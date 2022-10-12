Read full article on original website
Mint Hill Historical Society To Host First Annual Autumn Jubilee
MINT HILL, NC – On Saturday, October 15, the Mint Hill Historical Society will host its First Annual Autumn Jubilee. Held in Mint Hill’s Historic Village, the Autumn Jubilee will celebrate the season with live music, food and craft vendors. Expect to see more than 50 vendors in the Village selling a wide variety of produce, baked goods, and handcrafted gifts. All items at the event will be home-grown or home-made.
The Countdown Is On To Mint Hill Madness
MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill Madness is returning to Veterans Park from Thursday, October 20 – Saturday, October 22, and this year’s festival promises to be better than ever!. Billed as a festival to celebrate the founding of the Town, Mint Hill Madness started in 1984...
A Weekly Focus On Local Business And Our Chamber Of Commerce
4455 Morris Park Drive Suite K, Mint Hill, NC 28227. •Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – Union Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center. 4410 Mint Hill Village Ln STE 103, Mint Hill, NC 28227. •Monthly Member Luncheon. Tuesday, October 18th, 11:30am-1pm Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation. 7500 Olde Sycamore Dr, Charlotte, NC...
Mint Hill Coffee & Social House Celebrates Five Years
MINT HILL, NC – On October 8, Mint Hill Coffee & Social House will celebrate its five-year anniversary with a customer appreciation day!!. Mint Hill Coffee and Social House started as a side hustle. Six years ago owners Annette and Robert Smith were roasting coffee beans in a one-pound roaster at home and selling them at the Farmer’s Market on the weekends.
Adoptable Pet of the Week – Arlo
WEDDINGTON, NC – Animal’s First Rescue is pleased to present Arlo for adoption! “This is Arlo! He is a three-month-old short-haired brown tabby that was rescued from the shelter when he was too young to go on the adoption floor. He’s been in a foster home getting lots of love and attention and would make the best pet for a family or companion for someone. He is currently up at the Wesley Chapel PetSmart where he’s been living past couple weeks hoping his new person will find him and take him home forever! He is neutered and up-to-date on vaccines and combo tested negative.” Contact Animals First Rescue at (704) 256-0014 for adoption information and application.
Should I Sell Now Or Wait for Another Boom?
MINT HILL, NC – The real estate market is cooling off and the window to sell for top dollar is closing fast. Sellers are faced with trying to decide to sell now or wait for another boom. Most real estate markets are still seeing low inventory, but rising interest...
Halloween Family Fun
MINT HILL, NC – Now that we’ve flipped our calendars to October and temperatures have dropped into the 70s, it’s time to get ready for Halloween! Here’s a look at some of the family-friendly Halloween activities happening throughout October in Mint Hill and the surrounding areas.
Alternative Options for Pets in Pain
CHARLOTTE – One of our favorite things to do is to educate and inform pet parents about the different pain management options we offer for fur babies at our two animal hospital locations in Waxhaw and Weddington. Specifically, we love to highlight our integrative services for pain management. As...
Novant Health Respiratory Care Awards
CHARLOTTE – Health care providers in our community help build us in many ways; from providing care to being a part of the community, they are essential building blocks. Novant Health provides a Respiratory Therapy program that offers care for patients that suffer from lung diseases and disorders that can come from a countless number of issues. They are trained and skilled in being able to assess, diagnose, and treat patients that deal with any problems related to difficulty breathing. Treatment can help people of all ages in conjunction with physicians to come up with a care plan to help restore as much function in natural breathing as possible. The care of a Respiratory Therapist is essential to the quality of life these patients.
