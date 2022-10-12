Read full article on original website
KIMT
Half of Austin meth duo sent to prison, other half still facing sentencing
AUSTIN, Minn. – One-half of a duo arrested in Austin with more than two kilograms of methamphetamine has been sentenced while the other half still awaits sentencing. Marcos Darrel Brito, 35 of San Jose, California, and Madeline Marie Young, 37 of Austin, were arrested on May 5 after being pulled over on Oakland Avenue for windows that were too darkly tinted. The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force had been investigating Young as being involved with the sale and transportation of meth. Court documents state a tracker was installed in Young’s vehicle.
kchanews.com
Prosecuting Man Accused of North Iowa Murder 10 Years Ago Presents Significant Challenge
The trial of a man accused in the shooting death of a Nashua man 10 years ago is still over three months away. Trying the case after that much time has passed won’t be easy for the prosecution. Randy Patrie is charged with first-degree murder in the late-September/early-October 2012...
KIMT
Guilty plea for fiery truck crash in Austin
AUSTIN, Minn. – A man hurt in a fiery crash that split a vehicle in half is pleading guilty. Melchor Barnabas, 24 of Austin, pleaded guilty Friday to fleeing a peace officer in a vehicle, tampering with a motor vehicle, and DWI. Three other charges will likely be dismissed as part of a plea deal.
KIMT
Mason City man to stand trial over three pounds of meth
MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial date is set for a man allegedly caught with around three pounds of methamphetamine. Juan Pulido Jr., 50 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy with intent to deliver meth. He was arrested the morning of September 28 after Pulido was...
KIMT
Waterloo man pleads not guilty to 2020 threats and gunfire in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Waterloo man is pleading not guilty in connection to gunfire in Floyd County in the summer of 2020. Calvin Tillman Edwards, 20, is charged with aiding and abetting intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Court documents state that on June 13, 2020, Edwards ordered a...
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
Yesterday at 10:26 a.m. A juvenile was cited for possession of E-Cig device on school property at Albert Lea High School. 3p.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School was cited for 5th Degree assault and disorderly conduct. 7:24 p.m. 56-Year old Paul Bangert cited for disorderly Conduct.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea bar owners investigated for gambling; trial set for one
(ABC 6 New) – The owners of Eddie’s Bar in Albert Lea appeared in Freeborn County Court Thursday on charges of gambling in their own leased property. Stacia St. Romain faces two charges of gambling–lessor of premises may not participate in lawful gambling. He was sentenced to...
KAAL-TV
Austin man pleads guilty to DWI, fleeing police in drive that ended in flames
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man took a plea deal Friday after leading police on a chase that ended in a fiery crash. Melchor Barnabas, 24, pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to felony fleeing police in a motor vehicle, gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and misdemeanor tampering with a motor vehicle–riding in the vehicle without owner’s permission.
KIMT
North Iowa woman pleads not guilty to meth crime
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is pleading not guilty to dealing meth. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation near Osage on June 15. Law enforcement says a drug detection K9 was brought to the scene and indicated there was a controlled substance on the passenger side of the vehicle.
KIMT
Spring Valley man sentenced for Rochester garage burglary
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first sentence is handed out nearly two years after a Rochester garage was burglarized. Brandon Harold Moore, 35 of Spring Valley, was sentenced Thursday to four years and three months in prison, with credit for 40 days already served. Moore entered a guilty plea to second-degree burglary on August 22.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man arrested for kidnapping and car chase is sent to prison
MANKATO, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man accused of kidnapping a woman and leading law enforcement on a chase is sent to prison. Peter John Lohre, 25 of Mankato, was arrested on November 3, 2021, and charged with two counts of kidnapping, second-degree drug possession, third-degree drug possession, second-degree assault, possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, receiving stolen property, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
KAAL-TV
Warrant issued for Albert Lea man ahead of drug sentencing
(ABC 6 News) – Freeborn County Court issued an active warrant for Marco Antonio Alquicira Friday, Oct. 7 — just three days before Alquicira’s sentencing for 1st-degree controlled substance crimes. Alquicira was arrested after a Sept. 2020 narcotics search at an Albert Lea hotel and pleaded guilty...
KIMT
Albert Lea woman pleads guilty to stealing over $200,000 in rent payments
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman has admitted to stealing more than $200,000 in tenant rent payments. Marcie Marie Thumann, 44, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to one count of theft from a program receiving federal funds. A sentencing date has not been set. Thumann was...
KIMT
Guilty plea entered over Floyd County rape/kidnapping
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man accused of rape and kidnapping is pleading guilty. Rodney Ray McCarty, 62 of Floyd, was accused of breaking into a woman’s home on July 26 and sexually assaulting her. Investigators say the victim was held captive for about two hours, raped, beaten, and eventually escaped when a friend arrived at her home.
KIMT
31.5 pounds of meth found in southern Minnesota
SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Three people were arrested and 31.5 pounds of meth were seized after a drug search Monday. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says an investigation began several weeks ago after a search in Blue Earth County led to the discovery of a quarter-pound of methamphetamine. Investigators say the meth was coming from a home in Shakopee and several pounds had been distributed in and around Blue Earth County.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Mason City Man Jailed on Palo Alto County Drug Warrants
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– A Mason City man was arrested early last week on active arrest warrants out of Palo Alto County for alleged drug offenses. Sheriff John King tells KICD News 41-year-old Jose Santos Najera was taken into custody last Monday morning for third offense possession of a controlled substance and possession drug paraphernalia.
951thebull.com
Little Information Revealed as Investigation of North Iowa Woman’s Death Continues
It’s been three weeks since a north Iowa woman’s body was found in a river about 15 miles north of Mason City and officials have yet to release any details of the investigation. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office issued an update Friday that they continue to gather information...
cgcounty.org
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office
Want to avoid in person contact? Did you know you can start a police report online?. We are the primary law enforcement agency for all rural areas in Cerro Gordo County as well as Plymouth, Rock Falls, Dougherty, Swaledale, Thornton and Meservey. Departments & Contact Information. Division Hours Phone/fax. Gun...
kchanews.com
Barn, Garage Destroyed by Late Night Fire Wednesday in Rockford
A small barn and an attached garage are total losses following a late night fire Wednesday in Floyd County. Rockford Fire Chief Cory Murray says they were called to a structure fire in the 400 block of 1st Avenue Southwest in Rockford shortly before midnight Wednesday. He says there were at least three vehicles inside the buildings and initial indication is that the fire may have been caused by the heat off the engine from a vehicle the owner had just driven home and parked in the garage.
KIMT
Albert Lea Police Department cancels alert for missing child
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is cancelling an alert for a missing juvenile. At 6:43 p.m. Sunday night, the department posted to Facebook that the 12-year-old boy was found safe. ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is asking for your help in locating...
