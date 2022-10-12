Read full article on original website
Decision 2022/Shenandoah Council – Q&A with Lynn Fox
PUBLISHER’S NOTE: Page Valley News will be publishing profiles of local candidates in contested races for the Luray and Shenandoah councils in this fall’s elections over the next few weeks. Each race features four candidates for three open seats, and voters may cast ballots for up to three candidates.
John Andrew Lineberger
John Andrew Lineberger, 58, of Washington, D.C. and Luray, VA passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center. He was born September 13, 1964 at Lancaster, Ohio and was the son of Miriam Arleta (Oatney) Lineberger of Lancaster and the late Henry Ivan Lineberger. John held a Bachelor’s...
Frances Mae Hall Bundy
Francs Mae Hall Bundy, 85, of Luray, died on Monday, October 10, 2022. She was born on January 14, 1937, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Frederick William Hall and Lucille Margaret Hughes Hall. Mrs. Bundy was a member of the St. John’s Baptist Church at Salem....
No excuses, you need to vote
One of the most important ways to participate in keeping your rights to “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness” is to vote. Last day to register to vote in Virginia is Monday, October 17, 2022. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. Go to your local precinct and...
Norma Jeannine Power Lafragiola
Norma Jeannine Lafragiola, 77, of Luray, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab in Luray. She was born on November 3, 1944, in Washington, D.C., and was a daughter of the late Harry Fielder Power II and Lucielle Marie (Payne) Power. Norma worked for...
Break-ins continue
October 14, 1965 — The outbreak of entering and looting of homes in Shenandoah continues at an alarming rate. On several occasions attempts at entering have been prevented by the occupants hearing the culprits and frightening them away. There have been several occasions reported where the break-ins have occurred in daylight.
Spare room for tourists?
October 15, 1964 — The Luray Chamber of Commerce, anticipating the usual heavy tourist traffic over the next two weekends, is compiling a list of private homes which have bedroom accommodations they will rent after regular hotel, motel and tourist homes are filled to capacity. Last year during the...
Hazzard Run set for Saturday morning, weekend festival features special guests, music, bonfire
LURAY, Oct. 14 — All this weekend, Cooter’s in the Valley will be hosting its Hazzard Run 2022 featuring special guests Tom Wopat (“Luke Duke”) and Byron Cherry (“Coy Duke”), along with a car and truck show, live music, good eats and good times.
Fairview BLA approved, derelict building code adopted, ARPA funds allocated and other Luray news
LURAY, Oct. 11 — After several months of discussion, the Luray Council this week adopted a Code Amendment to establish regulations on blighted properties and derelict buildings. The unanimous vote of support by council aligned with many citizens desire to clean up blighted areas in the tourist town. “I...
