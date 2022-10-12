Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lakenormanpublications.com
Laketoberfest ushers in 10 years of brews and live music
CORNELIUS – The 10th anniversary of Laketoberfest Music and Brew Festival will not only welcome a crowd of thousands to a local park, but will represent consecutive weeks of Cornelius special events in the height of festival season. From 3-9 p.m., Laketoberfest brings live music, local beer and wine,...
cn2.com
CN2 Today – Oktoberfest Returns to Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill is set to come alive for the annual Oktoberfest Festival on Saturday, October 15th. From 12 until 9 PM families are encouraged to come out and try German themed food, German beer, inflatables for the children, activities, a mechanical bull, axe throwing and more!
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants with the best dessert menus around.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Downtown Monroe businesses leaning into growing music scene
MONROE, N.C. — The music and entertainment scene in Monroe is changing, thanks to explosive growth among new businesses. Business owners across the downtown area said Monroe is creating its own version of Nashville’s Music Row. On a typical Thursday, Friday or Saturday night in Monroe, the streets...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
City of Kannapolis announces Christmas activities
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kannapolis Christmas will officially kick off at Village Park with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Celebration of Lights at 6 p.m., Saturday, November 19. The Celebration of Lights will then run thru December 30. The Kannapolis Christmas Parade returns on December 10. The Celebration...
lakenormanpublications.com
Apple Festival returns with 50th anniversary celebration
LINCOLNTON – After a two-year Covid-related hiatus, the Lincoln County Apple Festival returns Saturday, Oct. 15, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the county’s largest annual gathering. The festival that now draws more than 80,000 visitors to downtown Lincolnton each year got its start with roughly 300 attendees...
Raleigh News & Observer
Regal closing south Charlotte movie theater as parent company confronts bankruptcy
It’s time to roll the end credits for a Charlotte movie theater in South Park. With the last showings of movies like “Halloween Ends” at 8:10 p.m. Sunday, Regal Phillips Place at 6911 Phillips Place Court will permanently close. “As part of our real estate optimization strategy,...
Mint Hill Historical Society To Host First Annual Autumn Jubilee
MINT HILL, NC – On Saturday, October 15, the Mint Hill Historical Society will host its First Annual Autumn Jubilee. Held in Mint Hill’s Historic Village, the Autumn Jubilee will celebrate the season with live music, food and craft vendors. Expect to see more than 50 vendors in the Village selling a wide variety of produce, baked goods, and handcrafted gifts. All items at the event will be home-grown or home-made.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lknconnectcommunity.com
This Weekend: LKNConnect’s Weekend Planner – October 13th -October-16th
Looks like a great fall weekend coming up for Lake Norman. Community Events include local celebrations, scary adventures, art walks, Oktoberfest street festival, outdoor concerts, LaketoberFests, an apple festival, a hot air balloon event & a Renaissance festival – and that’s just for starters. Add great entertainment, lots of live music, outstanding restaurants and plenty of Lake Norman Shopping.
scoopcharlotte.com
Chili Cook-Off, Balloon Fest, Turquoise Tasting, CLT Ballet, Tosca, Nebel’s Alley, Hola Charlotte, Ghosts & Legends, The Trove and More Things to Do This Weekend (10/13)
The leaves have finally received the memo that Fall has arrived and all around the Queen City lots of autumn favorites are on the calendar! Grab a chair and spend a day watching hot air balloons or celebrating the arts, head to the Lake for a craft beer gathering, immerse yourself in Latino culture or spend a spooky evening in NoDa.
Man with Down syndrome who was fired from local Wendy’s gets national support
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The community and country are coming together to show their support for a man whose family says was fired from a local Wendy’s restaurant. It’s been one week since Channel 9 first introduced Dennis Peek. He has Down syndrome and his family advocated for him after finding out he was suddenly fired from a Wendy’s in Stanley after almost 22 years, right before he was about to retire.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 10
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 30 to Oct. 6:. Skybrook Golf Clubhouse, 14720 Northgreen Drive – 97.5. Cornelius. Jack’s Corner Tap, 8301 Magnolia Estates Drive – 97 Tenders, 18341 Statesville Road – 92 Circle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Not everyone thinks it's funny' | Legendary Charlotte ad man behind clever vodka campaign
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sextro is a new vodka that's already shaking things up in Mecklenburg County. Its ads are hard not to blush at, whether it's phrases like "You don't drink Sextro, you have Sextro" or "Have Sextro on the first date. Have Sextro with your grandma." "I was...
Huntersville man wins $1 million scratch-off prize, takes home $426K
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A man from Huntersville turned $25 into a small fortune this week after winning the top prize on a scratch-off ticket, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. According to the state, Samuel Cureton bought a Spectacular Riches scratch-off from Shoprite Markets in Cornelius and hit...
wccbcharlotte.com
Must-See Movies To Watch This Weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– There are lots of movies coming out this weekend. Some are heading to the theaters and you can find on others on popular streaming platforms. The must-see movies range from love stories to spooky tales. And one will educate movie-goers about a tragic event during the Civil Rights movement. Check out what needs to be on your must-watch list.
Lake Wylie thrift shop offers gently-used goods with a good cause
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — The small town of Lake Wylie, South Carolina is well-known for its spectacular location right on the lake, with all of the amenities of lake living: boating, fishing, swimming, water-skiing, and more. Lake Wylie is also the location of a very special non-profit, Sweet Repeat...
scoopcharlotte.com
Best Charlotte Happy Hours by Neighborhood
If you’ve just gotten off of a long day of work and are looking to relax, or you’re searching for spots to hang out with friends, you’ve come to the right place. One thing about Charlotteans ~ we know the importance of balancing work and play. So once the clock strikes five and happy hour starts calling your name, head to one of our top picks to indugle and let loose. P.S. we sorted this roundup by neighborhood, making it easy for you to find your fit no matter where you are in the Queen City.
City of Charlotte overlooked qualified businesses, awarded $400,000 in work to uncertified talent coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Overlooked small business owners are questioning a "game-changing" set of paydays the City of Charlotte awarded to a relatively new talent coach during the pandemic without giving others an equal shot. In response to WCNC Charlotte's reporting, the mayor is now asking the city manager to get involved.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Taking us from rags to riches': Nonprofit restoring deteriorating homes in Hidden Valley neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte is committed to revitalizing communities by restoring homes, free of charge, for low-income families. Rebuilding together of Greater Charlotte is restoring dozens of homes in the Hidden Valley neighborhood. The repairs come at no cost to the homeowners. The nonprofit is...
focusnewspaper.com
Dead Air In Hickory
In October of 1963, a strange new sound filled the airways of Hickory. From 1000 kilocycles on the amplitude modulation band (AM) the debut of a new radio station came to shake up the listening landscape. Rock-n-Roll had come to Hickory. It became known as “Channel One.”. The choice...
The Mint Hill Times
916
Followers
1K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT
The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.https://www.minthilltimes.com
Comments / 0