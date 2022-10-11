ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Head to Greenwood for Fantastic Fall Events

From the brand new Fall Concert Series to the Monster Mash and Halloween Parade, Greenwood has the best Fall Family Events!. On Saturdays through October 15, hundreds of Greenwood residents, visitors, and their families gather with lawn chairs, blankets, and snack-filled coolers to enjoy live performances spanning a variety of musical genres.
Indy with Kids

Pinners is Back with Over 100 Classes & DIY Projects

We are thrilled to be partnering with the Indiana Pinners Conference! This fun-filled event brings Pinterest to life with 250 shopping booths and 100+ hands-on classes. Learn new skills, shop the latest trends, create something cool, and have some fun!. Tickets start at just $10 and can be purchased at...
Indy with Kids

Where to Find Arcade Games and Pinball Around Indianapolis

My kids have eagle eyes for finding arcades. They can spot a pinball machine or arcade game anywhere and love trying them out. Do you or your kids also love an arcade? Central Indiana has tons of options for young and old. You can find anything from retro arcades to the newest and latest games available. We have rounded up a list of all the city has to offer.
Indy with Kids

Smith Family Farms Pumpkin Patch

There’s no rule that you have to visit a pumpkin patch in October. But we Midwesterners can hardly resist that urge that wells up in us at the first sign of color in the trees to don a flannel and catch the next hayride into the vines. If you find yourself on the north side of Indy, that quintessential fall pumpkin patch experience is waiting for you at Smith Family Farms.
Williams Park & Blast Off Playground

Williams Park is a popular destination for families for good reason. The largest park in Brownsburg covers 77 acres and boasts many sought-after amenities. Entertain the your kids all day with 2 playgrounds, a splash pad, shelters, trails, basketball courts, a veterans’ memorial, 2 large restroom facilities, and expansive grass space. Brownsburg also hosts many community events here. If you haven’t already, this is a park worth checking out!
FREE LEGO Themed STEM Day at SMC

SMC and the Automation Factory: Building the Future. In celebration of National Manufacturing Day, SMC will be opening its doors to the community on October 8th from 10-2 for a free, LEGO-themed event hosted by the company’s Women in STEM program. Ever wondered what’s in that huge building at...
