Horoscope for Wednesday, 10/12/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Avoid major business decisions until after Mars passes out of range of its square to Neptune on October 20th. You've got "fleece me" written all over you right now. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Ask a partner how s/he plans to make good...
NYLON

Your October 2022 Horoscope Brings The Party — And The Drama

As of October 2, we’ve finished the third Mercury Retrograde of 2022, a giant-size back-to-school blowout for Virgo and Libra season. Schools reopened their doors to socially maldeveloped lockdown children; understaffed fast food restaurants further embraced robot labor; and the British monarchy went for a new look. Mercury retrogrades come in handy during periods of intense turnover, helping us to hash out the details of the new world order.
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Long-Term Relationships Over Short-Lived Flings

Your relationships are starting to run more smoothly and your love horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 is filled with possibilities. Libra season is still underway and this clever and cooperative wants you to nurture your one-on-one dynamics. If you’re single, this is a beautiful time to let the promise of love lead you toward sparkling connections. And if you’re in a relationship, now’s the time to remember what drew you toward each other in the first place! As Mercury—planet of communication and intellectual exchange—enters balanced Libra on October 10, it will help you understand what it...
Elite Daily

The October 2022 Blood Moon Will Deeply Affect 4 Zodiac Signs

What’s not to like about Libra season? It’s a time when partnership is essential (hello, cuffing season!), conflict is avoided, and pleasure is a primary motivating factor. But while the harmonious energy of this season has been pleasant, the upcoming full moon in Aries (aka Hunter’s Moon) is encouraging everyone to switch gears big time, especially the four zodiac signs that will be affected by the October 2022 blood moon the most.
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, Because Mercury Retrograde Is About To Get Even More Intense

September tends to be one of the busiest months of the year, which you can totally blame on the fact that it’s Virgo season. However, this year’s Virgo season is totally out of control, because not only is Mars in Gemini, but Mercury is also retrograde. When it rains, it sure does pour! If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of September 19 to 25, remember that this, too, shall pass. Once the moon enters vibrant Leo on September 20, you can expect some drama! I mean, let’s face it—a Leo moon is always a...
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of September 24, 2022. Tips for making the most of the next three weeks: 1. Be proud as you teeter charismatically on the fence. Relish the power that comes from being in between. 2. Act as vividly congenial and staunchly beautiful as you dare. 3. Experiment with making artful arrangements of pretty much everything you are part of. 4. Flatter others sincerely. Use praise as one of your secret powers. 5. Cultivate an open-minded skepticism that blends discernment and curiosity. 6. Plot and scheme in behalf of harmony, but never kiss ass.
themindsjournal.com

Weekly Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign (9th October To 15th October)

Aries – Your most meaningful relationships will be the focal point this week. You might have a heart-to-heart conversation with someone and release some pent-up negative feelings. You’ll see eye to eye with your significant other, closest friends, and business partners. Taurus – You’ll be reminded to tend...
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Month of October & They Have So Much Magic on Their Side

It’s officially the season of the witch and the zodiac signs who will have the best month of October 2022 are diving right into the magic. Libra season is underway, bringing you a burst of beauty, friendship and romance. It’s also helping you establish harmony in your relationships, because last month’s Mercury retrograde likely caused unresolved issues to resurface. However, because this retrograde is coming to an end on October 2, you’re starting this month off with a weight being removed from your shoulders! Stationing direct at 24 degrees Virgo, Mercury will be completely free from the confusion as of October...
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Month of October, but It’s Taking Them Somewhere Beautiful & Unexpected

If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of October 2022, don’t let it bring you down. This doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to experience disaster, only that the planets are placing a little more strain on you than usual. However, let’s not forget that when you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, it’s also the perfect amount of pressure to form a diamond. Luckily, the month begins with a dash of hope as Mercury retrograde *finally* comes to an end on October 2. This means things are about to start running more smoothly, so...
TODAY.com

October 2022 horoscopes: What this month has in store for your sign

According to astrology, October 2022 is a month for achieving and doing, rather than sitting back and watching life unfold. We have the opportunity to fine-tune our destinies — as long as we’re dedicated to the goals we want. Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a look...
Elite Daily

Dark Times Are Ahead For 3 Zodiac Signs In October

This month could be isolating. Libra season usually marks a social time. It is #cuffingSZN, after all. But it won’t be long before Scorpio season makes it mark — and you know how dark the season of the Scorpion can get. That’s why October 2022 will be the worst for certain zodiac signs.
The Dispatch

What’s Your Sign? – October 7, 2022

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your ideas earn the respect of your colleagues. But, you’ll have to present some hard facts and figures if you hope to persuade those who make the big decisions to support you. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Keep those bright Bull’s eyes...
msn.com

Your Horoscope for the Full Moon in Aries Is Here

Full Moons are a time for releasing and relinquishing. If you have an excess in your life, this is the time for it to go down the drain. Through silent meditation, exchanging of thoughts, or spiritual practice, Full Moons are a point when we can let go. Get ready to...
Well+Good

October’s Luckiest Transit Will Bring 3 Zodiac Signs Good News for Love and Money

That's a phrase you’ll likely hear—and even say yourself—more frequently than usual on October 22. Why? The day marks this month’s luckiest alignment of Venus and the sun in Libra, a sign that especially values aesthetics. The cosmic uniting of the two celestial forces in the sign of the scales will elevate our ability to recognize, applaud, and connect with beauty as well as pleasure. And three zodiac signs, in particular, will feel the effects to a pronounced degree.
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Own Your Power, Because the Truth Can Set You Free

Although things may be slowing down, your horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 is encouraging you to pace yourself and take your time. However, as brainiac Mercury enters social, clever and diplomatic Libra on October 10, you’re starting to see your situation from the opposite angle. If you’re willing to step out of your own near-sightedness, you’ll find a much more fair and balanced perspective. The truth is rarely ever black or white, but shades of gray. By October 11, the sun in Libra will form a trine with stable and disciplined Saturn, encouraging you to do...
ohmymag.co.uk

These are the most unpredictable zodiac signs

Not knowing what happens next can be extremely stressful to some people, but to others, there’s nothing more exciting. Uncertainty represents infinite, exciting possibilities to the latter, so they’re prone to throwing caution to the wind and listening to their whims. While this can sometimes make themunreliable, the trade-off is that they add a lot of adventure and spontaneity to your life!
