CN2 Today – Oktoberfest Returns to Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill is set to come alive for the annual Oktoberfest Festival on Saturday, October 15th. From 12 until 9 PM families are encouraged to come out and try German themed food, German beer, inflatables for the children, activities, a mechanical bull, axe throwing and more!
The Taylorsville Apple Festival Returns for the 32nd time!
The Taylorsville Apple Festival is returning this year after a long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Festivities will be held on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, rain or shine. This festival boasts more than 450 booths and vendors offering a variety of apple products,...
Apple Festival returns with 50th anniversary celebration
LINCOLNTON – After a two-year Covid-related hiatus, the Lincoln County Apple Festival returns Saturday, Oct. 15, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the county’s largest annual gathering. The festival that now draws more than 80,000 visitors to downtown Lincolnton each year got its start with roughly 300 attendees...
Chili Cook-Off, Balloon Fest, Turquoise Tasting, CLT Ballet, Tosca, Nebel’s Alley, Hola Charlotte, Ghosts & Legends, The Trove and More Things to Do This Weekend (10/13)
The leaves have finally received the memo that Fall has arrived and all around the Queen City lots of autumn favorites are on the calendar! Grab a chair and spend a day watching hot air balloons or celebrating the arts, head to the Lake for a craft beer gathering, immerse yourself in Latino culture or spend a spooky evening in NoDa.
The Countdown Is On To Mint Hill Madness
MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill Madness is returning to Veterans Park from Thursday, October 20 – Saturday, October 22, and this year’s festival promises to be better than ever!. Billed as a festival to celebrate the founding of the Town, Mint Hill Madness started in 1984...
Apple Festival is Saturday, Oct. 15
The 32nd Annual Taylorsville Apple Festival is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., said Festival Executive Director Gina Kay Honosky. The streets of Taylorsville will fill to overflowing for the annual festival, which draws an estimated 35,000 attendees and hosts over 400 booths including rides. The festival provides a fantastic assortment of entertainment, food, and vendors.
City of Kannapolis announces Christmas activities
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kannapolis Christmas will officially kick off at Village Park with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Celebration of Lights at 6 p.m., Saturday, November 19. The Celebration of Lights will then run thru December 30. The Kannapolis Christmas Parade returns on December 10. The Celebration...
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants with the best dessert menus around.
Downtown Monroe businesses leaning into growing music scene
MONROE, N.C. — The music and entertainment scene in Monroe is changing, thanks to explosive growth among new businesses. Business owners across the downtown area said Monroe is creating its own version of Nashville’s Music Row. On a typical Thursday, Friday or Saturday night in Monroe, the streets...
Weekender Oct. 13-16: Laketoberfest, Balloonfest, HEARTS Harvest and live music
Here’s highlights of what is going on around Lake Norman in October. For events that repeat weekly, we’ve created an ONGOING category; scroll down and you’ll find it. Noon-4 pm | Tuesday-Friday. 10am – 2pm | Saturday. Local artists’ work on display at Mooresville Arts Depot, 103 W. Center Ave., Mooresville.
This Weekend: LKNConnect’s Weekend Planner – October 13th -October-16th
Looks like a great fall weekend coming up for Lake Norman. Community Events include local celebrations, scary adventures, art walks, Oktoberfest street festival, outdoor concerts, LaketoberFests, an apple festival, a hot air balloon event & a Renaissance festival – and that’s just for starters. Add great entertainment, lots of live music, outstanding restaurants and plenty of Lake Norman Shopping.
Adoptable Pet of the Week – Arlo
WEDDINGTON, NC – Animal’s First Rescue is pleased to present Arlo for adoption! “This is Arlo! He is a three-month-old short-haired brown tabby that was rescued from the shelter when he was too young to go on the adoption floor. He’s been in a foster home getting lots of love and attention and would make the best pet for a family or companion for someone. He is currently up at the Wesley Chapel PetSmart where he’s been living past couple weeks hoping his new person will find him and take him home forever! He is neutered and up-to-date on vaccines and combo tested negative.” Contact Animals First Rescue at (704) 256-0014 for adoption information and application.
Cool, Creative DIY Halloween Costume Ideas That Won’t Scare Your Wallet
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Thrift stores are great places to find inexpensive items for your DIY Halloween costume this year. The Goodwill location in Fort Mill, S.C. has a large inventory of items you can get creative with. The store also has complete costumes for children and adults. The children’s costumes are just $5.99 and the adult costumes are $7.99. See what WCCB Charlotte’s Joe Duncan and fashion influencer and thrifter, LaTrice James were able to find during their shopping trip.
‘Humbling’: Beloved Union County cafe will close due to rising costs, worker shortage
MINERAL SPRINGS, N.C. — A beloved cafe in Union County is closing its doors due to worker shortages and rising costs. In the small town of Mineral Springs in Union County, the White Tulip bakery sits along Waxhaw Highway. The building was a house before it became a bakery.
Man with Down syndrome who was fired from local Wendy’s gets national support
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The community and country are coming together to show their support for a man whose family says was fired from a local Wendy’s restaurant. It’s been one week since Channel 9 first introduced Dennis Peek. He has Down syndrome and his family advocated for him after finding out he was suddenly fired from a Wendy’s in Stanley after almost 22 years, right before he was about to retire.
Best Charlotte Happy Hours by Neighborhood
If you’ve just gotten off of a long day of work and are looking to relax, or you’re searching for spots to hang out with friends, you’ve come to the right place. One thing about Charlotteans ~ we know the importance of balancing work and play. So once the clock strikes five and happy hour starts calling your name, head to one of our top picks to indugle and let loose. P.S. we sorted this roundup by neighborhood, making it easy for you to find your fit no matter where you are in the Queen City.
Iredell-Statesville Schools consider furry costume ban
“We’re trying to address it before it becomes a major problem,” said District 1 Board Member Bryan Shoemaker.
Regal closing south Charlotte movie theater as parent company confronts bankruptcy
It’s time to roll the end credits for a Charlotte movie theater in South Park. With the last showings of movies like “Halloween Ends” at 8:10 p.m. Sunday, Regal Phillips Place at 6911 Phillips Place Court will permanently close. “As part of our real estate optimization strategy,...
