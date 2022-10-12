Read full article on original website
monvalleyindependent.com
Monongahela: Hanging jack-o’-lanterns reflect Halloween spirit
If you’ve walked through downtown Monongahela during the week leading up to Halloween, perhaps you’ve noticed an orange glow on Main Street. For the last seven years, the Monongahela Main Street Program has hung jack-o’-lanterns carved by residents from the telephone poles along the city corridor. To...
macaronikid.com
Spooky Halloween Houses in the South Hills Worth a Drive-by
Are you looking for some of the best decorated houses in Pittsburgh this October? Take your family on a drive-by adventure through the South Hills to visit some wonderfully decorated haunted houses and neighborhoods this Halloween. Here are some houses submitted by our readers that we hear are definitely worth checking out!
monvalleyindependent.com
North Belle Vernon: Fire department hosting first craft show Oct. 22
The North Belle Vernon Volunteer Fire Department will hold its first craft show next week. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at the VFD social hall, located on Broad Avenue, vendors will offer their goods to the public. To read the rest of the story, please see a...
monvalleyindependent.com
Witches Walk set in Elizabeth
This year’s Witches Walk Sip ’n Shop event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in Elizabeth. Some businesses will turn into medieval brewmasters for an afternoon, as they serve their potions to those of legal drinking age. Adult shoppers get to take part in a trick-or-treat event of their own as they walk through the business district of downtown Elizabeth.
monvalleyindependent.com
McKeesport History & Heritage Center eyes expansion
The communities nestled along the Monongahela and Youghiogheny rivers in Allegheny County have a storied history. Touting itself as “YOUR Mon Valley museum,” McKeesport Regional History & Heritage Center serves as a vessel to remind and educate folks about local history of the Tube City and other Valley towns and those who helped give the area its notoriety and traditions.
monvalleyindependent.com
Bob’s Tavern shut down
The Washington County Court of Common Pleas has granted an emergency temporary and preliminary injunction against Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville, where a Monessen man was shot in the parking lot early Monday morning. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent,...
goodfoodpittsburgh.com
17 New Restaurants in Pittsburgh to Try This Fall
From a chef-driven café and market to a (very) long-awaited dim sum restaurant, there’s a lot of new restaurants that have opened in the last few months in Pittsburgh. Local Provisions, an artisan market and café, has officially soft-opened in Fox Chapel. Chef and restauranteur Brian Pekarcik (Spoon) and his wife Jessica will sell a limited menu of pastries and sandwiches at the café during the soft opening, along with coffee and a full bar. The space will also house a specialty grocery market, which will feature local products like honey butter from Wise County Biscuits and bagels from Gussy’s Bagels, and grab-and-go meals, along with items like olive oil, balsamic vinegar, jarred sauces, and home and kitchen items. Local Provisions will be open this weekend (October 14 through October 16) from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (1111 Freeport Road)
monvalleyindependent.com
Pleasant Hills Middle School kicks off annual Thanksgiving Food Drive
The Pleasant Hills Middle School’s annual Thanksgiving Food Drive kicked off Tuesday to provide food for those in need in the local communities. The food drive has been a tradition for more than 20 years for Pleasant Hills students, staff and the community. Approximately 12,000 pounds of food was...
Pennsylvania farm houses apparition history and boy ghost
Fayette County farm harbors ghostly tales.Credit: Roger Marsh. EDITOR'S NOTE: The names have been changed to protect the family's privacy. Paranormal activity is often personal and fleeting and meanders along as a winding country road with odd occurrences popping up like the occasional pothole. After the sudden jolt, the situation levels out and all anyone can see ahead is smooth sailing.
pghcitypaper.com
Explore North Park at Park ‘til Dark with free, family-friendly activities and cap the day with Brews + Bites at Pour at the Park
The leaves are changing and now is the perfect time to head out of the city for some fun, recreation and a cold beer. Park ‘til Dark is the perfect opportunity to experience it all. It’s a full day of free, family-friendly recreational activities in North Park, topped off by the annual Pour at the Park beer, spirits, and food fundraiser. Pour at the Park is a fundraising event hosted by the Allegheny County Parks Foundation. Park ‘til Dark and Pour at the Park all take place in North Park on Saturday, October 15th, making it ‘one full day, two great events!’
monvalleyindependent.com
George ‘Larry’ Pierce
George “Larry” Pierce, 77, of Fallowfield Township, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Jefferson Regional Hospital. A son of the late John and Helen Corbitt Pierce and stepmom, Ethel Joanne Pierce, he was born in Pricedale on July 5, 1945. George was employed as a Pennsylvania state trooper, retiring from the Belle Vernon barracks in 1992. A U.S. Navy veteran, Larry served on the USS America in the 1960s. He enjoyed watching Duke basketball and the Pittsburgh Steelers and loved playing cards at the French club in North Charleroi. He enjoyed gambling in Biloxi, Miss., and traveling with his wife to all 50 states, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. He is survived by his wife, Cindy (Sowers) Pierce; three sons, Larry (Cindy) Pierce of Charleroi, Robert Pierce of Port Orange, Fla., and James (Kelly) Pierce of Donora; two step-children, Tricia (Josh) Payne of Fallowfield Township and Stephen (Jessica) Sowers of Smithton; eight grandchildren, Erica Pierce, Larry John Pierce, Sabrina (Thatcher) Pentz, Corey Pierce, James “JJ” Pierce, Alisha Pierce, Tyler Ulens and Adam (Caitlin) Ulens; and four great-grandchildren, Mason Pierce, Alexander Pierce, Illiana Pierce and Penny Pentz. In addition to his parents and stepmother, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Pierce, in 2021. Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. A funeral service will begin at 5 p.m. with Pastor Sandy Fitzgibbons officiating. The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Christa Malinak and staff, Dr. Brian Thomas and staff at Jefferson Oncology and Dr. Gunj Patel and staff of the Jefferson Radiation department. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jefferson Hospital oncology, www.support AHN.org. To donate, choose Jefferson and then add oncology.
monvalleyindependent.com
Bruce Boyd Zavarello
Bruce Boyd Zavarello, 69, of Aliquippa, formerly of Monongahela, passed away on Oct. 9, 2022, in Heritage Valley Sewickley Hospital. Born Nov. 25, 1952, in Monongahela to the late Albert and Betty (Boyd) Zavarello, Bruce was preceded in death by his grandparents, Newton and Ruth (Chattaway) Boyd. A 1970 graduate of Monongahela High School, he began working at the Mathies and Maple Creek Mines, where he continued working for 35 years until their closing in 2005. Protestant by faith, Bruce was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Washington/Greene County Caravan No. 2 of Syria Shriners. He was proud to be an active member of his high school reunion committee, especially with his long-time friends, Donn Atkins and Scott Frederick. He was a former Monongahela firefighter and an EMT at Tri-Community Ambulance in Monongahela. Bruce also enjoyed his time bird watching with his close friend and family, Virginia Voegler, and was an avid Three Stooges fan. He was a true “gentleman and scholar” in every sense. He is survived by his fiancée, Niva DiTommaso of Aliquippa; a daughter, Audrey Zavarello and her fiancé, David Garrett of New Eagle; his former wife and friend, Dorene (Appolonia) Zavarello of New Eagle; a sister, Maria Zavarello of Bethesda, Md.; his nephew, Alexander Kristobek (Kate); and Niva’s brother, Anthony (Linda) DiTommaso and family of Philadelphia. At Bruce’s request, services were private. MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, was in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to your local Humane Society or Shriners Hospitals for Children. Condolences can be made at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
Condado Tacos set to open in Cranberry
Taco-lovers located just north of Pittsburgh will be have one more option to check out come Oct. 20. Condado Tacos, with three other locations in the Pittsburgh metro, is opening at the Streets of Cranberry shopping center located at 20430 Route 19. The 4,000-square-foot restaurant will have seating for 166, with 114 seats in the main dining area, 18 at the bar and 34 located on an outdoor patio.
Lego event coming to Monroeville
MONROEVILLE — Brick Fest Live is coming to the Monroeville Convention Center October 29 and 30. There will be more than one million bricks on display with interactive building activities, car racing, a glow-in-the-dark world, and life-sized creations in the immersive “Bricks Around the World” feature, according to a news release.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Two Restaurant Openings: Tacos and Lebanese Street Eats Coming to Cranberry
Condado Tacos, an Ohio-based build-your-own-taco chain with restaurants in Lawrenceville, South Hills Village and Downtown, is opening another joint this month in Cranberry. When the 4,000-square-foot eatery at 20430 Route 19 debuts on Oct. 20, it will be the company’s 36th restaurant. There will be seating for 132 in the main dining room and bar and a patio that can accommodate 34 diners. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
monvalleyindependent.com
Apple dumplings return this week
Germaine Sickles’ famous apple dumplings will be available this week in Monongahela while supplies last. For the past two years, St. Andrew the Apostle Parish has sponsored pop-up bakeries in various seasons that offer home made, “almost famous” sweet treats. To read the rest of the story,...
monvalleyindependent.com
Trojans’ defense controls 27-6 senior night victory
California’s defense led the way on senior night in an impressive 27-6 victory over Carmichaels in Tri-County South action Friday night. The Mighty Mikes (5-3, 3-2) struggled to get anything going as the Trojans (6-2, 3-2) and their veterans were very much motivated by the occasion. To read the...
monvalleyindependent.com
BVA piles up points in rout of Mt. Pleasant
Belle Vernon Area started seven of its eight first-half drives deep in Mt. Pleasant territory and Quinton Martin scored five first-half touchdowns and picked off a pair of passes Friday as the Leopards routed visiting Mt. Pleasant, 55-7. The Class 3A Interstate Conference matchup took place on The Beach at James Weir Stadium.
monvalleyindependent.com
Hounds post 70 on J-M
After a heartbreaking loss to Carmichaels last week, Monessen knew it had to regroup and go back to the style of play it’s accustomed to on the football field. Monessen had to be … Monessen. The Greyhounds garnered a pair of special teams touchdowns for an early spark, then collected 430 yards on offense and forced four turnovers in a 70-30 rout of Jefferson-Morgan Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
butlerradio.com
Many Butler City Residents Lose Power Friday
Hundreds of residents in the city of Butler experienced a power outage Friday. Around 800 customers of West Penn Power, mostly in Butler City, were left without power around 11 a.m. Crews were observed working in the area of Penn and Chestnut Streets shortly after noon. The cause of the...
