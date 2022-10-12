WEDDINGTON, NC – Animal’s First Rescue is pleased to present Arlo for adoption! “This is Arlo! He is a three-month-old short-haired brown tabby that was rescued from the shelter when he was too young to go on the adoption floor. He’s been in a foster home getting lots of love and attention and would make the best pet for a family or companion for someone. He is currently up at the Wesley Chapel PetSmart where he’s been living past couple weeks hoping his new person will find him and take him home forever! He is neutered and up-to-date on vaccines and combo tested negative.” Contact Animals First Rescue at (704) 256-0014 for adoption information and application.

WEDDINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO