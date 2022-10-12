Read full article on original website
POLITICO
Nevada looms as question mark in Democrats' Senate defense
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has trailed in public polls for months. She inched in front in the latest one but still faces major obstacles.
What is happening to conservatism? | GARY COSBY JR.
Midterm elections are right on the horizon. It will take only five seats changing hands to give the Republican Party a majority in the House. In the Senate, only a single seat needs to change hands to bring about a Republican majority. This is very likely to happen in both houses. Given...
Dems' dreaded deja vu: Another 50-50 Senate
Although the party eked out wins from its current even-split slog, it badly wants to pick up more seats — and has a shrinking list of chances.
Georgia Senate candidates clash on debate stage during their only face-off ahead of midterms
A first and final face-off between Georgia Senate candidates was held Friday night, with the men touching on several issues ranging from inflation and education, to healthcare and crime.
MyStateline.com
Indiana Supreme Court keeps state abortion ban on hold
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday that prevents the state from enforcing a Republican-backed abortion ban while it considers whether the ban violates the state constitution. The court said in the order that it was taking over appeals of a judge’s decision last month...
These families were adopting Ukrainian orphans. Now they have to wait out Russia's war
Ukraine was the leading country Americans adopted from, but it halted adoptions this year after Russia's invasion. Now many families and children are in limbo.
