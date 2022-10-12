Read full article on original website
Betty Joan ‘Squeakey’ Whitlock, 84, of Palm Bay Passed Away Oct. 11
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Betty Joan “Squeakey” Whitlock, 84, of Palm Bay, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Betty moved here in 1962 from Columbia, SC. She was a retired elementary school teacher in Brevard County for 35 years and a member of the First Baptist Church of Melbourne.
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Major Junny to Be Inducted into American Police Hall of Fame Museum
BREVARD COUNTY SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY: I am excited to share with our community that everyone’s favorite Bloodhound, Major Junny, is being inducted into the American Police Hall of Fame Museum in Titusville. Junny is an amazing K-9 who does so much for our community. From carrying on the memory of Junny Rios-Martinez to searching for missing children and helping the Sheriff’s Office spread the word about crime prevention, Junny has dedicated his entire life to serving our community.
OBITUARY: Betty Gaulin, 89, Passed Away Peacefully Oct. 2 at Home On Merritt Island
BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – Betty Gaulin, age 89, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2022, in her home on Merritt Island. Betty was born in Oneida, Tennessee, to Maude and Earl Buttram on April 26, 1933. She lived in Michigan, California, and Florida. In her...
Arrests In Brevard County: October 13, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Space Coast Recovery to Host Ribbon Cutting for Transitional Recovery Residence Oct. 27
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Space Coast Recovery is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Cocoa Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce for the Transitional Recovery Residence located at 1138 Peachtree Street on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. Transitional Recovery Residence housing bridges the gap...
SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY: Zero Chance Tiffanimarie Pirozzi is Going to be Voted ‘Mother of the Year’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – While I can’t be positive, I’m pretty sure that threatening to blow up the school hurts your chances of getting the “Mother of the Year Award.”. While I can’t be sure about how the voting will go, I can tell you that...
Cape Canaveral Lighthouse Foundation to Celebrate 154 Years During Event at American Muscle Car Museum Nov. 5
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – The Cape Canaveral Lighthouse is 154 years old, and there will be a celebration during a special evening at the American Muscle Car Museum, a 123,000-square-foot complex that houses a collection of more than 300 cars. The American Muscle Car Museum...
Health First Unveils Brevard County’s First and Only Post-COVID-19 Care Program
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By her own account, 63-year-old Palm Bay resident Debbie Evans should not even be here to tell her story today. At the age of four, she was struck by a vehicle – landing Evans in a medically-induced coma for what doctors initially feared to be an unsurvivable traumatic brain injury, then followed by multiple surgeries and rehabilitation over the span of two years.
SEPTEMBER 2022 DUI ARRESTS IN BREVARD COUNTY: Arrive Alive, Don’t Drink and Drive!
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – If you are wondering why your face is not on this poster, it’s because you didn’t put others’ lives at risk by drinking and driving in Brevard County. And, before anyone starts whining about this is unfair or humiliating remember this, they...
Brevard County Event and Entertainment Best Bets, So Much to Do On the Space Coast!
Fran Cosmo, Former Lead Singer of BOSTON, to Perform in Concert at 36th Annual Space Coast State Fair Nov. 19. BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – Do you love all the great songs from the band BOSTON? A little bit of Boston is coming to the Space Coast this fall.
CANDIDATE PROFILE: Rachael Bassett Running for Melbourne City Council District 4
WATCH: With a fresh outlook on community advocacy, Rachael Bassett decided to kick off her campaign for the District 4 seat of the Melbourne City Council. Political advertisement paid for and approved by Rachael Bassett, candidate for Melbourne City Council District 4. BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – With a...
CARES Foundation to Host 5th Annual Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Awareness Walk in Titusville Oct. 29
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – The CARES Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the lives of those affected by Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia, will host its 5th Annual CAH Awareness Walk. The walk event will take place at Sand Point Park, Valicenti Pavilion, on Saturday,...
SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY: If You Run in a Car We Chase You, If You Run On Foot the K9s Chase You, If You Try to Hide in the Woods STAR Chases You!
BREVARD COUNTY SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY: If you run in a car we chase you, if you run on foot we let the K9s chase you, if you try to hide in the woods STAR chases you. Moral of the story – Don’t break the law in Brevard County, and if you do, be ready for your butt to go straight to jail. This is Brevard where we are tough on crime and even tougher on criminals, so if you run you are only going to jail tired!
Eastern Florida State College Men’s Basketball Team Begins Preseason at the All-American Jamboree
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College men’s basketball team will begin the preseason Friday at the All-American Jamboree at The Big House in Tavares. The Titans, who are coming off a 22-9 season, will play three games on Friday at the jamboree to kick off the new season.
City of Palm Bay Presents Proclamation Recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – During last week’s regular Palm Bay City Council Meeting, Deputy Mayor Johnson presented a proclamation recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “Anyone, regardless of gender, race, sexual identity or orientation, or socioeconomic status, can become a victim,” said the...
Florida Tech Alumna Savannah Brennan Named Top 30 Honoree for NCAA Women of the Year Award
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Florida Tech Panthers Alumna Savannah Brennan has been named a Top 30 honoree for the 2022 NCAA Women of the Year Award. Brennan, a First Team All-American swimmer, is the first Florida Tech Scholar-Athlete to be honored as a Top 30 selection.
66 Eastern Florida State College Students Named to All-Academic Team by Florida College System Association
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Florida College System Activities Association has named 66 students from Eastern Florida State College to its 2021-22 All-Academic Team. They are among 1,616 students in the Florida College System to receive the prestigious recognition, achieving a minimum 3.30 GPA. “This award is a testament...
FEMA Individual Assistance Available for Brevard County Residents After Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – FEMA Individual Assistance is now available for Brevard County residents. If you have insurance, you must file a claim with your insurance company first. If you do not have insurance, or insurance does not cover your claim, begin applying for FEMA assistance. Individuals and households...
UPDATE: Suspect in Stable Condition After Police Officer-Involved Shooting on Dixon Blvd. in Cocoa
ABOVE VIDEO: Cocoa Police Chief Evander Collier held a press conference about the incident. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – The suspect in a police shooting is identified as 51-year-old Dexter Bray. He is currently in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. Bray has an active felony warrant. Cocoa...
The Space Coast State Fair – Brevard’s Biggest Party, Set For Nov 4-20 at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera
BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – The 36th annual Space Coast State Fair, Brevard’s largest and most popular annual family event, is set for November 4-20 at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera. Located at Space Coast Daily Park, 6091 Stadium Parkway, Viera, Florida, 32940 – in...
