Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
Related
Sacramento Kings Reportedly Waive 2x NBA Champion And 10-Year Veteran
According to James Ham (of The Kings Beat), the Sacramento Kings have waived Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook. Bazemore has been in the NBA for ten seasons, while Cook has played in the NBA for five seasons and won two NBA Championships (with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and Los Angeles Lakers in 2020).
Memphis Grizzlies Waive Former Duke Star
On Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies made several transactions, including waiving former Duke star Matthew Hurt.
Spurs Sign Former Lakers And Hawks Player
According to RealGM, the San Antonio Spurs signed Chaundee Brown Jr. The 23-year-old played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks last season.
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Have Trade Interest In Former 6th Man Of The Year
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Phoenix Suns are interested in trading for Jordan Clarkson. He has spent the last two and a half seasons with the Utah Jazz and won the 6th Man of The Year Award in 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
If Marvin Bagley III is out long, Pistons might have to go shopping
The Detroit Pistons are awaiting news about the injury to Marvin Bagley III after he left last night’s game against the Thunder with an apparent knee injury. Hopefully it is just a minor sprain and MBIII will be back in the rotation soon, but if he has to miss significant time, Detroit might have to make some changes to the roster. So far, it looks promising, as early indications are that the injuries is not serious:
Marvin Bagley III’s freak injury will cost Detroit Pistons in early season
How long will Marvin Bagley III be out?Bagley III is expected to have a big role on the Pistons in 2022-23Dwane Casey loves him some Jalen Duren. On Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons lost preseason game No. 3 to the Oklahoma City Thunder but they also lost F Marvin Bagley III along the way.
Sacramento Kings waive Kent Bazemore, Quinn Cook
The Sacramento Kings have waived veterans Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook, ESPN reported Thursday. Bazemore, 33, averaged 3.4 points and
Warriors' Draymond Green fined for punching teammate Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors decided fine Draymond Green rather than suspending the forward for his punch of teammate Jordan Poole at a recent practice, coach Steve Kerr announced.
RELATED PEOPLE
Phoenix native Saben Lee makes impact in Suns' loss to Kings on day he joined training camp
The window of opportunity for many players is too short to make a lasting first impression in NBA training camps. Saben Lee made an solid one just 24 hours after the team announced him and fellow Phoenix native Adonis Arms were their latest two camp invitees. They officially waived guard Frank Jackson, one of their first two non-guaranteed contract players Wednesday. The other is Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot ...
theScore
Phillies-Braves Game 2 delayed by rain
ATLANTA (AP) — Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves was scheduled to start nearly 3 hours late because of rain Wednesday. First pitch had been scheduled for 4:37 p.m. EDT, but it was pushed back as a thick line of storms meandered through the Atlanta area.
theScore
LaMelo Ball sprains left ankle in Hornets loss to Wizards
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason 116-107 loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday night when his foot was stepped on while he was driving to the basket. Ball was driving the left...
NBA
Hayes shines but Pistons hold their breath as Bagley suffers knee injury
Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 115-99 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Little Caesars Arena. THINNED OUT – Remember a month ago when the question was how the Pistons were going to find time for five big men? Not to worry. The Pistons traded Kelly Olynyk to reduce their surplus of big men to a four-man cohort and now two of them are injured. Nerlens Noel has yet to be cleared with plantar fasciitis and Marvin Bagley III went down with what the team said was a right knee injury less than a minute into Tuesday’s preseason loss. Bagley put almost no weight on his right leg as teammates helped him up and to the locker room. That left the Pistons with only Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren as big men and Duren picked up three quick fouls when he took Bagley’s spot and put up four points and four rebounds in seven first-quarter minutes. If Noel isn’t back soon and if Bagley is out for any length of time, Dwane Casey’s plans for lineups with two big men are likely out the window – or at least severely limited. The Pistons are also without Alec Burks (rehabilitating from April ankle surgery), Isaiah Livers (hip) and Kevin Knox (calf) and Bojan Bogdanovic also sat out Tuesday’s game, though there was no news of an injury. Duren, who grabbed 14 rebounds in the preseason opener at New York before missing Friday’s game at New Orleans with shoulder soreness, again collected double-digit rebounds with five points and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theScore
Spurs' Josh Richardson: Will be ready for regular season
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Richardson (knee) "for sure" will be ready for the Spurs' regular-season opener on Oct. 19, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports. Richardson did not travel to Utah for Tuesday's preseason game due to a minor knee issue. Even if he does not return for Thursday's preseason finale versus the Thunder, Popovich confirmed that he will not miss any regular-season action. Richardson is in line to be one of the Spurs' top guard options off the bench this season.
theScore
Raiders' Waller suffers hamstring injury in MNF loss
Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Darren Waller suffered a hamstring injury in Monday night's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Waller, who was on the sideline in street clothes to begin the second half, exited in the first quarter. The tight end departed without recording a reception or...
NFL・
ESPN
Kevin Durant says Draymond Green punch won't derail Warriors
MILWAUKEE -- Kevin Durant knows some of the parallels are there. From a distance, the Brooklyn Nets' star forward has watched -- like everybody else -- the leaked video footage of Draymond Green punching Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole during practice. The defending champion Warriors' locker room has been hurt by the incident -- and the fact that it became public.
theScore
Tua back at practice, rookie Thompson to start Week 6 for Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will return to the field and throw Wednesday as part of his progression through concussion protocol, head coach Mike McDaniel announced, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. McDaniel added that Tagovailoa won't play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Miami plans to start Skylar Thompson at quarterback...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit Pistons game vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live updates from preseason finale
Detroit Pistons (0-3) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) What: Pistons' final NBA preseason game. When: 7 p.m. Thursday. ...
Phoenix Suns former owner Jerry Colangelo says integrity is key for future
Former Phoenix Suns owner Jerry Colangelo says integrity must play a major role as the team eventually moves forward with new ownership.
theScore
Report: Wentz not 100% due to biceps tendon strain, will start TNF
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is dealing with a biceps tendon strain near his throwing shoulder but will play through the injury Thursday against the Chicago Bears, sources told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Wentz is reportedly sore and not 100% healthy, and there were doubts earlier in the week...
theScore
Report: Commanders to start Robinson on TNF vs. Bears
Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. will start for the Washington Commanders on Thursday against the Chicago Bears, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Robinson made his NFL debut against the Tennessee Titans last weekend just six weeks after being shot twice as a victim of an...
Comments / 0