ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Treasury Department IG probing DeSantis’ migrant flights

By By Gary Fineout and Lisa Kashinsky
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I1EzV_0iVLOrcI00
Last month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis used two charter flights to transport nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard. Win McNamee/Getty Images

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Treasury Department is examining Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ migrant transports and whether the Republican governor improperly used money connected to Covid-19 aid to facilitate the flights.

The agency’s inspector general’s office confirmed to several members of Massachusetts’s Democratic congressional delegation that it planned “to get this work underway as soon as possible” to probe Florida’s spending as part of ongoing audits into how states have used the billions in sent to them as part of the American Rescue Plan, according to a letter provided by Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey ’s office.

In an Oct. 7 letter to Markey and five House members, Richard K. Delmar, deputy inspector general for the Treasury Department told the lawmakers that the agency would “review the allowability” of Covid-19 aid to states “related to immigration generally, and will specifically confirm whether interest earned on (the) funds was utilized by Florida related to immigration activities, and if so, what conditions and limitations apply to such use.”

There was no immediate response from Treasury officials.

Taryn Fenske, a spokesperson for DeSantis, said representatives of the governor’s budget office had spoken “weeks ago” to the inspector general’s office about using interest earnings to pay for the transport program and that the state contends its use of the money is permissible under the rules adopted for the money sent to states.

Fenske added that “reviews by Treasury are typical and, as stated by the OIG, are ‘part of its oversight responsibilities.’”

Last month, DeSantis used two charter flights to transport nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, a move that sparked widespread outrage among Democrats. DeSantis contended the move was to draw attention to immigration policies of the administration of President Joe Biden, but Democrats accused the Florida governor of using vulnerable migrants in a political stunt. Biden called DeSantis’ flights “reckless” and several Democrats, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, have called on the Justice Department to investigate DeSantis’ flights.

Several groups have filed legal challenges to stop Florida from facilitating more transports, and a Texas sheriff is currently probing the flights. But the Treasury letter marks the first time federal authorities have acknowledged they’re looking into the transports.

Florida did not directly use federal Covid-19 funds to transport the migrants. But state legislators earlier this year directed that $12 million in interest earned off Covid-19 aid be used to pay for the transport of “unauthorized aliens from this state.” So far, Florida paid a Panhandle-based company $1.56 million to fly migrants but DeSantis has vowed to continue transporting them to Blue strongholds.

Markey applauded the Treasury's "swift response," a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Democrat said. Markey also, in a tweet, lauded the department for confirming it would investigate DeSantis' "use of Covid relief funds to cruelly transport migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard under false pretenses and without any consideration for their personal dignity or basic needs."

Markey late last month asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to investigate whether DeSantis' migrant charter flights broke the department's rules by allegedly misleading those on board.

The letter from Delmar does not provide any timeline for how long it would take for the inspector general’s office to review the spending by Florida, although it notes that auditors had “already sought information from Florida” about how it has spent Covid-19 aid. DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature have used American Rescue Plan money on a wide array of programs, including bonuses for first responders and a month-long gas tax holiday.

“We plan to get this work underway as quickly as possible, consistent with meeting our other oversight mandates and priorities, both in pandemic recovery programs as well as the other Treasury programs and operations for which we have responsibility,” states the letter from Delmar. “We are also monitoring legislative and judicial challenges to the use of the funds for this purpose; such developments may affect the scope and timing of our review.”

Comments / 26

losing ground
2d ago

They shouldn't be probing, they should be investigating! Stop watering things down! If average citizen tried what he did, they would be arrested immediately and charged with interstate human trafficking. Why does he get special treatment?

Reply(2)
11
Marie Bellamy
2d ago

I was wondering about that. How or why would the Florida governor go to another state to help send migrants somewhere else....🤔 They were not headed to Florida or in Florida. Is it true he paid a friend who charter plans over $ 600,000 to fly 50 immigrants to Washington or Delaware just to get on President Biden and VP Harris nerve....WOW! And then weeks later a major storm hits Florida.... Desantis could have used some of those folks to give jobs and help rebuild. Desantis is acting like Trump. And why do Desantis always go to communities of the well off, rich and wealthy instead of some of the poor, undeveloped and low income communities to speak...

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
survivornet.com

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, 42, Wife Of Governor Ron DeSantis, Praises Husband’s Support During Her Cancer Battle: ‘He Was There To Fight For Me’

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis has opened up about her husband’s support during her cancer battle in a new video advertisement for Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign. Casey first spoke publicly about her breast cancer diagnosis and shared some details about her timeline in December. The stage and type of her breast cancer remains unknown to the public.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'

Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Gavin Newsom
The Independent

Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt

Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday as he looks to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for Senate. During the visit, the first since launching his bid to the Senate in February 2021, Fetterman gathered some 600 people, evenly split between white and Black voters. The vote of Black communities in Pennsylvania will be key for the Democratic candidate to win the state's Senate seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Department#Justice Department#Treasury Department Ig#Venezuelan#The Treasury Department#Republican#Democratic#The American Rescue Plan#House
shefinds

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’

According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
The Independent

Ted Cruz forced to admit trafficking migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is illegal in Sean Hannity interview

Ted Cruz was forced to admit by Sean Hannity that the transportation of undocumented migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard by Ron DeSantis was likely illegal.The Florida governor has been widely criticised for flying two planeloads of Venezuelans to the upscale island, where Barack Obama has a $12m home, as part of a Republican immigration publicity stunt.Mr Cruz, a US Senator from Texas, cast doubt on the legality of the move when he appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show.Hannity asked the Canadian-born lawmaker whether he would likely face arrest if he had personally taken a truck, collected immigrants...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump will go quiet this week to avoid the appearance of influencing the election. But indictments can come as early as December, per report

Trump and his associates are being probed for attempts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results. Fulton County DA Fani Willis previously said people could face prison sentences for the allegations. The DA's team is preparing to make moves after Election Day, CNN reported. Developments in Georgia's special grand jury probe...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Biden and team shrug after Stacey Abrams' Georgia election lawsuit over 'Jim Crow 2.0' rejected by judge

"Jim Eagle" has landed… with a thud. President Joe Biden famously (and somewhat bizarrely) used the name "Jim Eagle" to characterize the Georgia election law. It was not enough to call it "Jim Crow on steroids" and "sick," President Biden wanted the public to know that the law was flagrantly unconstitutional. Some of us disagreed, but the view that counted was that of U.S. District Judge Steve Jones, an Obama appointee who heard the challenge to the law. This week, Jones found the law to be entirely constitutional.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

‘This was all a scam’: Migrants reveal DeSantis plans for Delaware flight

Days after a group of migrants boarded planes chartered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, a woman was recruiting other migrants to board another flight – this time from San Antonio to Delaware.The flight ultimately never happened. State agencies, local aid groups and the White House had coordinated with officials at a coastal airport anticipating the arrival of another plane organised by Florida’s Republican governor.But around the same time that Mr DeSantis defended his scheme on Fox News, arguing that migrants on the unannounced flights to the Massachusetts island had signed waivers to “voluntarily” board...
DELAWARE STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
267K+
Followers
16K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy