Jeep And Ram Tease Their SEMA Show Vehicles From Mopar With Sketches
While General Motors and Honda won’t be at this year’s Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas, Stellantis will be there with Mopar. The automaker posted concept sketches previewing three custom vehicles the automaker will showcase at the event, which runs November 1-4. The sketches preview...
Test Drive: 2022 Mazda CX-9 Carbon Edition Has A Visceral Look
Metal and chrome. That’s what vehicles are. For the 2022 model year, Mazda revisits this notion with the Carbon Edition trim of the CX-9. As Mazda’s flagship, three-row SUV, the CX-9 has been an integral part of the Mazda family for years, although with the launch of the CX-30 and CX-50, the CX-9 has had to share the spotlight lately.
Stretched 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L Models Benefit Rear Riders and Cargo
Jeep created the L versions of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer for 2023 by adding 12 inches in length and seven inches in wheelbase. The gain mostly benefits rear-seat passengers and cargo space. A new 420-hp, 3.0-liter direct-injection straight-six Hurricane engine powers the Wagoneer L, while the Grand Wagoneer L...
Best Deals on the Most Fuel-Efficient Cars and SUVs Available Today Says Consumer Reports
Here’s the latest selection from Consumer Reports on what they found to be 10 models that are the best deals toward buying the most fuel-efficient cars based on overall fuel-economy test results, recent consumer car shopping data, and current MSRP pricing. It’s All About Fuel Efficiency...and the Market.
3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage
These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Teases 2023 Transit Trail Van For "Job Site To Campsite" In US
Rumors that have circulated for months about a beefier Ford Transit in the US market are true. Taking to social media with a short teaser video, Ford has confirmed the Transit Trail will debut in November for buyers in North America. And at least part of the marketing push will be towards the campervan/motorhome segment which is still hotter than ever.
GMC Sierra EV Denali Debuts October 20, Front Fascia Teased Again
GMC has dropped the second teaser for its upcoming Sierra EV Denali. The new video shows off the truck’s front fascia, something we’ve seen before, but we now know the pickup will debut on Thursday, October 20, at 5 p.m. ET. GMC will reveal the Edition 1 model...
Consumer Reports Best New Car Incentive Deals for Sedans, SUVs and Pickups
Here’s the latest from CR analysts about their picks on the best new car incentive deals that includes sedans, SUVs and one pickup available through the month of October. It’s time for another round of new incentives deals to help cost-conscious new car shoppers find the best deals available this October thanks to the good folks at Consumer Reports who just released this latest listing.
BMW M5 Spied Preparing To Become PHEV Performance Sedan
The next-gen BMW M5 will adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This fresh batch of spy shots catches one testing in Munich. This M5 wears a full-body camouflage wrap but has the production-ready lights at the front. The concealment thoroughly covers the nose, but a portion of the wide grille is visible. A panel is riveted to the center of the hood. It's not clear what the company might be hiding there.
California Approves Digital License Plates For All Cars
If you live in California, you’ll probably be happy to learn you are now legally allowed to put a digital license plate on your car. This becomes possible after the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) approved the use of digital plates. This is the culmination of a process that started in California back in 2013, while digital plates have been allowed in limited numbers in the state since 2018.
Lotus Evija Fittipaldi Debuts With Recycled Aluminum From Type 72 F1 Car
Touted as being the world's most powerful production car, the Lotus Evija is making the headlines again as the Norfolk-based marque is unveiling a special edition. Part of the same 130-unit production run, the new Fittipaldi edition celebrates half a century since the legendary Brazilian race car driver triumphed in 1972. That season, Emerson Fittipaldi and Team Lotus took home both the F1 Drivers' and Constructors' Championships.
Sony Honda Mobility Teases First Model Ahead Of US Launch In 2026
Sony Honda Mobility, which is the automotive joint venture between Honda and Sony, announces that its first vehicle begins deliveries in 2026. The company will build the model at Honda's facilities in North America and will put it on sale in the United States in spring 2026. A preview of the vehicle will debut on January 4, 2023, in Las Vegas just ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show.
Best windshield wipers in 2022
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Windshield wiper blades are almost always the last thing on your mind, but they can become a big problem if they’re not working properly. Keeping your windshield clear and dry is a vital job, though, so it’s best not to ignore worn or broken wiper blades. The good news is that they’re super easy to source and install, and you won’t need fancy tools. We’ve selected our favorite wiper blade replacements to help get your easy DIY project started on the right foot. Let’s get rolling.
McLaren SUV Is In Development, And It's All-Electric: Report
The rumors of a McLaren SUV are once again stirring. In a discussion with McLaren CEO Michael Leiters, UK-based Car magazine claims the process has already started. Furthermore, it will be a pure electric vehicle, making it both McLaren's first SUV and its first EV. Allegedly, that is. While the...
New Ford Explorer Spy Shots Show Timberline Trim Getting Makeover
Ford launched the new trim for the 2021 model year. Earlier this month, our spy photographers caught a camouflaged Ford Explorer ST out testing. It raised some eyebrows because Ford had just updated it for the 2022 model year. Today, we have more Explorer spy shots, but they are of the new Timberline trim that Ford launched in 2021. It’s concealing the same bits with cladding and camouflage as the ST.
Future Audi EVs Could Clean The Air For Everyone While Driving And Charging
The company is working on a pilot project for an innovative air filtration system. Electric vehicles are considered locally greener in terms of CO2 and other emissions compared to combustion-powered cars, which means they are cleaner during operation. The electric energy for EVs doesn’t always come from greener sources, though, but that's a topic for a different conversation. Regardless of the engine type, however, all vehicles generate fine dust from their brakes and tires and from road abrasion. Is there a solution to reduce the amount of particulate pollution? Not yet but Audi is working on it.
This Wooden Teardrop Camper Comes As A Kit That You Build Yourself
It’s easier than ever to buy the camper that you want. Someone somewhere in the world is likely producing it, and the internet makes it easier than ever to get. But Chesapeake Light Craft has you covered if you want to do things by hand. The company, which has spent 25 years offering DYI wooden boat kits, also offers a wooden teardrop camper you can build yourself.
Porsche 911 Turbo S Sets New Pikes Peak Production Car Record
Bentley has been dethroned as the production car king of Pikes Peak. A 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S driven by Pikes Peak veteran David Donner took on the hill in late September, smashing the previous record with a time-to-climb of 9 minutes 53.5 seconds. The time to beat was 10...
Honda And LG Energy Solution Announce 40-GWH Battery Plant In Ohio
Honda and LG Energy Solution will build their previously announced joint venture EV battery plant in Fayette County, Ohio. The companies will invest at least $3.5 billion to build the factory, and the overall spending in the joint venture could reach $4.4 billion. The project will create 2,200 jobs. Construction...
2024 Jaguar F-Type 75, 2024 BMW X2, GM Energy: Today's Car News
The 2023 model year marks the end of the road for Jaguar's F-Type. However, it's also the end of the road for Jaguar sports cars powered by internal-combustion engines, as the automaker from 2025 will only launch electric vehicles. To mark the milestone, Jaguar has unveiled the special F-Type 75.
