Effective: 2022-10-15 03:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-15 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Brown; Marshall; Nemaha FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures between 33 and 36 could result in frost formation. * WHERE...Marshall, Nemaha and Brown Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

BROWN COUNTY, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO