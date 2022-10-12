Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
World Famous Pet Comedy Show is Coming to MA!Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis lawsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
NECN
Family of 91-Year-Old Civil Rights Leader Stabbed in Franklin Park Issues Statement
The family of 91-year-old Boston civil rights leader and education pioneer Jean McGuire issued a statement Friday in the wake of her stabbing in Franklin Park earlier this week. "The family of Jean McGuire would like to thank all of the doctors and dedicated health care workers who are assisting...
NECN
Boston Planners Approve Big Fort Point Project, New Allston-Brighton Zoning
The Boston Planning and Development Agency’s board on Thursday approved Related Beal’s plans to turn a parking lot next to the Gillette World Shaving Headquarters into 1.1. million square feet of labs, offices and housing, after neighbors and local artists heaped praise on the project. The board also...
NECN
‘Seal Crossing': New Sign Commemorates Shoebert the Seal's Big Adventure
Shoebert, the seal who captured the hearts of many in the North Shore after first being spotted swimming in Beverly, Massachusetts, now has a place where the community can remember his escapades. A "seal crossing" sign was installed at Beverly's Cummings Center, the office park adjacent to Shoe Pond, where...
NECN
Residents in Nahant's Town-Owned ‘Coast Guard Housing' Face Eviction
Seven households and more than a dozen people in the so-called Coast Guard housing neighborhood in Nahant, Massachusetts were served eviction notices on Wednesday morning. These homes are owned by the town. "We got served by the constable," resident Susan Alessi said. "He said, 'Sue, I’m so sorry. I was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
Influential Boston Educator, 91, Stabbed Multiple Times in Franklin Park
The victim of Tuesday night's stabbing in Franklin Park is a 91-year-old woman, who was stabbed multiple times, according to Boston police. Civil rights icon Jean McGuire — a former Boston School Committee member and the first Black woman elected to the panel, as well as the longtime head of the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity, or METCO, was attacked while walking her dog.
NECN
INTERACTIVE: Here's What the Boston Common of the Future Could Look Like
The City of Boston is unveiling its vision for the future of the Boston Common Wednesday, by releasing a new master plan that authors call an "aspirational yet pragmatic framework" for substantive change at America's first public park. The master plan, which was put together by the city's Parks and...
NECN
200 Students Sick as Virus Spreads in Groton Elementary School, Closing Early Friday
A virus is causing students to get sick at an elementary school in Groton, Massachusetts, prompting its early dismissal Friday, the superintendent said. Florence Roche Elementary School has been assessed by the Board of Health, Groton-Dunstable Regional School District Superintendent Laura Chesson said in a statement. She said the school was being closed early because of "the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students."
NECN
Teachers in Haverhill, Malden on Verge of Striking
Teachers in two Massachusetts communities are on the verge of going on strike. In Haverhill Friday night, teachers voted to strike Monday if no new contract is reached over the weekend. "We are professional people who live and breathe for these children, and we just feel like we're disrespected," said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
Tenderoni's Restaurant to Open in the Former Tiger Mama Space in Fenway
Last fall, it was reported that one of Tiffani Faison's restaurants was shutting down and that she would be replacing it with another dining spot. Now we have confirmation of what is going in there. A press release confirms what we had been told awhile back by someone with connections...
NECN
Mass. Corrections Officer Badly Hurt in Attack Making ‘Miraculous Recovery': State Rep.
The Massachusetts corrections officer severely injured when he was attacked by an inmate in August is making "a miraculous recovery," a state representative said Thursday. Matthew Tidman was left on life support after being repeatedly hit in the head by a piece of gym equipment at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley on Aug. 31. Inmate Ray Booth has been indicted in the attack.
NECN
Report of Kidnapping in Back Bay a Misunderstanding, Police Say
A report of a possible kidnapping of a boy on Commonwealth Avenue in Back Bay was a misunderstanding, Boston police said Thursday afternoon. Police said the incident that set off the investigation took place near the Boston University East T Stop, according to police. Sources told the NBC10 Investigators that students by a BU dormitory saw what they thought was suspicious behavior: a woman getting out of a van, grabbing a boy and putting him in the van. The woman being sought is 5-foot-8 with blonde, frizzy hair and wearing blue cargo pants.
NECN
FBI Conducting Investigation in Brighton
The FBI says they are in Boston's Brighton neighborhood on Friday morning as part of an ongoing federal investigation. "We're in Brighton conducting court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation," the agency said in a statement. The FBI said they were declining further comment to protect the integrity of their investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NECN
Car Smashes Through Honey Dew Donuts in Worcester
A car ran into a Honey Dew Donuts store in Worcester, Massachusetts late Thursday night. It happened at the location on Gold Star Boulevard when a Honda Civic crashed into the cafe. Police were dispatched at around 10:50 p.m. Footage of the aftermath of the ordeal show the car involved...
NECN
Tractor-Trailer Gets Stuck Under Overpass at Logan Airport
A tractor-trailer became stuck under an overpass Friday night at Logan International Airport in Boston. The truck nudged in on its side on the ramp going to Terminal B. Traffic had to be rerouted through Terminal A. Crews managed to remove the vehicle after a couple of hours. It was...
NECN
DA Reviewing All Cases Involving Mass. Cop Suspected of White Nationalist Ties
After a Woburn police officer was placed on leave for allegedly helping to plan a white nationalist rally that erupted in deadly violence in 2017, prosecutors are reviewing every case the officer was involved in. Calling the allegations "deeply disturbing," the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan also on...
NECN
Watermelons Spill Onto Highway When Truck Rolls Over on Mass. Route 79
Countless watermelons spilled onto the road after a truck rolled over on Highway 79 in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Tuesday night, police said. The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. southbound before North Main Street, Massachusetts State Police said. The driver was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries that weren't believed to be severe.
NECN
Truck Rolls Over on Storrow Drive, Spilling Boxes and Blocking Traffic for Hours
A box truck rolled over early Friday morning on Storrow Drive in Boston, stopping traffic on the highway for hours. The truck crashed near the BU Bridge around 2:30 a.m., closing eastbound traffic on Storrow Drive. It didn't reopen until nearly 11 a.m. Traffic heading toward downtown was still closed...
NECN
Person Shot in Goffstown, NH; Police Seek Info
Someone was shot Thursday night in Goffstown, New Hampshire, prompting an investigation into what happened, according to the town's police department. Police got a call just before midnight about a shooting incident in the Pinardville area of town, according to a news release. When officers got there, they found an...
NECN
Bakery and Pastry Shop to Open in Brookline's Coolidge Corner
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A bakery and pastry shop in the western suburbs is expanding to a second location not too far away. According to a source (Gary Goldblatt), Lakon Paris Patisserie in Newton Highlands is planning to open a new outlet in Brookline, with the address given indicating that it will take over a storefront by the corner of Beacon Street and Summit Avenue in the town's Coolidge Corner area. It appears that the new shop will focus on takeout as it will not have indoor seating, and based on the offerings at the original Walnut Street location, expect to see a variety of croissants along with other baked goods and pastries.
NECN
14-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Roxbury Is Identified
The teenager fatally shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Monday afternoon has been identified. Rasante Osorio, a 14-year-old from Dorchester, was found shot on Washington Street near Cobden Street after the shooting, about 12:18 p.m., according to a release from Boston police Wednesday. Shot multiple times, Rasante was rushed to a...
Comments / 0