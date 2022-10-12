Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Forget the new Quaker Valley High School
After reading the recent Sewickley Herald article dated Sept. 29, 2022, detailing the latest school board expenditure in the now interminable saga of the new Quaker Valley High School, I was struck by two things:. No. 1. The firm contracted to design this edifice isn’t already looking for “strategies to...
monvalleyindependent.com
Bob’s Tavern shut down
The Washington County Court of Common Pleas has granted an emergency temporary and preliminary injunction against Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville, where a Monessen man was shot in the parking lot early Monday morning. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent,...
monvalleyindependent.com
Bruce Boyd Zavarello
Bruce Boyd Zavarello, 69, of Aliquippa, formerly of Monongahela, passed away on Oct. 9, 2022, in Heritage Valley Sewickley Hospital. Born Nov. 25, 1952, in Monongahela to the late Albert and Betty (Boyd) Zavarello, Bruce was preceded in death by his grandparents, Newton and Ruth (Chattaway) Boyd. A 1970 graduate of Monongahela High School, he began working at the Mathies and Maple Creek Mines, where he continued working for 35 years until their closing in 2005. Protestant by faith, Bruce was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Washington/Greene County Caravan No. 2 of Syria Shriners. He was proud to be an active member of his high school reunion committee, especially with his long-time friends, Donn Atkins and Scott Frederick. He was a former Monongahela firefighter and an EMT at Tri-Community Ambulance in Monongahela. Bruce also enjoyed his time bird watching with his close friend and family, Virginia Voegler, and was an avid Three Stooges fan. He was a true “gentleman and scholar” in every sense. He is survived by his fiancée, Niva DiTommaso of Aliquippa; a daughter, Audrey Zavarello and her fiancé, David Garrett of New Eagle; his former wife and friend, Dorene (Appolonia) Zavarello of New Eagle; a sister, Maria Zavarello of Bethesda, Md.; his nephew, Alexander Kristobek (Kate); and Niva’s brother, Anthony (Linda) DiTommaso and family of Philadelphia. At Bruce’s request, services were private. MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, was in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to your local Humane Society or Shriners Hospitals for Children. Condolences can be made at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Monongahela: Hanging jack-o’-lanterns reflect Halloween spirit
If you’ve walked through downtown Monongahela during the week leading up to Halloween, perhaps you’ve noticed an orange glow on Main Street. For the last seven years, the Monongahela Main Street Program has hung jack-o’-lanterns carved by residents from the telephone poles along the city corridor. To...
monvalleyindependent.com
McKeesport History & Heritage Center eyes expansion
The communities nestled along the Monongahela and Youghiogheny rivers in Allegheny County have a storied history. Touting itself as “YOUR Mon Valley museum,” McKeesport Regional History & Heritage Center serves as a vessel to remind and educate folks about local history of the Tube City and other Valley towns and those who helped give the area its notoriety and traditions.
monvalleyindependent.com
Alfred G. Bennett
Alfred G. Bennett, 83, of Monessen, died peacefully with his family by his side, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Donnell House, Washington. He was born on Oct. 16, 1938, in Monessen, the son of the late Michael Bennett and Anna (Dudas) Druash. A member of Epiphany of our Lord Church, the former St. Leonard’s Church, he also was a member of boilermakers Unions Local 906 and Local 154. He was retired from Babcock & Wilcox, where he worked as a welder. Al (AK) loved the outdoors and nature. He was an avid bird watcher and he would go hiking, fishing, kayaking and enjoyed spending time at Big Bear Lake with his family and friends. He adored his grand-dog, Riley, but most of all he loved spending time with his wife, children, granddaughter and great-granddaughter. Al brought joy and happiness to every person, animal and thing that crossed his path. Surviving him are his loving wife, Patricia (Tylka) Bennett; a son, Timothy Bennett, of Delaware; two daughters, Tammy Bennett of Washington and Tricia (Rick) Reese of Monongahela; granddaughter, Tiffany (Michael) Smith of Monongahela; great-granddaughter, Lilianna Smith; and numerous nieces nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Bennett and Mike Druash; and two sisters, Elizabeth Crabb and Marlene Ezzo. A private funeral service was held at Dalfonso-Billick Funeral Home Inc. and Cremation Services, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen. Entombment followed in Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum. Condolences accepted for the family at www.dalfonso-billick.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Monessen: Bid accepted for demolition project
Westmoreland County’s redevelopment authority has accepted a bid to demolish the former Fifth Street Hotel in Monessen, and work on that project could begin as soon as next week. The authority also aims to go out to bid next week on the former Valley Independent office building on Sixth Street that began to collapse in on itself at the beginning of September, Mayor Ron Mozer said at this week’s council meeting.
Pennsylvania farm houses apparition history and boy ghost
Fayette County farm harbors ghostly tales.Credit: Roger Marsh. EDITOR'S NOTE: The names have been changed to protect the family's privacy. Paranormal activity is often personal and fleeting and meanders along as a winding country road with odd occurrences popping up like the occasional pothole. After the sudden jolt, the situation levels out and all anyone can see ahead is smooth sailing.
monvalleyindependent.com
Shirley Ann Amprim Monessen
Shirley Ann Amprim, 87, of Monessen, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Mon Val-ley Care Center, Monongahela. She was born on Nov. 28, 1934, in West Newton, the daughter of the late William and Ann Fujaros Slatosky. She was a member of Epiphany of our Lord Church and a 1952 graduate of West Newton High School. Surviving are her four sons, John W. (Sharrie) Amprim of Rostraver Township, Richard Amprim of Monessen, Anthony (Debbie) Amprim of Greensburg and Sean Amprim of Monessen; daughter, Linda Amprim of Monongahela; brother, John (Nancy) Slatosky of Idaho Falls, Idaho; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Amprim; a daughter, Lauri Amprim; and two brothers, William and Ronald Slatosky. A private funeral service was held Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at DALFONSO-BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen. Entombment followed in the Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum. Condolences accepted for the family at www.dalfonso-billick.com.
wtae.com
Mourners gather for final farewell to state Rep. Tony DeLuca
Family, friends and colleagues gathered Thursday for a final farewell for state Rep. Tony DeLuca. DeLuca died earlier this week from complications of lymphoma at the age of 85. Those in attendance at DeLuca’s funeral said his loss will be felt for a long time to come. "It's really...
monvalleyindependent.com
George ‘Larry’ Pierce
George “Larry” Pierce, 77, of Fallowfield Township, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Jefferson Regional Hospital. A son of the late John and Helen Corbitt Pierce and stepmom, Ethel Joanne Pierce, he was born in Pricedale on July 5, 1945. George was employed as a Pennsylvania state trooper, retiring from the Belle Vernon barracks in 1992. A U.S. Navy veteran, Larry served on the USS America in the 1960s. He enjoyed watching Duke basketball and the Pittsburgh Steelers and loved playing cards at the French club in North Charleroi. He enjoyed gambling in Biloxi, Miss., and traveling with his wife to all 50 states, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. He is survived by his wife, Cindy (Sowers) Pierce; three sons, Larry (Cindy) Pierce of Charleroi, Robert Pierce of Port Orange, Fla., and James (Kelly) Pierce of Donora; two step-children, Tricia (Josh) Payne of Fallowfield Township and Stephen (Jessica) Sowers of Smithton; eight grandchildren, Erica Pierce, Larry John Pierce, Sabrina (Thatcher) Pentz, Corey Pierce, James “JJ” Pierce, Alisha Pierce, Tyler Ulens and Adam (Caitlin) Ulens; and four great-grandchildren, Mason Pierce, Alexander Pierce, Illiana Pierce and Penny Pentz. In addition to his parents and stepmother, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Pierce, in 2021. Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. A funeral service will begin at 5 p.m. with Pastor Sandy Fitzgibbons officiating. The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Christa Malinak and staff, Dr. Brian Thomas and staff at Jefferson Oncology and Dr. Gunj Patel and staff of the Jefferson Radiation department. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jefferson Hospital oncology, www.support AHN.org. To donate, choose Jefferson and then add oncology.
