Homebuyer sues, claims builder undermined contract hoping to make more money in hot market
SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. — Megan Brusca signed a contract to buy a new home in Sherrills Ford, but she claims the builder sabotaged the deal once he thought he could sell the house to someone else for a higher price. It’s a nice house in Magnolia Cove and Brusca...
Refinery29
A Week In Charlotte, NC, On A $45,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: children's ministry director who makes $45,000 per year and spends some of her...
Oaklore Distilling Co. opens in Matthews with big plans for growth
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Oaklore Distilling Co. is settling into its Matthews home — and its founders are already thinking about what’s next for the brand. The microdistillery recently opened at 11136 Monroe Road, at the corner of Matthews-Mint Hill and Monroe roads in Matthews. “We see this...
WCNC
Why it's going to cost more to heat your home this winter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Be prepared to pay more to heat your home — maybe a lot more. Heating costs this upcoming winter are expected to reach a 10-year high with the average family spending $1,200 to heat their home, according to a recent report by the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.
businesstodaync.com
Cornelius retail: New Flair Trade owner plans to re-open near former location
Oct. 12. Szilva Harman, the new owner of Flair Trade, said in an email Wednesday that she is in the process of securing a lease on a commercial space in Cornelius. “The location isn’t public just yet, all I can say is that it will be very close to the Torrence Chapel Flair Trade’s previous location.
Charlotte man plans to buy a Cadillac with his lottery winnings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man says he plans to buy himself a new car after taking home a $200,000 prize on a new scratch-off game in the North Carolina Education Lottery. Claude Walkup stopped by the Murphy USA on Ashley Road last Sunday and the decision to buy...
Raleigh News & Observer
Charlotte manufacturing company’s $34 million expansion plan will add 60 jobs
Solve Industrial Motion Group is investing $34 million to nearly quadruple its Charlotte headquarters and operations, and more than double its workforce. Solve is going to build a 282,000-square-foot distribution center off Westinghouse Boulevard in Steele Creek, Mecklenburg County and the city of Charlotte said in news releases Wednesday. The company makes bearings and metric power transmission components used in industries such as food and beverage, and industrial and textile production.
Charlotte man plans to buy Cadillac after $200,000 scratch-off win
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man plans to treat himself to a new Cadillac after winning the first $200,000 off a new scratch-off game. Walkup bought a “The Price Is Right” ticket from Murphy USA on Ashley Road in west Charlotte this past Sunday. “I’ve always loved Cadillacs,”...
Huntersville man wins $1 million scratch-off prize, takes home $426K
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A man from Huntersville turned $25 into a small fortune this week after winning the top prize on a scratch-off ticket, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. According to the state, Samuel Cureton bought a Spectacular Riches scratch-off from Shoprite Markets in Cornelius and hit...
Raleigh News & Observer
Regal closing south Charlotte movie theater as parent company confronts bankruptcy
It’s time to roll the end credits for a Charlotte movie theater in South Park. With the last showings of movies like “Halloween Ends” at 8:10 p.m. Sunday, Regal Phillips Place at 6911 Phillips Place Court will permanently close. “As part of our real estate optimization strategy,...
Lake Wylie thrift shop offers gently-used goods with a good cause
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — The small town of Lake Wylie, South Carolina is well-known for its spectacular location right on the lake, with all of the amenities of lake living: boating, fishing, swimming, water-skiing, and more. Lake Wylie is also the location of a very special non-profit, Sweet Repeat...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Downtown Monroe businesses leaning into growing music scene
MONROE, N.C. — The music and entertainment scene in Monroe is changing, thanks to explosive growth among new businesses. Business owners across the downtown area said Monroe is creating its own version of Nashville’s Music Row. On a typical Thursday, Friday or Saturday night in Monroe, the streets...
Black-owned business shutters, citing disputes with neighbors and landlord
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular minority-owned business in west Charlotte has closed its doors, claiming ongoing disputes with its landlord and neighbors as the reason. The Good Life at Enderly Park in Wesley Park released the following statement on its Instagram account, saying:. “Due to recent disputes with our...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 10
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 30 to Oct. 6:. Skybrook Golf Clubhouse, 14720 Northgreen Drive – 97.5. Cornelius. Jack’s Corner Tap, 8301 Magnolia Estates Drive – 97 Tenders, 18341 Statesville Road – 92 Circle...
Nuclear station sirens will be tested on Wednesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't be alarmed; sirens will be heard on Wednesday in the Charlotte area as Duke Energy tests sirens around two nuclear stations. Duke Energy is planning to test 89 sirens within 10 miles of the Catawba Nuclear Station in York, SC and 67 sirens within 10 miles of the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Woman Wins $150,000 Scratch-Off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Press Release) — Dionyah Thompson of Charlotte took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $150,000 prize. Thompson bought her lucky Cashword Multiplier ticket from 7-Eleven on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. She claimed her prize at lottery headquarters Friday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $106,516.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Taking us from rags to riches': Nonprofit restoring deteriorating homes in Hidden Valley neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte is committed to revitalizing communities by restoring homes, free of charge, for low-income families. Rebuilding together of Greater Charlotte is restoring dozens of homes in the Hidden Valley neighborhood. The repairs come at no cost to the homeowners. The nonprofit is...
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants with the best dessert menus around.
heckhome.com
What is the Difference Between HVAC and AC?
A HVAC Charlotte, NC system can be divided into two main types: packaged and split. Packaged systems are generally pre-assembled, while split systems do not. Packaged systems are ideal for homes where space is limited and require fewer parts. Split systems, on the other hand, are more complicated and are often used for commercial applications.
WBTV
Refrigerators, washing machines, dryers: Appliance theft on the rise in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Refrigerators, washing machines and dryers. They’re just a few vital appliances that police say are being stolen from homes and sold on the black market. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), appliance theft has become a costly trend as more and more people continue...
