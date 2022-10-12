Read full article on original website
West Salem shocks Aquinas, 28-14
Aquinas (8-0) hosted West Salem (7-1) for the Coulee Conference Championship. Aquinas got off to a fast start and went into halftime with a 14-7 lead. West Salem turned things around in the second half led by Luke Knoll who scored 3 touchdowns. West Salem’s defense also came away with 2 interceptions as the Panthers broke the Blugolds 24 game-win streak, 28-14.
Onalaska completes perfect season with 49-20 win over Tomah
The Hilltoppers will head to the playoffs as MVC Champs as Onalaska capped off a perfect regular season with a 49-20 victory over Tomah.
Westby clinches playoff spot with 27-12 win over Altoona
Westby looked to clinch a playoff spot and needed a win over Altoona to do so. The Norseman got off to a fast start and went into halftime with a 20-0 lead. Westby would close it would and get a 27-12 victory to clinch their spot in the playoffs.
Blair-Taylor cruises to 49-8 win over Eleva-Strum
The Wildcats wrapped up the regular season with a 49-8 victory over Eleva-Strum.
Bangor closes out regular season with 41-6 win over New Lisbon
Bangor closed out the regular season with a 41-6 win over New Lisbon on Friday night. It was "Senior Night" for the Cardinals, and Bangor's Tanner Jones had a night to remember, as the senior found the end zone three times in the first half.
Westby volleyball not looking ahead despite 28-1 record
One word to sum up the Westby Volleyball team this season so far is dominant. The squad has been on an absolute mission this year and the season isn’t over yet. Just one game remains on the schedule in what’s been an almost perfect season for the Norsemen up to this point. Their only loss of the season came back in August, but the Norsemen have handled every challenge that’s come their way, especially in the Coulee Conference. Westby is 28-1 overall, and 11-0 in conference play.
La Crescent-Hokah advances in section tourney with 2-1 win over Dover-Eyota
Brady Grupa's second-half strike put the Lancers up 2-0 as La Crescent-Hokah hung on for the 2-1 victory over Dover-Eyota in the Quarterfinals of the Section 1A Tournament.
Vernetta Mades Fish
Vernetta Mades Fish passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was born on January 27, 1923, to John and Lydia (Becker) Mades and grew up in the rural Bangor/Sparta area, graduating from Bangor High School in 1940. Vernetta gained her teaching certificate at the Normal School in La Crosse in...
Roger J. Hundt
Roger J. Hundt, 80 of rural La Crosse, died Wednesday October 12, 2022 at Mulder Health Care in West Salem. He was born January 23, 1942 to Clarence and Alice (Lang) Hundt. He graduated. from West Salem High School in 1960. He was drafted and served 2 years in the...
Joy H. Zissler
Joy Helen (Smith) Zissler, 86, of La Crosse, WI, passed away, on October 10, 2022, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, WI. Joy was born in Saginaw, Michigan on January 24, 1936, to Winslow and Helen (Loebs) Smith. She graduated from Arthur...
Peter R. King
Peter R. King, 76, of La Crosse, died on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the Serenity House in Tomah, WI. Peter was born on October 18, 1945, to Raymond A. and Ona P. (Storsveen) King in La Crosse. He attended La Crosse public schools, graduating from Central High School in 1963. Attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Peter earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Mass Communications with a minor in History in 1969, and a Master of Science degree in Student Personnel Services in 1971. Remaining at UW-La Crosse, he worked in publications for the University’s College of Education and Division of University Outreach from 1971-77. He then worked in the Communications Section at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN from 1978- 83. Returning to La Crosse, Peter worked in Marketing and Corporate Communications at Gundersen Clinic, Ltd. and later Gundersen Lutheran from 1983-2003, when he retired.
YMCA receives 6-acre land gift for future location in Holmen
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — A 6-acre plot of land has been donated to the La Crosse Area Family YMCA for future expansion into Holmen. In a press release Tuesday, the YMCA announced that Thorud Development LLC had gifted them the land located on the north end of Holmen in the McGilvray Park subdivision.
La Crosse YMCA to open 3rd location in Holmen
The YMCA put together a task force to ask the community what they want the new location to include. Soper says there are still many steps to do before they break any ground including fundraising.
Arthur J. Kanz
Arthur “Art” Joel Kanz, age 54 of Winona, passed away July 1, 2021 in La Crosse, WI. He was born to LeRoy and Janelle (Westberg) Kanz Sr. Art worked at the Hei and Low Tap in Winona for many years. He enjoyed cooking and gaming. A Private Family Burial will be held. Please join the family for a Celebration of Life on Friday, October 14 from 3:00 – 4:00 PM at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview.
Hwy 35 near old Dairyland power plant to close for short time Thursday
GENOA, Wis. (WKBT) – Highway 35 near Dairyland’s Genoa site will be closed down Thursday. Crews are expected to close the road at some point between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Parts of the Mississippi River near the sire will also be closed to traffic. The closure is because of the demolition of Dairyland’s Genoa Station #3, an old coal-fired...
Spotty Evening Light Rain/Snow Showers, Otherwise A Chilly Night -Bill Graul
Tonight’s Forecast Low: 31F / Saturday’s Forecast High: 57F…. Slight chance of spotty light rain or snow showers this evening. Otherwise, partial clearing overnight and cold for mid-October, with lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. Our average low in La Crosse this time of year is 43F.
Isolated Showers or Light Mix in Spots This Evening, Chilly Overnight -Bill Graul
Tonight’s Forecast Low: 34F / Friday’s Forecast High: 47F…. Some areas saw some light snow this morning, mainly across higher terrain and ridge tops. See the stats below on when we typically see the first flakes of the season in the La Crosse area. Chance of light rain...
Surrogates play key role in full-court press heading into November
MADISON, Wis. — Amid the full-court press to close out the 2022 election, even candidates that are not on the ballot this fall help chip in on political campaigns. “We all like Tammy!” were the cheers from the crowd at a La Crosse campaign stop Thursday, where the U.S. senator campaigned on behalf of her fellow Democrat Mandela Barnes.
Westby Elementary in Coon Valley holds pumpkin fundraiser
COON VALLEY, Wis. (WKBT)–One local school is helping beat cancer, one painted pumpkin at a time. Westby Elementary is holding a pumpkin fundraiser to help raise money for two area women currently fighting breast cancer. While the kids may not understand what cancer is, the school principal says that...
La Crosse’s common council votes against the purchase of a building for affordable housing
In a 6-7 vote, the common council voted against the purchase of the building for 30 affordable housing units. The decision took over one hour to make and many council members raised concerns over the use of $2.6 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
