[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A bakery and pastry shop in the western suburbs is expanding to a second location not too far away. According to a source (Gary Goldblatt), Lakon Paris Patisserie in Newton Highlands is planning to open a new outlet in Brookline, with the address given indicating that it will take over a storefront by the corner of Beacon Street and Summit Avenue in the town's Coolidge Corner area. It appears that the new shop will focus on takeout as it will not have indoor seating, and based on the offerings at the original Walnut Street location, expect to see a variety of croissants along with other baked goods and pastries.

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO