence there has rocked the neighborhood. Civil rights trailblazer Jean McGuire, who is 91 years old, was stabbed while walking her dog in Franklin Park Tuesday night. That attack came just a day after a teen was shot and killed not too far away, on Washington Street.
Boston Planners Approve Big Fort Point Project, New Allston-Brighton Zoning
The Boston Planning and Development Agency’s board on Thursday approved Related Beal’s plans to turn a parking lot next to the Gillette World Shaving Headquarters into 1.1. million square feet of labs, offices and housing, after neighbors and local artists heaped praise on the project. The board also...
‘Do Not Show Up on a Whim': Salem Has Been Overwhelmed With Visitors This Month
October is known to be the busy season in Salem, Massachusetts, as throngs of people flock to Witch City each year ahead of Halloween. But with crowds growing to frightening sizes this month, city officials are asking potential visitors to plan ahead. Data released Friday by Destination Salem shows that...
‘Seal Crossing': New Sign Commemorates Shoebert the Seal's Big Adventure
Shoebert, the seal who captured the hearts of many in the North Shore after first being spotted swimming in Beverly, Massachusetts, now has a place where the community can remember his escapades. A "seal crossing" sign was installed at Beverly's Cummings Center, the office park adjacent to Shoe Pond, where...
Residents in Nahant's Town-Owned ‘Coast Guard Housing' Face Eviction
Seven households and more than a dozen people in the so-called Coast Guard housing neighborhood in Nahant, Massachusetts were served eviction notices on Wednesday morning. These homes are owned by the town. "We got served by the constable," resident Susan Alessi said. "He said, 'Sue, I’m so sorry. I was...
MBTA Looking to Fill 800 Jobs
In an effort to address a critical staffing shortage, the MBTA held a job fair at City Hall Plaza on Thursday, hoping to fill roughly 800 open positions. The move comes as The Federal Transit Administration orders the MBTA to correct ongoing understaffing and safety concerns. Recent understaffing has led...
INTERACTIVE: Here's What the Boston Common of the Future Could Look Like
The City of Boston is unveiling its vision for the future of the Boston Common Wednesday, by releasing a new master plan that authors call an "aspirational yet pragmatic framework" for substantive change at America's first public park. The master plan, which was put together by the city's Parks and...
10 Questions for Geoff Diehl: The Gov. Candidate on Politics, Sports and More
The countdown to Decision 2022 continues in the state of Massachusetts. With less than a month before the election, the two candidates for governor, Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl, squared off in their first debate at the Boston Media Center. The next day, Diehl talked to "10 Questions with NBC10 Boston" about his career, the last time he watched a sports game and his plans for the state of Massachusetts if he is elected. (Healey's campaign has not made her available for "10 Questions.")
Report of Kidnapping in Back Bay a Misunderstanding, Police Say
A report of a possible kidnapping of a boy on Commonwealth Avenue in Back Bay was a misunderstanding, Boston police said Thursday afternoon. Police said the incident that set off the investigation took place near the Boston University East T Stop, according to police. Sources told the NBC10 Investigators that students by a BU dormitory saw what they thought was suspicious behavior: a woman getting out of a van, grabbing a boy and putting him in the van. The woman being sought is 5-foot-8 with blonde, frizzy hair and wearing blue cargo pants.
Mass. Corrections Officer Badly Hurt in Attack Making ‘Miraculous Recovery': State Rep.
The Massachusetts corrections officer severely injured when he was attacked by an inmate in August is making "a miraculous recovery," a state representative said Thursday. Matthew Tidman was left on life support after being repeatedly hit in the head by a piece of gym equipment at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley on Aug. 31. Inmate Ray Booth has been indicted in the attack.
FBI Conducting Investigation in Brighton
The FBI says they are in Boston's Brighton neighborhood on Friday morning as part of an ongoing federal investigation. "We're in Brighton conducting court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation," the agency said in a statement. The FBI said they were declining further comment to protect the integrity of their investigation.
Industrial Accident at Everett Scrapyard Prompts OSHA Response
A man was hospitalized after being stuck in machinery Thursday at a scrapyard in Everett, Massachusetts. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Thursday afternoon it was investigating a workplace incident. A large number of firefighters and other first responders worked to rescue a man at Scrap It, a facility on 2nd Street.
Truck Rolls Over on Storrow Drive, Spilling Boxes and Blocking Traffic for Hours
A box truck rolled over early Friday morning on Storrow Drive in Boston, stopping traffic on the highway for hours. The truck crashed near the BU Bridge around 2:30 a.m., closing eastbound traffic on Storrow Drive. It didn't reopen until nearly 11 a.m. Traffic heading toward downtown was still closed...
Person Shot in Goffstown, NH; Police Seek Info
Someone was shot Thursday night in Goffstown, New Hampshire, prompting an investigation into what happened, according to the town's police department. Police got a call just before midnight about a shooting incident in the Pinardville area of town, according to a news release. When officers got there, they found an...
Firefighters Battle Large Blaze at Sudbury Greenhouse, Video Shows Heavy Flames
Firefighters battled a large fire at a Sudbury, Massachusetts, greenhouse on Wednesday afternoon. Sudbury police said the structure fire was at Cavicchio Greenhouses on Codjer Lane. It was first reported about 2:40 p.m. Aerial video showed what appeared to be a greenhouse destroyed by fire. Heavy black smoke was pouring...
Serious Crash Reported in Wilmington
Police and fire are at the scene of a serious crash on Route 38 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night. Wilmington fire said on Twitter shortly before 8 p.m. that the crash was on Route 38 at the Woburn line. The Jaws of Life had to be used to extricate two people, they said.
Bakery and Pastry Shop to Open in Brookline's Coolidge Corner
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A bakery and pastry shop in the western suburbs is expanding to a second location not too far away. According to a source (Gary Goldblatt), Lakon Paris Patisserie in Newton Highlands is planning to open a new outlet in Brookline, with the address given indicating that it will take over a storefront by the corner of Beacon Street and Summit Avenue in the town's Coolidge Corner area. It appears that the new shop will focus on takeout as it will not have indoor seating, and based on the offerings at the original Walnut Street location, expect to see a variety of croissants along with other baked goods and pastries.
PHOTOS: Healey, Diehl Take Part in Gubernatorial Debate
Republican Geoff Diehl and Democrat Maura Healey were at the NBCUniversal Boston Media Center Wednesday for their first debate ahead of the general election for Massachusetts governor. Supporters of both candidates were outside with campaign signs.
