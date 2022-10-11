Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Activists + Other Performers Mad About Brendan Fraser Playing Fat And Gay
The initial conversation around the upcoming drama The Whale was all about Brendan Fraser's comeback, his transformation into the morbidly obese character for the production, his Oscar chances, and the lengthy standing ovations the actor has been getting after festival screenings of the film. According to ScreenRant, it has shifted to controversy over whether prosthetic makeup and fat suits for smaller actors to play heavier characters are offensive. Some extreme critics of the practice have even compared the use of fat suits to white actors performing in blackface. There's also some debate as to whether or not straight actors should be playing gay characters.
The Classmate That Didn't Exist, "Purple Mommy," And 16 Other Creepy Childhood "Imaginary Friend" Stories
"My niece lived at my old childhood home and told me she had a 'friend' who asked why I went away. I asked who it was, and she described my old imaginary friend."
KIDS・
The Watcher’s true villain isn’t the secret stalker – it’s the creepy dad at its centre
There’s plenty to be scared of in The Watcher, Netflix’s latest collaboration with Ryan Murphy. Based on a true story, the thriller follows a family whose move from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs quickly becomes nightmarish. There’s a disturbing brother-sister neighbour duo who invite themselves onto (and into) the property as it suits. A spiky married couple across the street who have no qualms meddling in their garden. And a mystery stalker who sends them frightening letters, informing them that they’re constantly being watched and alluding to danger up ahead. Sharp scene cuts and surprise musical swells...
Comments / 0