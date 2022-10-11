Read full article on original website
Good News: Coats for Kids
INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR's Coats for Kids distribution is this weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, and this year marks the return of in-person shopping. Registered families will be provided timed tickets to shop at the Blue Ribbon Pavilion in periods between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Salvation Army...
'This signifies 15 years of life': Indy girl shares importance of Quinceañera
WRTV is highlighting Hispanic Heritage Month by bringing you stories about Latino culture and history. We followed a local teen about to celebrate her Quinceañera.
Inside Indy | Lahody — a butcher you can trust
Hoosiers might recognize the name Lahody from Lahody Meats or from Ron Lahody’s Trust Your Butcher Steakhouse, the latter of which is on the Farm-to-Table trail.
Get your spook on! Must visit haunted houses in central Indiana
From family friendly thrills to terrifying haunts, there are plenty of haunted houses in Indy to check out this Halloween season.
Mother hosting brunch in honor of her son for families impacted by gun violence
The Gun Violence for Parents Brunch is free and will be held on Saturday, October 15 at The Huge Impact Event Center.
Starbucks closing downtown Indy location due to safety concerns
INDIANAPOLIS — A wave of Starbucks closures nationwide due to safety concerns is hitting Indianapolis. On Friday, Starbucks confirmed that it is closing one of its downtown Indianapolis locations due to safety concerns. The location on Monument Circle will close effective October 28. The latest news comes after the...
Whoooooo’s ready for Owl Fest? Popular Eagle Creek Park event returns Oct 22-23
INDIANAPOLIS — One of Eagle Creek Park’s most popular events wings its way to the park’s Ornithology Center on Saturday and Sunday, October 22-23. The 7th annual Owl Festival is free with regular park admission, and features a fun and fabulous line-up of events and activities designed for all ages: games, nature-themed crafts, guided hikes, scavenger hunts, live animal programs, and more.
Cinnaholic: The Cinnamon Rolls Experience You Never Knew You Needed
It’s not hard to obsess over cinnamon rolls: they’re soft, sweet, ooey-gooey deliciousness all rolled into one comforting dessert. Now, there’s a new reason to love the humble cinnamon roll. Cinnaholic, a cinnamon roll dessert shop chain that has recently expanded into Carmel, Indiana, offers 100% vegan, plant-based and dairy-free cinnamon rolls — so now even more people can enjoy the sticky-sweet pastry.
Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction
There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
Vacation Station | Fall Break Field Trip Mini Camp
Vacation Station Fall Break mini-camps are in full swing! October 10-14! Vacation Station is for kids in kindergarten – 5th grade. Drop off and Pick up at the Greenwood Fieldhouse at times listed each day. Each day is a fun and exciting field trip to an Indianapolis area favorite:
Indianapolis store closure leaves customers with unused store credit
INDIANAPOLIS — An online shop and storefront to help women dress their best — that's how customer Autumn Lee felt about Dottie Couture Boutique in Indianapolis. "I do have to go into work every day, and you're kind of judged by your appearance, so I want to make sure that I look presentable," Lee said.
Lena Pringle Joins WISH in Indianapolis as Morning Co-Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Lena Pringle has joined Indianapolis station WISH as a co-anchor of the morning newscast. Pringle last worked as a morning show anchor...
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days
INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
Storm Track 8’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The WISH-TV family will be welcoming a new addition coming this spring!. Our very own Storm Track 8’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown announced Friday on “All Indiana” that she and her husband are expecting their second child!. Ashley’s first child, Nina, poses in...
Head to Greenwood for Fantastic Fall Events
From the brand new Fall Concert Series to the Monster Mash and Halloween Parade, Greenwood has the best Fall Family Events!. On Saturdays through October 15, hundreds of Greenwood residents, visitors, and their families gather with lawn chairs, blankets, and snack-filled coolers to enjoy live performances spanning a variety of musical genres.
Franklin infant intubated for 5 days with RSV, mother shares warning
INDIANAPOLIS — Sarah England’s family is all back home again after a scary stay in the hospital for her infant daughter Ophelia. ”I really thought, ‘Okay, maybe she’ll just need some oxygen for a day or two and then we’ll be out of here,'” said England. “Well, that is not what happened.”
Central Indiana hospitals overwhelmed by surge of RSV cases
INDIANAPOLIS — RSV is a virus that rears its head every year, but this year is anything but typical. "We're at capacity at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. Not only in the pediatric ICU on the pediatric floor, the ER is extremely busy," said Dr. Kay Sichting, the Pediatric ICU Medical Director at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.
Two Indy hotels named to 15 best hotels in the Midwest
IronWorks Hotel and The Alexander make the list of the best hotels in the Midwest from CondeNast Traveler.
Where to Go Horseback Riding with Kids Around Indianapolis
My children are absolutely amazed by horses. My son in particular is horse obsessed. We have books, toys, coloring books, stickers, and more dedicated to the animals. Any time we can ride or even just observe horses, the kids are over the moon excited! Do you have a horse lover of your own? Here are some Central Indiana locations for horseback riding.
1 dead in 3 separate Friday night shootings in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one fatally, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy’s east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area northwest of the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street.
