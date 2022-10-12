ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

BRPD: Arrest warrant scam circulating in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is alerting the community of a scam happening in the city and its surrounding areas. Officials said victims are receiving suspicious calls from people falsely claiming to be members of their police force. The scammers are using active BRPD phone...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Suspected scammer wanted by authorities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man wanted on for felony theft. Marvin Smith, 47, is believed to have scammed a victim out of $5,000, according to officials. Smith is described as 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Violent Crime#Lsu Foundation#Mompreneur
WAFB

Owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish back in jail again

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish is back in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12. 67-year-old John Fore was arrested Wednesday for Violation of Protective Orders. Back in May, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Fore...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Fire reported at Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections say a fire was reported in a storage area at Angola Prison Friday evening. Officials believe a lawn mower caught fire around 6:30 p.m. They say the blaze was out within about 15 minutes. The fire marshall has...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFB

CONSUMER REPORTS: How to fight back against medical debt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve ever been contacted by a collection agency over medical debt, you’re not alone. Over 40 million people have unpaid medical bills sent to collections. And get this: Almost half of those bills have at least one error. Before you make any payments, Consumer Reports has some advice on how to fight back against medical debt.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Officials arrest alleged drug trafficker; seize fentanyl, other drugs, guns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over the last several weeks, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into the illegal narcotics trafficking activities of Jermaine Harris aka “UNC.” During the course of the investigation, Agents conducted 100′s of hours of surveillance and numerous controlled purchases of fentanyl from Harris. During one of the controlled purchases of fentanyl, Harris had his 10-year-old son with him.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Deputies search for missing Loranger man

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. Helena deputies are searching for a man after his vehicle was found abandoned on Thursday, October 13. According to deputies, the vehicle belongs to Carlos Leroy Stephens and is described to be a 2003 Chevrolet tracker yellow. The vehicle was abandoned on LA 449...
PINE GROVE, LA
WAFB

Jury convicts BR man in St. Gabriel double homicide

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been convicted after a four-day jury trial for a double homicide committed in December of 2019. Jaylon Brown, 24, was convicted on Thursday, Oct. 6, of one count of second-degree murder in the killing of Dararius Evans, 28, and one count of manslaughter in the killing of Aleysia Maynor, 26.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Officials give progress update on new Ascension Parish animal shelter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Parish of Ascension and its animal services board has been working hard to find a new home. They have engaged Shelter Planners of America and received a needs assessment and conceptual design plan to assist in determining the best site and design for a new animal shelter. This shelter is funded by a one-mill property tax collected since 2019.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

BRPD searching for missing teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen. Kaylen Gautereau, 15, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 10, in the Alello Drive area of Baton Rouge, police said. They added she is 5-foot-4 and weighs 115 pounds. The teen has blonde hair and green eyes, according to police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

29K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy