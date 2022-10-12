ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa high school volleyball highlights and scores (10-11-22)

By Noah Sacco
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –

IOWA SCORES

Sioux City East – 3, Sioux City West – 0

Bishop Heelan – 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 1

Sioux Center – 3, Rock Valley – 0

Western Christian – 3, Cherokee – 0

MOC-Floyd Valley – 3, Okoboji – 0

Spirit Lake – 3, Storm Lake – 0

Sioux City North – 3, Council Bluffs Lincoln – 1

Hinton – 3, Gehlen Catholic – 0

Sheldon – 3, West Lyon – 0

Central Lyon – 3, George-Little Rock – 1

Red Oak – 3, Denison-Schleswig – 0

Emmetsburg – 3, GTRA – 0

MVAOCOU – 3, Kingsley-Pierson – 0

Unity Christian – 3, Remsen St. Mary’s – 1

River Valley – 3, Westwood – 1

Trinity Christian – 3, South O’Brien – 0

Akron-Westfield – 3, West Sioux – 0

SOUTH DAKOTA SCORES

Elk Point-Jefferson – 3, South Sioux City – 0

Dakota Valley – 3, Lennox – 0