monvalleyindependent.com
North Belle Vernon: Fire department hosting first craft show Oct. 22
The North Belle Vernon Volunteer Fire Department will hold its first craft show next week. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at the VFD social hall, located on Broad Avenue, vendors will offer their goods to the public. To read the rest of the story, please see a...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Café on the Corner Serves Soul Food in Pittsburgh With A Side of Community Service
Michael Blackwell makes the best gumbo this side of The Big Easy. There’s always a pot of seafood stew simmering at Café on the Corner, the North Side eatery he opened with his wife, Lateresa Blackwell, in 2014. Folks from all walks of life stop by for soul...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Balloon Rosary makes annual flight above Bethel Park school
A longtime tradition continued this year at Ave Maria Academy’s Bethel Park campus, albeit with a slight change of venue. To help celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary each year, the campus — formerly St. Thomas More School, before its merger with St. Bernard in Mt. Lebanon to create Ave Maria — celebrates morning Mass outdoors with a series of balloons shaped like a Rosary floating nearby.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Oktoberfests, Rosary rallies, burger bash, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Lego event coming to Monroeville
MONROEVILLE — Brick Fest Live is coming to the Monroeville Convention Center October 29 and 30. There will be more than one million bricks on display with interactive building activities, car racing, a glow-in-the-dark world, and life-sized creations in the immersive “Bricks Around the World” feature, according to a news release.
monvalleyindependent.com
Pleasant Hills Middle School kicks off annual Thanksgiving Food Drive
The Pleasant Hills Middle School’s annual Thanksgiving Food Drive kicked off Tuesday to provide food for those in need in the local communities. The food drive has been a tradition for more than 20 years for Pleasant Hills students, staff and the community. Approximately 12,000 pounds of food was...
monvalleyindependent.com
Monongahela’s business district keeps growing
Monongahela council and residents praised growing business in the city during a brief meeting Wednesday. Terry Necciai, executive director of the Monongahela Main Street Program, spoke about continued improvement plans for buildings downtown, as well as a handful of business owners who have expressed interest in coming to the city.
monvalleyindependent.com
Richard J. Andrucci – Wilkinsburg, formerly of North Versailles
Richard J. Andrucci, 83, of Wilkinsburg, formerly of North Versailles, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. “Mr. Unbelievable,” as he is fondly known, was the devoted husband of 57 years to Martha Kay (Peters) Andrucci; beloved father of Gina (Dino) Piccolino of North Versailles and Richard (Pamela) Andrucci of Monroeville; stepfather of Deborah (Bruce) Becker of Jeffersonville, Pa., and Ronald (Christie) Frye Jr. of Monroeville; adored Pappy of Kristen Spearman, Tara (Bruno) Vieira, Gabriella Piccolino, Julia Piccolino, Ryan Frye, and Jordan (Casey) Frye; and brother of Eleanor (late Saverio) Cappuccio. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and godchildren. Richard was born on May 16, 1939, to the late Angelo and Emanuella (Capuano) Andrucci. He was a 1956 graduate of Wilkinsburg High School, earned an associate degree from Pitt, proudly served in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard for six years and found his niche as a salesman in various industries before working as a realtor for Crawford Realty Company, then Howard Hanna for over 30 years. He found joy in his role as “Uber Pappy” for his granddaughters and their friends — taking them home from school and driving them to and from events. This led him to work as a van driver and monitor for Allegheny Transportation Service. Rich had a natural gift of meeting strangers and coming away with new friends. His greatest joy came from spending time with the love of his life, Kay, visiting with his family and friends and watching his granddaughters play volleyball. Rich’s family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful nurses, doctors and all those who took care of him at UPMC Mercy, the Rehabilitation Institute of Pittsburgh at UPMC Mercy, UPMC Presbyterian, UPMC East, and Canterbury Place. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to donation.upmc.com for the UPMC Mercy Hospital Nursing Fund. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, and from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, 412-856-4747. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated, at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at St. James Church — Saint Mary Magdalene Parish, with the Rev. Thomas J. Burke as celebrant. The funeral Mass will also be livestreamed at https://fb.me/e/2nfhUulha. Please visit us at https://www.jobefuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano holds meet and greet in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — With less than a month until election day, candidates are making a sprint toward the finish line and making their pitch to voters. Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor Doug Mastriano held a meet and greet in Butler County on Wednesday. Guests gathered at Hangar 3...
