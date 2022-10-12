ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Brevard County Mosquito Control Continues to Response to Hurricane Ian, Urges Residents to Take Precaution

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Mosquito Control reminds residents to take precautions against mosquito-borne illness after Hurricane Ian. Brevard County Mosquito Control continues to conduct aerial and truck spraying, mosquito, and disease monitoring, and other public health protection measures as a result of significant increases in standing water and mosquito activity related to Hurricane Ian.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Brevard County, FL
Florida State
Arrests In Brevard County: October 12, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Health First Unveils Brevard County’s First and Only Post-COVID-19 Care Program

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By her own account, 63-year-old Palm Bay resident Debbie Evans should not even be here to tell her story today. At the age of four, she was struck by a vehicle – landing Evans in a medically-induced coma for what doctors initially feared to be an unsurvivable traumatic brain injury, then followed by multiple surgeries and rehabilitation over the span of two years.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Major Junny to Be Inducted into American Police Hall of Fame Museum

BREVARD COUNTY SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY: I am excited to share with our community that everyone’s favorite Bloodhound, Major Junny, is being inducted into the American Police Hall of Fame Museum in Titusville. Junny is an amazing K-9 who does so much for our community. From carrying on the memory of Junny Rios-Martinez to searching for missing children and helping the Sheriff’s Office spread the word about crime prevention, Junny has dedicated his entire life to serving our community.
TITUSVILLE, FL
SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY: If You Run in a Car We Chase You, If You Run On Foot the K9s Chase You, If You Try to Hide in the Woods STAR Chases You!

BREVARD COUNTY SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY: If you run in a car we chase you, if you run on foot we let the K9s chase you, if you try to hide in the woods STAR chases you. Moral of the story – Don’t break the law in Brevard County, and if you do, be ready for your butt to go straight to jail. This is Brevard where we are tough on crime and even tougher on criminals, so if you run you are only going to jail tired!
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

