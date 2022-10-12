ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele, UT

1 dead, 2 seriously injured after head-on crash in Tooele

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
TOOELE, Utah — One driver is dead after crashing into an oncoming vehicle Tuesday night in Tooele, and two people who were in the other car were airlifted to a Salt Lake area hospital.

Tooele City Police said the now-deceased 35-year-old man was driving north in the area of 1220 S. Main Street when he crossed over onto the wrong side of the road. He was driving a Nissan Altima without the headlights on, and he crashed into an oncoming car.

The man died at the scene. He is not yet publicly identified.

A woman and a juvenile passenger, whose age was not specified, were in the other car. They were flown to a hospital in the Salt Lake area via medical helicopter. The severity of their injuries was not immediately available.

FOX 13 News will provide updates to this story as more information becomes available.

