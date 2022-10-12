ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, VA

Decision 2022/Shenandoah Council – Q&A with Lynn Fox

PUBLISHER’S NOTE: Page Valley News will be publishing profiles of local candidates in contested races for the Luray and Shenandoah councils in this fall’s elections over the next few weeks. Each race features four candidates for three open seats, and voters may cast ballots for up to three candidates.
SHENANDOAH, VA
John Andrew Lineberger

John Andrew Lineberger, 58, of Washington, D.C. and Luray, VA passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center. He was born September 13, 1964 at Lancaster, Ohio and was the son of Miriam Arleta (Oatney) Lineberger of Lancaster and the late Henry Ivan Lineberger. John held a Bachelor’s...
LURAY, VA
Frances Mae Hall Bundy

Francs Mae Hall Bundy, 85, of Luray, died on Monday, October 10, 2022. She was born on January 14, 1937, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Frederick William Hall and Lucille Margaret Hughes Hall. Mrs. Bundy was a member of the St. John’s Baptist Church at Salem....
LURAY, VA
No excuses, you need to vote

One of the most important ways to participate in keeping your rights to “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness” is to vote. Last day to register to vote in Virginia is Monday, October 17, 2022. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. Go to your local precinct and...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
Norma Jeannine Power Lafragiola

Norma Jeannine Lafragiola, 77, of Luray, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab in Luray. She was born on November 3, 1944, in Washington, D.C., and was a daughter of the late Harry Fielder Power II and Lucielle Marie (Payne) Power. Norma worked for...
LURAY, VA
Break-ins continue

October 14, 1965 — The outbreak of entering and looting of homes in Shenandoah continues at an alarming rate. On several occasions attempts at entering have been prevented by the occupants hearing the culprits and frightening them away. There have been several occasions reported where the break-ins have occurred in daylight.
SHENANDOAH, VA
Spare room for tourists?

October 15, 1964 — The Luray Chamber of Commerce, anticipating the usual heavy tourist traffic over the next two weekends, is compiling a list of private homes which have bedroom accommodations they will rent after regular hotel, motel and tourist homes are filled to capacity. Last year during the...
LURAY, VA
