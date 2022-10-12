ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Salem, WI

news8000.com

West Salem shocks Aquinas, 28-14

Aquinas (8-0) hosted West Salem (7-1) for the Coulee Conference Championship. Aquinas got off to a fast start and went into halftime with a 14-7 lead. West Salem turned things around in the second half led by Luke Knoll who scored 3 touchdowns. West Salem’s defense also came away with 2 interceptions as the Panthers broke the Blugolds 24 game-win streak, 28-14.
WEST SALEM, WI
news8000.com

Onalaska completes perfect season with 49-20 win over Tomah

The Hilltoppers will head to the playoffs as MVC Champs as Onalaska capped off a perfect regular season with a 49-20 victory over Tomah. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
ONALASKA, WI
news8000.com

Westby clinches playoff spot with 27-12 win over Altoona

Westby looked to clinch a playoff spot and needed a win over Altoona to do so. The Norseman got off to a fast start and went into halftime with a 20-0 lead. Westby would close it would and get a 27-12 victory to clinch their spot in the playoffs. COPYRIGHT...
WESTBY, WI
news8000.com

Blair-Taylor cruises to 49-8 win over Eleva-Strum

The Wildcats wrapped up the regular season with a 49-8 victory over Eleva-Strum. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
TAYLOR, WI
news8000.com

Bangor closes out regular season with 41-6 win over New Lisbon

Bangor closed out the regular season with a 41-6 win over New Lisbon on Friday night. It was “Senior Night” for the Cardinals, and Bangor’s Tanner Jones had a night to remember, as the senior found the end zone three times in the first half. COPYRIGHT 2022...
BANGOR, WI
news8000.com

Westby volleyball not looking ahead despite 28-1 record

One word to sum up the Westby Volleyball team this season so far is dominant. The squad has been on an absolute mission this year and the season isn’t over yet. Just one game remains on the schedule in what’s been an almost perfect season for the Norsemen up to this point. Their only loss of the season came back in August, but the Norsemen have handled every challenge that’s come their way, especially in the Coulee Conference. Westby is 28-1 overall, and 11-0 in conference play.
WESTBY, WI
news8000.com

Vernetta Mades Fish

Vernetta Mades Fish passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was born on January 27, 1923, to John and Lydia (Becker) Mades and grew up in the rural Bangor/Sparta area, graduating from Bangor High School in 1940. Vernetta gained her teaching certificate at the Normal School in La Crosse in...
LA CROSSE, WI
Roger J. Hundt

Roger J. Hundt

Roger J. Hundt, 80 of rural La Crosse, died Wednesday October 12, 2022 at Mulder Health Care in West Salem. He was born January 23, 1942 to Clarence and Alice (Lang) Hundt. He graduated. from West Salem High School in 1960. He was drafted and served 2 years in the...
LA CROSSE, WI
Joy H. Zissler

Joy H. Zissler

Joy Helen (Smith) Zissler, 86, of La Crosse, WI, passed away, on October 10, 2022, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, WI. Joy was born in Saginaw, Michigan on January 24, 1936, to Winslow and Helen (Loebs) Smith. She graduated from Arthur...
LA CROSSE, WI
Peter R. King

Peter R. King

Peter R. King, 76, of La Crosse, died on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the Serenity House in Tomah, WI. Peter was born on October 18, 1945, to Raymond A. and Ona P. (Storsveen) King in La Crosse. He attended La Crosse public schools, graduating from Central High School in 1963. Attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Peter earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Mass Communications with a minor in History in 1969, and a Master of Science degree in Student Personnel Services in 1971. Remaining at UW-La Crosse, he worked in publications for the University’s College of Education and Division of University Outreach from 1971-77. He then worked in the Communications Section at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN from 1978- 83. Returning to La Crosse, Peter worked in Marketing and Corporate Communications at Gundersen Clinic, Ltd. and later Gundersen Lutheran from 1983-2003, when he retired.
LA CROSSE, WI
Arthur J. Kanz

Arthur J. Kanz

Arthur “Art” Joel Kanz, age 54 of Winona, passed away July 1, 2021 in La Crosse, WI. He was born to LeRoy and Janelle (Westberg) Kanz Sr. Art worked at the Hei and Low Tap in Winona for many years. He enjoyed cooking and gaming. A Private Family Burial will be held. Please join the family for a Celebration of Life on Friday, October 14 from 3:00 – 4:00 PM at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview.
WINONA, MN
NewsBreak
Surrogates play key role in full-court press heading into November

MADISON, Wis. — Amid the full-court press to close out the 2022 election, even candidates that are not on the ballot this fall help chip in on political campaigns. “We all like Tammy!” were the cheers from the crowd at a La Crosse campaign stop Thursday, where the U.S. senator campaigned on behalf of her fellow Democrat Mandela Barnes.
LA CROSSE, WI
news8000.com

Westby Elementary in Coon Valley holds pumpkin fundraiser

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WKBT)–One local school is helping beat cancer, one painted pumpkin at a time. Westby Elementary is holding a pumpkin fundraiser to help raise money for two area women currently fighting breast cancer. While the kids may not understand what cancer is, the school principal says that...
COON VALLEY, WI

