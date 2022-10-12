Bruce Boyd Zavarello, 69, of Aliquippa, formerly of Monongahela, passed away on Oct. 9, 2022, in Heritage Valley Sewickley Hospital. Born Nov. 25, 1952, in Monongahela to the late Albert and Betty (Boyd) Zavarello, Bruce was preceded in death by his grandparents, Newton and Ruth (Chattaway) Boyd. A 1970 graduate of Monongahela High School, he began working at the Mathies and Maple Creek Mines, where he continued working for 35 years until their closing in 2005. Protestant by faith, Bruce was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Washington/Greene County Caravan No. 2 of Syria Shriners. He was proud to be an active member of his high school reunion committee, especially with his long-time friends, Donn Atkins and Scott Frederick. He was a former Monongahela firefighter and an EMT at Tri-Community Ambulance in Monongahela. Bruce also enjoyed his time bird watching with his close friend and family, Virginia Voegler, and was an avid Three Stooges fan. He was a true “gentleman and scholar” in every sense. He is survived by his fiancée, Niva DiTommaso of Aliquippa; a daughter, Audrey Zavarello and her fiancé, David Garrett of New Eagle; his former wife and friend, Dorene (Appolonia) Zavarello of New Eagle; a sister, Maria Zavarello of Bethesda, Md.; his nephew, Alexander Kristobek (Kate); and Niva’s brother, Anthony (Linda) DiTommaso and family of Philadelphia. At Bruce’s request, services were private. MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, was in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to your local Humane Society or Shriners Hospitals for Children. Condolences can be made at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.

