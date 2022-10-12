ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

Related
The Tuscaloosa News

What is happening to conservatism? | GARY COSBY JR.

Midterm elections are right on the horizon. It will take only five seats changing hands to give the Republican Party a majority in the House. In the Senate, only a single seat needs to change hands to bring about a Republican majority. This is very likely to happen in both houses. Given...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Local
Michigan Government
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
Grand Rapids, MI
Elections
State
California State
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
City
Muskegon, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
MyStateline.com

Indiana Supreme Court keeps state abortion ban on hold

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday that prevents the state from enforcing a Republican-backed abortion ban while it considers whether the ban violates the state constitution. The court said in the order that it was taking over appeals of a judge’s decision last month...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy