Brevard County, FL

In-person FEMA assistance coming soon to Brevard County

One storm victim says pending status for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance is better than a hard no, but it can still be aggravating. Brevard County residents became eligible for FEMA assistance on Oct. 11. FEMA will soon open a Disaster Recovery Center on the Space Coast. Residents can currently...
FEMA application process frustrate Central Florida residents

Some Mims residents whose properties flooded out throughout Hurricane Ian are lastly getting particular person FEMA help they usually say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News.Video from the Volusia County sheriff’s workplace reveals dozens of properties on Baxter Point submerged in water.Stacy and Daniel McGill say their residence has a number of ft of water inside.”As Orlando was draining, we were actually rising the whole time. So as Orlando got better, we got worse,” Daniel McGill said.The McGills say their applications for FEMA assistance kept getting denied.In emails, FEMA claimed it was because the McGills’ zip code showed them living in Brevard County, which until Tuesday, was not eligible for individual assistance.But the McGills actually live in Volusia County which is eligible for individual assistance.”My spouse has been sending in all of the documentation and footage to FEMA, they usually maintain denying us, saying we dwell in Brevard County,” mentioned Daniel McGill.WESH 2 News reached out to FEMA Sunday night time on the McGills’ behalf.On Tuesday, Stacy McGill emailed WESH, writing “It worked! The video you took worked for all of us. FEMA even called me personally to let me know that everything was changed in the system. Thank you so much.”A FEMA spokesperson says one of the best recommendation to anybody who believes they had been wrongly denied support is to be persistent.”It occurs every now and then that folks do perhaps fall by the cracks and one of the best reply is maintain attempting. There’s at all times an appeals process,” mentioned FEMA spokesperson Jann Tracey.Tracey additionally mentioned, if potential, it’s useful to speak with FEMA workers in individual by going to certainly one of its catastrophe restoration facilities and bringing your whole supporting documentation.As of Tuesday, FEMA determined to incorporate Brevard County on the record of these eligible for making use of for particular person help. The choice got here after officers reviewed the quantity of harm from Hurricane Ian in Brevard.Brevard County officers say they obtained experiences of not less than 700 properties broken however anticipate that quantity may rise.
Here’s how Florida hurricane victims can apply for tax relief

ORLANDO, Fla. – Any Florida resident who sustained property losses during Hurricane Ian is eligible for some tax relief under federal disaster protocol. The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted the entire state Federal Disaster Status following the catastrophic weather event on Sept. 28. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
FEMA opening Ian disaster recovery center in Volusia County

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday announced the opening of a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to assist Volusia County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. The center will be at the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County, at 1845 Holsonback Drive,...
Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
FEMA Includes Brevard, Orange, Osceola Counties for Public Assistance as Florida Recovers From Hurricane Ian

On Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all counties in need. A Major Disaster Declaration provides a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals, as well as funds for both emergency and permanent work and public infrastructure.
Health First Unveils Brevard County’s First and Only Post-COVID-19 Care Program

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By her own account, 63-year-old Palm Bay resident Debbie Evans should not even be here to tell her story today. At the age of four, she was struck by a vehicle – landing Evans in a medically-induced coma for what doctors initially feared to be an unsurvivable traumatic brain injury, then followed by multiple surgeries and rehabilitation over the span of two years.
Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian

A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