Cruising Is Back- Part 16
CHARLOTTE – Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seabourn and Silversea Cruises. Three top-of-the-line Cruise Lines that cater to the affluent and the folks who want to spend hard-earned money on LUXURY. These three cruise lines are, in my opinion, equal in just one area – Fine Luxury. You will find they have dropped the word “NO” from the onboard vocabulary. My regular clients LOVE one of these or another, and will not cruise any other way. This is a whole new level where you are picked up and brought to the ship, escorted to your suite where your Butler waits. He recommends places for you to relax while he unpacks and irons your clothes. He asks, then makes your fine dining reservations. He learns your favorite nightcap, and how you like your coffee in the morning. He has set up your suite with fresh fruit and asks for your favorite beverages for the fridge. That evening you enjoy 5-course fine dining, with a welcome aboard note handwritten by the ship Captain, along with an invitation to dine at his table. Wine is hand selected from a vintage wine cellar on board. Afterward, a cocktail on the aft deck, then a piano bar interlude, or a visit to the champagne or cigar bar. All of this is just your first day! What more will come? With just a few ships, (Regent has 6) they can assure the finest of crew selection. The suites are all-balcony suites ranging from 300 to a whopping 4,400 square feet (as large as 2-track homes together). Small enough to stay overnight in ports the mega ships cannot even get close to, these are the ships for clients I have that want to get close and personal at the ports they visit.
MHPD To Celebrate National Night Out October 4
MINT HILL, NC – Mark your calendars for Mint Hill’s National Night Out!. When other local Police Departments began advertising National Night Out in August, many in our community asked “What about Mint Hill?” On Tuesday, October 4, Mint Hill Police Department will deliver with a family-friendly event in the Urban Air parking lot.
FAQS: My Massage Experience
CHARLOTTE – Q: What can I expect from my massage experience?. A: Set goals. Massage is an investment in your money and your time so you need to work with your massage therapist as efficiently and thoroughly as possible. Even if it’s a massage where you want to destress or relax. Make sure you’re on time. Make sure you know what is expected before you show up? I don’t ask my clients to come early to fill out paperwork, but some places do. I’ve built it into my time without taking time away from you. You’ll discuss expectations with your therapist. Feel free to write down questions and goals so these can be discussed and expectations managed on both ends.
Town Of Mint Hill Hosts First Family Fun Music & Brews Night
MINT HILL, NC – The Town of Mint Hill closed out this summer’s fun-filled series of family entertainment with music, brews and family fun on Saturday, September 17. With September 10th’s Music & Brews Night rained out, Mint Hill Events decided to combine the event with September 17th’s Family Fun Night, capping off the summer with a night of entertainment for all ages. Sarah Brock and her staff from Pour 64 managed ID checks for beer drinkers while Town Brewing, Triple C, and Eleven Lakes served up some of their bestselling and seasonal drafts.
Electrical Fire
CHARLOTTE – An electrical fire can be defined as a fire involving some type of electrical failure or malfunction if equipment powered by electricity fails, a fire may occur. A few common ways electrical fires can start are from damaged electrical cords, using the wrong wattage bulb, old wiring or appliances, or an overloaded outlet or circuit.
Asset Protection Part 2 – Disability Insurance
MINT HILL, NC – Many of us are familiar with disability insurance, but how many of you reading this have actually taken the steps to see how much you have either with your employer or privately?. This type of insurance is used to maintain the same amount of income...
Laine Esthetics & Wellness: Giving You That “Glow” Back
MINT HILL, NC – Are you looking to get your “glow” back? Skin care is not only vital to maintaining a healthy self-image but is also a key in the process of managing your self-care. When you feel good about yourself, that energy will transfer, and the “glow” that you shine will be seen by others.
Mint Hill Lions Club Holds Food Drive To Fight Hunger
MINT HILL, NC – The Mint Hill Lions Club will be holding a Food Drive on Saturday, September 24, at 4335 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, on the corner of Lebanon and Highway 51 (location of the First National Bank and Mathers Realty parking lot) from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. They are asking the community to gather any non-perishable food items for this drive and join together to help fight hunger.
Mint Hill Women’s Club Kicks Off 48th Year With Annual Fashion Show
MINT HILL, NC – On Monday, September 12, The Mint Hill Women’s Club kicked off their 48th year with their annual Fall Fashion Show at Morningstar Lutheran Church Family Life Center. The Fashion Show featured Women’s Club Members Mary Blinn, Deonna Bandos, Sandy Dimeo, Fey Grayson, Pat Taylor...
