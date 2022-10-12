ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mint Hill, NC

Refinery29

A Week In Charlotte, NC, On A $45,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: children's ministry director who makes $45,000 per year and spends some of her...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Why it's going to cost more to heat your home this winter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Be prepared to pay more to heat your home — maybe a lot more. Heating costs this upcoming winter are expected to reach a 10-year high with the average family spending $1,200 to heat their home, according to a recent report by the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Charlotte manufacturing company’s $34 million expansion plan will add 60 jobs

Solve Industrial Motion Group is investing $34 million to nearly quadruple its Charlotte headquarters and operations, and more than double its workforce. Solve is going to build a 282,000-square-foot distribution center off Westinghouse Boulevard in Steele Creek, Mecklenburg County and the city of Charlotte said in news releases Wednesday. The company makes bearings and metric power transmission components used in industries such as food and beverage, and industrial and textile production.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Downtown Monroe businesses leaning into growing music scene

MONROE, N.C. — The music and entertainment scene in Monroe is changing, thanks to explosive growth among new businesses. Business owners across the downtown area said Monroe is creating its own version of Nashville’s Music Row. On a typical Thursday, Friday or Saturday night in Monroe, the streets...
MONROE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 10

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 30 to Oct. 6:. Skybrook Golf Clubhouse, 14720 Northgreen Drive – 97.5. Cornelius. Jack’s Corner Tap, 8301 Magnolia Estates Drive – 97 Tenders, 18341 Statesville Road – 92 Circle...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Nuclear station sirens will be tested on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't be alarmed; sirens will be heard on Wednesday in the Charlotte area as Duke Energy tests sirens around two nuclear stations. Duke Energy is planning to test 89 sirens within 10 miles of the Catawba Nuclear Station in York, SC and 67 sirens within 10 miles of the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville.
YORK, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Woman Wins $150,000 Scratch-Off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Press Release) — Dionyah Thompson of Charlotte took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $150,000 prize. Thompson bought her lucky Cashword Multiplier ticket from 7-Eleven on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. She claimed her prize at lottery headquarters Friday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $106,516.
CHARLOTTE, NC
heckhome.com

What is the Difference Between HVAC and AC?

A HVAC Charlotte, NC system can be divided into two main types: packaged and split. Packaged systems are generally pre-assembled, while split systems do not. Packaged systems are ideal for homes where space is limited and require fewer parts. Split systems, on the other hand, are more complicated and are often used for commercial applications.
CHARLOTTE, NC
