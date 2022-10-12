CHARLOTTE – Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seabourn and Silversea Cruises. Three top-of-the-line Cruise Lines that cater to the affluent and the folks who want to spend hard-earned money on LUXURY. These three cruise lines are, in my opinion, equal in just one area – Fine Luxury. You will find they have dropped the word “NO” from the onboard vocabulary. My regular clients LOVE one of these or another, and will not cruise any other way. This is a whole new level where you are picked up and brought to the ship, escorted to your suite where your Butler waits. He recommends places for you to relax while he unpacks and irons your clothes. He asks, then makes your fine dining reservations. He learns your favorite nightcap, and how you like your coffee in the morning. He has set up your suite with fresh fruit and asks for your favorite beverages for the fridge. That evening you enjoy 5-course fine dining, with a welcome aboard note handwritten by the ship Captain, along with an invitation to dine at his table. Wine is hand selected from a vintage wine cellar on board. Afterward, a cocktail on the aft deck, then a piano bar interlude, or a visit to the champagne or cigar bar. All of this is just your first day! What more will come? With just a few ships, (Regent has 6) they can assure the finest of crew selection. The suites are all-balcony suites ranging from 300 to a whopping 4,400 square feet (as large as 2-track homes together). Small enough to stay overnight in ports the mega ships cannot even get close to, these are the ships for clients I have that want to get close and personal at the ports they visit.

