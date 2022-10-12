Iowa high school volleyball highlights and scores (10-11-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
IOWA SCORES
Sioux City East – 3, Sioux City West – 0
Bishop Heelan – 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 1
Sioux Center – 3, Rock Valley – 0
Western Christian – 3, Cherokee – 0
MOC-Floyd Valley – 3, Okoboji – 0
Spirit Lake – 3, Storm Lake – 0
Sioux City North – 3, Council Bluffs Lincoln – 1
Hinton – 3, Gehlen Catholic – 0
Sheldon – 3, West Lyon – 0
Central Lyon – 3, George-Little Rock – 1
Red Oak – 3, Denison-Schleswig – 0
Emmetsburg – 3, GTRA – 0
MVAOCOU – 3, Kingsley-Pierson – 0
Unity Christian – 3, Remsen St. Mary’s – 1
River Valley – 3, Westwood – 1
Trinity Christian – 3, South O’Brien – 0
Akron-Westfield – 3, West Sioux – 0
SOUTH DAKOTA SCORES
Elk Point-Jefferson – 3, South Sioux City – 0
Dakota Valley – 3, Lennox – 0
