Five IRS employees stole COVID relief funds to buy Gucci, trips to Las Vegas, Justice Department says
Five IRS workers have been charged with obtaining COVID-19 relief funds through false applications and spending the money on luxury goods.
FBI raises flag on elder fraud after thousands of retirees are scammed out of $1.7 billion
Retirees, their families, and federal agents give first-hand accounts of the devastating rise of elder fraud in America to the FBI.
Nissan Dealership Employee Allegedly Steals $1.3 Million in Fraud
A former employee at New Jersey's Pine Belt Nissan has been charged with money laundering and theft after allegedly stealing $1.3 million in cash the dealership had intended for digital advertising through a scheme involving shell companies. According to a report from NJ.com, prosecutors say that the employee's scheme was...
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty in Connection with Student Aid Fraud of Over $74,000
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to in Connection with Student Aid Fraud of Over $74,000. Louisiana – On October 6, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Robert John, age 46, from St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, pled guilty to conspiring to commit student aid fraud. According to court filings,...
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds
Fraud and scams are on the rise on popular peer-to-peer payment service Zelle, according to a report issued by Sen. Elizabeth Warren's office.
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund Scam
A Milwaukee-based man has been convicted for a scheme to defraud the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to receive $80 million in fraudulent refunds. Credit: Guy Cali (Getty Images)
