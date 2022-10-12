Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
In-person FEMA assistance coming soon to Brevard County
One storm victim says pending status for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance is better than a hard no, but it can still be aggravating. Brevard County residents became eligible for FEMA assistance on Oct. 11. FEMA will soon open a Disaster Recovery Center on the Space Coast. Residents can currently...
spacecoastdaily.com
FEMA Individual Assistance Available for Brevard County Residents After Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – FEMA Individual Assistance is now available for Brevard County residents. If you have insurance, you must file a claim with your insurance company first. If you do not have insurance, or insurance does not cover your claim, begin applying for FEMA assistance. Individuals and households...
blackchronicle.com
FEMA application process frustrate Central Florida residents
Some Mims residents whose properties flooded out throughout Hurricane Ian are lastly getting particular person FEMA help they usually say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News.Video from the Volusia County sheriff’s workplace reveals dozens of properties on Baxter Point submerged in water.Stacy and Daniel McGill say their residence has a number of ft of water inside.”As Orlando was draining, we were actually rising the whole time. So as Orlando got better, we got worse,” Daniel McGill said.The McGills say their applications for FEMA assistance kept getting denied.In emails, FEMA claimed it was because the McGills’ zip code showed them living in Brevard County, which until Tuesday, was not eligible for individual assistance.But the McGills actually live in Volusia County which is eligible for individual assistance.”My spouse has been sending in all of the documentation and footage to FEMA, they usually maintain denying us, saying we dwell in Brevard County,” mentioned Daniel McGill.WESH 2 News reached out to FEMA Sunday night time on the McGills’ behalf.On Tuesday, Stacy McGill emailed WESH, writing “It worked! The video you took worked for all of us. FEMA even called me personally to let me know that everything was changed in the system. Thank you so much.”A FEMA spokesperson says one of the best recommendation to anybody who believes they had been wrongly denied support is to be persistent.”It occurs every now and then that folks do perhaps fall by the cracks and one of the best reply is maintain attempting. There’s at all times an appeals process,” mentioned FEMA spokesperson Jann Tracey.Tracey additionally mentioned, if potential, it’s useful to speak with FEMA workers in individual by going to certainly one of its catastrophe restoration facilities and bringing your whole supporting documentation.As of Tuesday, FEMA determined to incorporate Brevard County on the record of these eligible for making use of for particular person help. The choice got here after officers reviewed the quantity of harm from Hurricane Ian in Brevard.Brevard County officers say they obtained experiences of not less than 700 properties broken however anticipate that quantity may rise.
click orlando
FEMA warns of fraud after residents’ identities were used to claim benefits
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – FEMA’s mobile registration intake center has been traveling around Seminole County since Hurricane Ian struck, offering an easy way to apply for aid. But officials say some residents are getting an unexpected notification. Anita Simmons said she brought her mom to FEMA’s mobile site...
click orlando
Here’s how Florida hurricane victims can apply for tax relief
ORLANDO, Fla. – Any Florida resident who sustained property losses during Hurricane Ian is eligible for some tax relief under federal disaster protocol. The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted the entire state Federal Disaster Status following the catastrophic weather event on Sept. 28. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
fox35orlando.com
FEMA opening Ian disaster recovery center in Volusia County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday announced the opening of a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to assist Volusia County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. The center will be at the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County, at 1845 Holsonback Drive,...
click orlando
Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
WESH
Volusia County homeowner receives assistance after helping community impacted by flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the days after Hurricane Ian hit, people in flooded-out Geneva say a Deltona man gave them much-needed medical supplies. After learning that man was dealing with issues of his own at his house in Deltona, some of those people from Geneva decided to return the favor.
Contractor seen pumping sewage-contaminated floodwater into Lake Monroe
SANFORD, Fla. — Channel 9 witnessed a contractor on Friday pumping Hurricane Ian floodwater contaminated with sewage directly into Lake Monroe in Sanford. The contractor was pumping water out of Regetta Shores Apartments. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city of Sanford said no permit had...
Hurricane Ian power outages cause wastewater to pour across Polk County
While crews worked on getting portable generators for the failed pump stations, thousands of gallons of wastewater was leaked into local bodies of water.
‘It’s concerning’: Coastal Volusia Co. residents worry erosion from Ian could threaten property
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Craig Payne is one of several Daytona Beach Shores residents worried about ongoing erosion issues since Hurricane Ian blew through the area two weeks ago. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “When you see that sand sliding out underneath the building it’s…concerning,” Payne...
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Melbourne Hires Debris Contractors to Expedite Hurricane Ian Vegetative Debris Removal
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The City of Melbourne has hired disaster debris contractors to remove vegetative debris (trees, limbs, palm fronds, brush, etc.) that resulted from Hurricane Ian. The debris contractors will be working to collect ONLY disaster-generated debris. The City expects the debris removal process...
Dozens of Vero Beach residents could be forced to move
Dozens of families in a mobile home community in Vero Beach could be forced to move out starting as soon as January.
FEMA Includes Brevard, Orange, Osceola Counties for Public Assistance as Florida Recovers From Hurricane Ian
On Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all counties in need. A Major Disaster Declaration provides a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals, as well as funds for both emergency and permanent work and public infrastructure.
spacecoastdaily.com
Health First Unveils Brevard County’s First and Only Post-COVID-19 Care Program
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By her own account, 63-year-old Palm Bay resident Debbie Evans should not even be here to tell her story today. At the age of four, she was struck by a vehicle – landing Evans in a medically-induced coma for what doctors initially feared to be an unsurvivable traumatic brain injury, then followed by multiple surgeries and rehabilitation over the span of two years.
WESH
Severe thunderstorm warning expires in Osceola County
The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning in Osceola County that expired at 8:30 p.m. Friday night. A portion of the county may have felt 60 mph wind gusts and see quarter-size hail.
Bay News 9
Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian
A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
click orlando
Law enforcement activity at shopping center in Seminole County creates traffic delays
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Law enforcement activity at a shopping center in Seminole County created traffic delays Thursday morning. The shopping center is located at Red Bug Lake and Tuskawilla roads. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a business in the plaza for reports of a device, which was later determined to not be an explosive.
Farm Share distributes free food to Volusia county residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people lined up for a drive-thru food distribution event in Volusia County Friday morning. The food distribution was organized by Farm Share, one of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks. Residents lined up outside the Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex in Deltona early...
