1 dead, 2 seriously injured after head-on crash in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah — One driver is dead after crashing into an oncoming vehicle Tuesday night in Tooele, and two people who were in the other car were airlifted to a Salt Lake area hospital.

Tooele City Police said the now-deceased 35-year-old man was driving north in the area of 1220 S. Main Street when he crossed over onto the wrong side of the road. He was driving a Nissan Altima without the headlights on, and he crashed into an oncoming car.

The man died at the scene. He is not yet publicly identified.

A woman and a juvenile passenger, whose age was not specified, were in the other car. They were flown to a hospital in the Salt Lake area via medical helicopter. The severity of their injuries was not immediately available.

