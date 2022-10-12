FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H Arnold
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Related
BRPD: Arrest warrant scam circulating in Baton Rouge
Certain crimes not included in Louisiana’s new mugshot law cause some confusion
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
Two teens held without bond for alleged murder of 33-year-old woman
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fired Episcopal teacher Vincent Hoang put on leave from Woodlawn High
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspected scammer wanted by authorities
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former student files salacious lawsuit against Episcopal School, former teacher
To grow force, sheriff lifts living requirement for aspiring correctional officers
IN THIS ARTICLE
Baker police locate person of interest related to burglary investigation
CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for thieves accused of stealing nearly $4K
Owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish back in jail again
Fire reported at Angola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CONSUMER REPORTS: How to fight back against medical debt
Officials arrest alleged drug trafficker; seize fentanyl, other drugs, guns
Deputies search for missing Loranger man
Jury convicts BR man in St. Gabriel double homicide
Officials give progress update on new Ascension Parish animal shelter
After Livingston deputy indicted, new documents about deadly crash released
BRPD searching for missing teen
Homeowner shoots suspected burglar in Livingston, authorities say
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0