The Countdown Is On To Mint Hill Madness
MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill Madness is returning to Veterans Park from Thursday, October 20 – Saturday, October 22, and this year’s festival promises to be better than ever!. Billed as a festival to celebrate the founding of the Town, Mint Hill Madness started in 1984...
Mint Hill Historical Society To Host First Annual Autumn Jubilee
MINT HILL, NC – On Saturday, October 15, the Mint Hill Historical Society will host its First Annual Autumn Jubilee. Held in Mint Hill’s Historic Village, the Autumn Jubilee will celebrate the season with live music, food and craft vendors. Expect to see more than 50 vendors in the Village selling a wide variety of produce, baked goods, and handcrafted gifts. All items at the event will be home-grown or home-made.
What’s Right For You?
CHARLOTTE – When it comes to financing a home there are many different types of loans. In the past, we have spoken about VA loans for veterans, USDA loans for individuals outside of city limits, FHA loans, Conventional and more. Therefore, the most important question one should ask, or their loan officer should ask, is what is the right loan for you?
Adoptable Pet of the Week – Arlo
WEDDINGTON, NC – Animal’s First Rescue is pleased to present Arlo for adoption! “This is Arlo! He is a three-month-old short-haired brown tabby that was rescued from the shelter when he was too young to go on the adoption floor. He’s been in a foster home getting lots of love and attention and would make the best pet for a family or companion for someone. He is currently up at the Wesley Chapel PetSmart where he’s been living past couple weeks hoping his new person will find him and take him home forever! He is neutered and up-to-date on vaccines and combo tested negative.” Contact Animals First Rescue at (704) 256-0014 for adoption information and application.
Talking And Massage
CHARLOTTE – This has come up lately and I wanted to touch on it. I can remember with my own earlier experiences when I would go to spas, the one thing that drove me crazy was when my massage therapist talked through the entire massage. I am guilty of this as a massage therapist sometimes. I’m trying to take note and get back to how we were trained, which is to limit conversation so the focus is always on you.
Halloween Family Fun
MINT HILL, NC – Now that we’ve flipped our calendars to October and temperatures have dropped into the 70s, it’s time to get ready for Halloween! Here’s a look at some of the family-friendly Halloween activities happening throughout October in Mint Hill and the surrounding areas.
Cruising Is Back- Part 16
CHARLOTTE – Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seabourn and Silversea Cruises. Three top-of-the-line Cruise Lines that cater to the affluent and the folks who want to spend hard-earned money on LUXURY. These three cruise lines are, in my opinion, equal in just one area – Fine Luxury. You will find they have dropped the word “NO” from the onboard vocabulary. My regular clients LOVE one of these or another, and will not cruise any other way. This is a whole new level where you are picked up and brought to the ship, escorted to your suite where your Butler waits. He recommends places for you to relax while he unpacks and irons your clothes. He asks, then makes your fine dining reservations. He learns your favorite nightcap, and how you like your coffee in the morning. He has set up your suite with fresh fruit and asks for your favorite beverages for the fridge. That evening you enjoy 5-course fine dining, with a welcome aboard note handwritten by the ship Captain, along with an invitation to dine at his table. Wine is hand selected from a vintage wine cellar on board. Afterward, a cocktail on the aft deck, then a piano bar interlude, or a visit to the champagne or cigar bar. All of this is just your first day! What more will come? With just a few ships, (Regent has 6) they can assure the finest of crew selection. The suites are all-balcony suites ranging from 300 to a whopping 4,400 square feet (as large as 2-track homes together). Small enough to stay overnight in ports the mega ships cannot even get close to, these are the ships for clients I have that want to get close and personal at the ports they visit.
Is CBD Oil Safe For Long-Term Use?
MINT HILL, NC – Great question!. Before considering any hemp supplement regimen, it’s worth asking if CBD oil is safe for long-term use. The short answer is yes. While there’s a lot of testing that remains to be done, what we know so far is promising. CBD oil has produced no toxic side effects and is very difficult to overdose on.
Celebrating Columbus Day Weekend 2022
CHARLOTTE – Marking the day that celebrates the anniversary of Christopher Columbus’s arrival in America is important to our nation. On October 12, 1492, Christopher Columbus a Genovese-born explorer arrived in the Americas. He was a subject of the Hispanic Monarchy that led a Spanish enterprise searching for an alternative route to the Far East, only the journey landed them in the New World.
Mint Hill Coffee & Social House Celebrates Five Years
MINT HILL, NC – On October 8, Mint Hill Coffee & Social House will celebrate its five-year anniversary with a customer appreciation day!!. Mint Hill Coffee and Social House started as a side hustle. Six years ago owners Annette and Robert Smith were roasting coffee beans in a one-pound roaster at home and selling them at the Farmer’s Market on the weekends.
FAQS: My Massage Experience
CHARLOTTE – Q: What can I expect from my massage experience?. A: Set goals. Massage is an investment in your money and your time so you need to work with your massage therapist as efficiently and thoroughly as possible. Even if it’s a massage where you want to destress or relax. Make sure you’re on time. Make sure you know what is expected before you show up? I don’t ask my clients to come early to fill out paperwork, but some places do. I’ve built it into my time without taking time away from you. You’ll discuss expectations with your therapist. Feel free to write down questions and goals so these can be discussed and expectations managed on both ends.
Asset Protection Part 2 – Disability Insurance
MINT HILL, NC – Many of us are familiar with disability insurance, but how many of you reading this have actually taken the steps to see how much you have either with your employer or privately?. This type of insurance is used to maintain the same amount of income...
CBD Is Like THC Without The ‘High’
MINT HILL, NC – You may have asked yourself, ” will CBD get me high”? The short answer to that is no. While it is true that both CBD and THC are phytocannabinoids, their effects on humans are totally different. THC is the intoxicating component that gets you ‘high’ when you smoke marijuana and interacts differently with our endocannabinoid system.
Today’s Mortgage Outlook
CHARLOTTE – As most everyone knows we are currently in a rising rate market for mortgages. The interest rates have climbed to the highest point since 2008, slightly hampering affordability. As this may deter some buyers from the market, other buyers have actually found this as an opportunity to secure properties with more negotiating power than we have seen in years.
Laine Esthetics & Wellness: Giving You That “Glow” Back
MINT HILL, NC – Are you looking to get your “glow” back? Skin care is not only vital to maintaining a healthy self-image but is also a key in the process of managing your self-care. When you feel good about yourself, that energy will transfer, and the “glow” that you shine will be seen by others.
MHPD To Celebrate National Night Out October 4
MINT HILL, NC – Mark your calendars for Mint Hill’s National Night Out!. When other local Police Departments began advertising National Night Out in August, many in our community asked “What about Mint Hill?” On Tuesday, October 4, Mint Hill Police Department will deliver with a family-friendly event in the Urban Air parking lot.
Dermatology Care Of Charlotte Delivering Patient-Centered Care
MINT HILL, NC – Are you looking for dermatology care located right in our community? The well-established providers at Dermatology Care of Charlotte are located right in the center of town. They provide medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services at several locations over the greater Charlotte area. Their Mint Hill location is at 11304 Hawthorne Drive, Suite 110.
Pour 64 & 1st Choice Properties Host Third Annual Oktoberfest
MINT HILL, NC – Don your dirndl and lederhosen and raise a stein at Pour 64 on October 1 in honor of Oktoberfest!. The celebration we call Oktoberfest began in 1810 when Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen wed King Ludwig I. The festival was so popular that the Royal Family celebrated again in 1811, beginning a tradition that would continue for over two centuries, only to be suspended in times of war and cholera. Today the celebration of Bavarian culture running from the third weekend in September through the first Sunday in October is celebrated not only in Munich but in cities across the world.
Town Of Mint Hill Hosts First Family Fun Music & Brews Night
MINT HILL, NC – The Town of Mint Hill closed out this summer’s fun-filled series of family entertainment with music, brews and family fun on Saturday, September 17. With September 10th’s Music & Brews Night rained out, Mint Hill Events decided to combine the event with September 17th’s Family Fun Night, capping off the summer with a night of entertainment for all ages. Sarah Brock and her staff from Pour 64 managed ID checks for beer drinkers while Town Brewing, Triple C, and Eleven Lakes served up some of their bestselling and seasonal drafts.
